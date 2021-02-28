38 Extremely Useful Things Under $35 On Amazon You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

Have you ever finally tried a product you’d been eyeing for months, only to regret the fact that you didn’t buy it earlier? This kind of purchase-related FOMO is uniquely infuriating; when you think about it, there’s a good chance that solutions to many of your day-to-day problems already exist — but if you’re still struggling on without them, it's because you’ve never been introduced. So, allow us to acquaint you with these 38 extremely useful things you’ll wish you’d bought sooner. You can snag every item here for less than $35 on Amazon, so you have practically nothing to lose (and so much to gain) by giving them a shot.

Even if you can’t think of any annoyances in your life that could be solved by a product, it’s a good idea to go over this list anyway. That's because many of these clever solutions are products you’d never think to look for, because the problems they solve are ones you've probably already accepted as unavoidable. You may not have known you’ve needed these gems, but once you see for yourself how useful they are, the only thing you’ll regret is living without them for so long.

Intrigued? Then keep scrolling to see the most useful things on Amazon for under $35.

1 A Super-Breathable Body Lotion That You Can Apply Before Getting Dressed Amazon NIVEA Breathable Body Lotion for Normal To Dry Skin (13.5 Oz, 1 Count) $5 See on Amazon This new, lightweight body lotion from NIVEA was designed to be super breathable, so you can apply it and then immediately get dressed or slip into bed. Made with shea butter, glycerin, and vitamins C and E, it'll leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated, rather than sticky or greasy. Plus, you can't beat the value: It comes in a huge, 13.5-ounce bottle, but costs just $5. Choose from two scents: Tropical Breeze or Fresh Fusion.

2 An Attractive Jewelry Stand That Holds SO Much Stuff Amazon Keebofly Metal & Wood 3-Tier Jewelry Stand $30 See on Amazon Equal parts functional and attractive, this jewelry stand can hold an impressive amount of earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets without looking cluttered. The metal stand has three tiers — one on top for necklaces, and two below with small holes for earrings — and sits atop a sturdy wooden base, which functions as a tray on top and has two, built-in drawers to store smaller items. Available colors: 5

3 A Set Of 2 Silicone Exfoliating Brushes To Remove Flakes From Your Lips Amazon YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) $6 See on Amazon These silicone lip brushes have two sides — use the finer exfoliating side to slough away flakes, then massage your lips with the nubby, coarser side to leave your pout plump and smooth. After using both sides, finish up with a nourishing lip balm. Your lipstick (if you choose to apply any) will go on so much smoother, and it may help it last longer, as well.

4 An Expandable Wire Bathtub Caddy To Hold All Your Bathing Essentials Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Bathtub Caddy Tray $23 See on Amazon If you love a long, relaxing soak in the tub, treating yourself to this bathtub caddy will be totally worthwhile. It's great for keeping bathtub essentials like a loofah and bath salts within easy reach, not to mention more indulgent extras like your book and a glass of wine. Made of rust-proof, chrome-coated stainless steel with slip-resistant ends, its adjustable-width design means it'll fit just about any bathtub.

5 A Travel-Friendly Toiletry Bag That Unfolds Into A Hanging Organizer Amazon BAGSMART Water-Resistant Toiletry Bag $23 See on Amazon A must for anyone who's always traveling, this portable toiletry bag unfolds into a four-compartment organizer that you can hang from a hook, door, or towel rod. Each compartment is made of clear vinyl, so you can see what's inside without having to dig around. The bag is lightly padded to protect your products, and the polyester exterior is water resistant, so you won't have to worry about your stuff getting damaged if it gets wet. Available colors/prints: 13

6 A Kickstand For Your Phone That Can Be Used With A Magnetic Car Mount Amazon FITFORT Phone Ring Holder Kickstand $8 See on Amazon Install this nifty little kickstand on your phone so you can set it upright on any flat surface. Made of premium-quality zinc alloy and stainless steel, the kickstand consists of a flat disc that attaches to your phone using an adhesive backing, and holds a flippable, rotatable ring to prop your phone up at any angle. The disc part is also magnetic, so you can use a magnetic phone mount in your car instead of dealing with a clunky clip-style mount. Available colors: 3

