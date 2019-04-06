28 Luxurious Mother’s Day Gifts To Treat Your Mom To This Year

While there's no better gift than spending time with your mom on Mother's Day, there's certainly no harm in going above and beyond to get a gift to show your love, too. If your mom is someone who appreciates the finer things in life or you just want to go all out, expensive Mother's Day gifts may be in the cards this year. But it's not just about the price tag — you want to get your mom something she'll use everyday that imparts some luxury into her life.

Where to start? A luxe fragrance fits that bill perfectly, and you can't go wrong with one of Tom Ford's beautifully crafted scents (which always come in an equally beautiful bottle). Go big with the 250 mL bottle for $670 — your mom will literally never run out of it, and it'll serve as the perfect addition to any bathroom decor. Looking to add some relaxation into your mom's life? The Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman for $7,095 is both sleek and wildly comfortable, and it will become the coolest way for your mom to relax at the end of the day.

No matter your mom’s style, preferences, or needs, there's something for every kind of mom out there that's as useful as it is luxurious. Without further ado, 27 expensive gifts for mom that are thoughtful, meaningful, and perfect for the mother who deserves the best.

12 A Skin Care Fridge Faceé Skin Care Fridge $89.99 So your mom is obsessed with the latest beauty tools products and always has the next best thing. In that case, gift this skin care fridge from Faceé, which can be used to cool all her favorite tools and serums. See on Faceé

13 A Cozy Scarf Alledjo Winter Sun Scarf €119 Replace the old scarf your mom has had for years with this cozy option, which combines the timelessness of twill and coziness of wool with a trendy print. See on Alledjo

19 A Charger That Doubles As An Accessory Tray COURANT CATCH:3 Classics Wireless Charging Accessory Tray $175 $140 This charging station supports all Qi-enabled