7 This Fan-Favorite Kitchen Gadget That Lets You Chop Onions Without Tearing Up Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 See on Amazon There are plenty of "time-saving" kitchen gadgets out there that are more hassle than they're worth — but according to thousands of Amazon reviewers, this vegetable chopper is emphatically not one of them. The dishwasher-safe chopper comes with two stainless steel blade attachments that make quick work of chopping or dicing vegetables, fruits, cheese, and more. Better still, the built-in storage container traps any vapors from chopped food, which is a total game-changer when it comes to prepping onions.

8 A Pack Of Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches That Are Discreet Enough To Wear In Public Amazon Rael Acne Pimple Healing Patch (96-Count) $16 See on Amazon You're probably familiar with hydrocolloid pimple patches like these; they're basically stickers that protect your blemishes (from things like bacteria and your own fingers) to help them heal faster. Sold in a pack of 96 in two different sizes, these are are discreet enough to wear outside, since they're totally transparent. Over 14,000 Amazon reviewers left them a five-star review or rating after purchasing.

9 The Best-Selling Insulated Mug That Keeps Your Drink Hot For Hours Amazon YETI Stainless Steel Rambler Mug (14 oz) $22 See on Amazon The YETI mug has been a cult-favorite for quite some time now. The vacuum-insulated, stainless steel mug keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. Dishwasher safe and practically indestructible, the mug is technically designed for camping, but many fans simply use it to keep their coffee warm at home or in the office. It's worth noting that the YETI mug won't fit in a standard car cupholder — if that's a dealbreaker for you, consider the (even more popular) YETI tumbler instead. Available colors: 20

10 A Super-Soft Eye Mask That Truly Blocks Out ALL The Light Amazon Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask $20 See on Amazon When it comes to sleep masks, even the tiniest details can make a huge difference, as this popular design makes abundantly clear. It's made of silky-soft modal with breathable cotton padding, and its full-coverage design means it completely blocks out every trace of light. The velcro closure in the back allows you to easily adjust the tightness to fit your head comfortably, and the lack of straps means it won't cause any pain on your head or ears. Another plus: Thanks to its soft, wide design, it won't leave you with lines on your face when you wake up.

11 A Waterproof Shower Cap That's Surprisingly Chic Amazon Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap $24 See on Amazon With its playful, palm leaf print on a cotton-candy pink background, this shower cap from Kitsch is proof that, yes, even shower caps can feel totally glam — how cute is that little tie detail in the front? The turban-style cap is crafted of durable, waterproof nylon that's fully lined, with a snug-fitting elastic band that stretches to fit most head sizes while keeping every last drop of water out. Oh, and if you love the print, it's worth checking out the matching versions of Kitsch's popular spa headband and microfiber hair turban to complete the set!

12 These Stackable Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids & Chalkboard Labels Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set Of 7) $31 See on Amazon Sold in a seven-piece set of various sizes, these airtight food storage containers will completely transform your pantry (or your kitchen cabinets, or that random storage closet) into a space worthy of The Home Edit. The containers are made of high-quality, crystal-clear hard plastic, and are stackable, shatterproof, and designed with airtight locking lids. They also come with a sheet of reusable chalkboard labels and a chalk marker so you can label what's being stored inside, if you so choose. Available colors: 3

13 The Travel-Friendly Garment Steamer That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer $25 See on Amazon Only on Amazon would a relatively mundane household appliance like this handheld garment steamer inspire such passionate fanfare. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, the compact, portable device has earned nearly 8,000 glowing five-star reviews, in which fans describe it as "life-changing," a "powerhouse, and "the best purchase ever." The steamer's main appeal is fairly simple: It works as efficiently as a full-sized garment steamer, but its size makes it easy to store, or bring along in your suitcase. What's not to love?

14 An Essential Oil Diffuser That's Also A Nightlight & Noise Machine Amazon ArtNaturals Essential Oil Diffuser & Sound Machine Night Light $25 See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser is technically marketed for babies, but you certainly don't have to be one to love it — after all, who couldn't use some gentle soothing these days? Diffusing essential oils is a great way to experience the benefits of aromatherapy at home, whether you diffuse relaxing, stress-busting lavender or invigorating peppermint. Plus, the diffuser doubles as both a night light and a noise machine, with settings for either white noise or six soothing nature sounds, like song birds and gentle rain.

15 These Little Razors For DIY Dermaplaning & Eyebrow Grooming Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Dermaplaning Tool (9-Count) $12 See on Amazon If you choose to groom your eyebrows, these little razors make it really easy to do on your own at home. They're also great for dermaplaning, a form of exfoliation that entails scraping away the peach fuzz and dead skin from your face to leave it feeling super soft (which can help your makeup go on smoother). These are sold in a pack of nine, so you'll be set for ages.

16 The Best-Selling, Snap-On Colander With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Colander $16 See on Amazon How ingenious is this snap-on colander? It's one of those inventions that seems like it should be way more popular than it is. That's not to say the dishwasher-safe, silicone colander isn't super popular, however — having earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the space-saving kitchen gadget has earned the enthusiastic approval of thousands of people, who report that it saves them a ton of storage space, is quick and easy to clean, never leaks, and fits on virtually any pot, pan, or bowl. Available colors: 4

17 The No-Touch Thermometer That Everyone Should Own Amazon LPOW The Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer $20 See on Amazon Whether you don't own a thermometer or could simply use an upgrade, this touchless one is a must-buy. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it quickly and accurately reads temperatures from the forehead, without touching skin (or even needing to be super close). It has a large, easy-to-read LCD screen, and the results are color-coded — green means no fever, orange indicates a low fever, and red shows for a high fever. The thermometer can also be set to read the temperature of inanimate objects and surfaces such as food, water, and more.

18 A Calvin Klein Bralette That's Completely Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette $33 See on Amazon Like all the pieces in Calvin Klein's popular "Invisibles" line, this seamless bralette is designed to be completely — yep, you guessed it — invisible under clothes. And according to Amazon reviewers, it actually delivers; fans report that it won't even show through fitted T-shirts or slinky dresses. Plus, the V-neckline and longline silhouette make it a versatile layering piece, and the soft, smooth microfiber it's made of feels incredible against bare skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 2

19 This Brilliant Invention That Makes Doing Your Nails So Much Easier Amazon Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring $10 See on Amazon When it comes to painting your nails at home, the Tweexy is a total game-changer. Designed to rest on your fingers like an oversized silicone ring, it'll hold your bottle of nail polish upright so you can paint your nails in bed, on the couch, or anywhere else where you don't have a hard surface handy. Choose from 18 super-fun colors and prints, from neons to tie-dye. Available colors: 18

20 A 3-in-1 Tool That Makes Quick Work Of Preparing Avocados Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $10 See on Amazon From start to finish, this best-selling avocado slicer makes it a breeze to prep everyone's favorite buttery green fruit. First, use the tool's serrated edge to slice the avocado in half. Next, twist the stainless steel pitter into the pit, and you'll then be able to pull in out in one easy motion. Then, press the metal blades into the flesh of the avocado to instantly create seven perfect slices. Lastly, throw the tool in the dishwasher for hassle-free cleaning — once you've tried this gem for yourself, it'll be easy to see why Amazon shoppers gave it a 4.7-star rating and almost 4,000 five-star reviews.

21 An Easy Way To Make Fruit-Infused Water & Loose-Leaf Tea Amazon Hiware Glass Fruit Infuser Water Pitcher $21 See on Amazon If you'd love to be more consistent about staying hydrated, one of the best ways to encourage yourself is by infusing your water with yummy flavors. This versatile infuser pitcher makes the process totally effortless: just place fresh fruit, herbs, cucumbers, or whatever else you're using in the inner chamber, then fill the rest with water. It couldn't be any easier, and since the pitcher is made with heat-safe borosilicate glass, you can also use it on the stovetop to make tea (just be sure to remove the inner chamber and lid first).

22 The Silicone Tools That Every Skin-Care Lover Needs Amazon Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) $4 See on Amazon These spatula-like silicone tools make it a lot easier (and neater!) to scoop, apply, and spread face masks and peels without absorbing — and therefore wasting — any of the product. The non-absorbent, silicone material also means they're super easy to clean, so they won't accumulate bacteria, and you really can't beat the price for a pack of two. More than 35,000 Amazon shoppers gave the tools a five-star rating, resulting in an exceptional 4.6-star average.

23 A Tiny, Retractable Lint Roller To Keep In Your Purse Amazon Flint Refillable Retractable Lint Roller (30 Sheets) $7 See on Amazon Always noticing that your outfit is covered in lint or pet hair only after you've left the house? If you can relate, you'll love this portable lint roller. The roller has a sleek, retractable design that telescopes out into a full-sized lint roller, but is compact enough to stash in your purse, desk, or glovebox when it's not in use. The refillable roller comes with 30 adhesive-covered sheets, and you can buy more refill sheets separately when those run out. Available colors: 13

24 A Less Wasteful Alternative To Single-Use Parchment Paper Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2 $11 See on Amazon These non-stick silicone baking mats are a game-changer when it comes to baking, roasting, or cooking just about anything in the oven. They're heat safe, so they can be used in place of wax paper, butter, or cooking spray to prevent whatever you're making from sticking to the pan or baking sheet. Plus, since it's virtually impossible for anything to stick to them, cleanup is a breeze, and they'll also come in handy for projects like rolling out pie crust or kneading bread dough. Best of all, they're a much less wasteful alternative to single-use wax and parchment paper, and they'll save you money over time, too.

25 These Arnica-Infused Bath Salts To Ease Sore Muscles Amazon Kneipp Arnica Mineral Bath Salts- Joint & Muscle (17.63 Ounces) $20 See on Amazon This mineral bath soak is made with thermal spring salts that are infused with arnica, a time-tested ingredient people have been relying on for centuries to ease sore muscles and promote healing. Use them during your next soak in the tub, and you'll emerge with softer skin, happier joints and muscles, and a calm, relaxed state of mind — who couldn't use that kind of boost right now? Available scents: 4

26 12 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That'll Come In Handy For SO Many Things Amazon MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Pack of 12) $12 See on Amazon It's not hard to see why these microfiber cleaning cloths are the number-one best-selling cleaning cloths on Amazon. Sold in a pack of 12, the cloths are incredibly absorbent, and their soft surface picks up fine dust without leaving behind scratches, smudges, or lint. You can use them for anything you'd use paper towels or dish cloths for, and they're also quick-drying and durable enough to be washed in the machine.

27 This Nifty Little Tool That Allows You To Hang Your Bag Anywhere Amazon Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger $16 See on Amazon Use the Clipa 2 to hang your purse from a door, seat back, table edge, shelf, or basically anywhere else — you'll never have to put your bag on a dirty floor ever again. It's strong enough to support up to 33 pounds, and when it's not in use, you can wear it around your wrist like a bracelet. Available colors: 6

28 The Best-Selling Meat Thermometer That Gives Quick & Accurate Readings Every Time Amazon Habor Meat Thermometer $13 See on Amazon If you want to cook meat perfectly, you've got to use a meat thermometer: It'll not only ensure your meat is throughly cooked and safe to eat, but will also help you to avoid overcooking your meat until it's tough or dry. If you don't own a meat thermometer yet, Habor's best-selling digital model has a particularly glowing reputation among Amazon shoppers, who have given it more than 30,000 five-star ratings thus far.

29 A Stylish, Bamboo Charging Caddy For All Your Devices Amazon Bamboo Charging Station Dock $30 See on Amazon This caddy will make it easy to keep your devices neat and out of the way as they're charging — and because it's made of smooth, stylish, eco-friendly bamboo, it's attractive enough to display prominently on your desk or countertop. It's designed with three slots at the top for your tablet, phone, and other similar devices, plus one station for wireless headphones and one for a smart watch. It also comes with five charging cables — three lightning cords for Apple products, plus two standard USB cords — but it'll work just as well with the cords you already own.

30 The Comfy, Pull-On Jeggings That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-on Jegging $30 See on Amazon Amazon reviewers are nothing short of obsessed with these pull-on jeggings, which are made of ultra-stretchy denim and have a comfy elastic waistband. What makes them so special? According to reviewers, they truly give you the best of both leggings and jeans: They're comfortable enough to lounge in, they keep their shape throughout the day and don't stretch out at the knees, they feel substantial and supportive, and — crucially — they actually have the authentic look of traditional denim jeans. Available colors: 0 — 20 (short, regular, long); more sizes (14 — 30) can be found here

Available colors: 14

31 This Best-Selling Ice Roller To Soothe Tired Skin In The Morning Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye $17 See on Amazon Pretty much anyone can find a compelling reason to invest in this best-selling ice roller. Rolling it on your face can help quell unwanted puffiness, soothe redness, and offer relief from tension headaches, migraines, allergies, sinus infections, and more. It also simply feels amazing in tired skin in the morning; keep it in the freezer for easy, anytime relief. Available colors: 9

32 A High-Quality Cutting Board Made Of Gorgeous Acacia Wood Amazon SKY LIGHT Cutting Board $23 See on Amazon A 1-inch-thick block of solid acacia wood with a rich wood grain, this cutting board certainly looks gorgeous. Beyond its good looks, though, acacia wood is denser and harder than most wood and other cutting board materials, so it's easier on the blades of your knives and is also more resistant to scratches, warping, and splitting. Plus, the board has a handy groove around the edges to trap juices from slipping over the edges, as well as carved handles at the sides to make it easier to pick up and set down. Available sizes: 4

33 These "Magic" Hangers That Are A Must For Small Closets Amazon HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer $13 See on Amazon If your closet always seems to be bursting at the seams, these space-saving hangers will really feel like magic. Sold in a pack of 10, each "magic" hanger holds five normal hangers in a row — let them cascade vertically to save space on your closet bar, then pull the row up horizontally whenever you'd like a closer look. The hangers are made of impressively durable plastic that can support a ton of weight, so they won't break if you use them with heavier garments like pants or jackets. Available colors: 2

34 This Clever Batter Dispenser For Perfect Pancakes, Cupcakes, & More Amazon KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $20 See on Amazon Making pancakes, waffles, cupcakes, and more is so much easier (and far less messy) with this nifty batter dispenser. Made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic, it has a 4-quart capacity and is designed with a wide opening to make filling it with batter super easy, plus a quick-close valve for precise, easy pouring. Amazon reviewers have given it over 2,000 glowing reviews thus far.

35 A Super-Gentle (& Chic) Scrunchie Made Of Real Mulberry Silk Amazon LilySilk 100% Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $10 See on Amazon LilySilk's fan-favorite scrunchies are made of 100% mulberry silk, so they look shiny and feel super soft. People love how they keep a firm, secure grip on hair without tugging, feeling too tight, or causing any damage. Despite their impeccable quality and soaring popularity, the best-selling scrunchies are still totally affordable, and the color selection simply can't be beat. Available colors: 18

36 A Space-Saving Surge Protector With A Handy Built-In Shelf Amazon TESSAN Multi Plug Outlet Extender with Shelf $17 See on Amazon This plug-in surge protector not only converts a single AC outlet into six, but also adds two USB ports, all without taking up floor space or creating a tangled mess. Better still, it has a sturdy little shelf at the top that will come in handy way more often than you'd think — for example, it's great for setting down or propping up your phone while it's plugged in, or holding your electric toothbrush as it's charging in the bathroom.

37 These Reusable Straws That Are Made Of Soft, Flexible Silicone Amazon Flathead Bent Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) $9 See on Amazon If you love the idea of reusable straws but hate how stainless steel feels in your mouth, consider giving these fan-favorite silicone straws a shot. They're soft and flexible, so they won't hurt your teeth like metal straws can, and they won't fall apart in your drink like paper straws do, either. Boasting an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon, the best-selling straws are sold in a multicolored set of 10, and come with a drawstring carrying bag and cleaning brush as well.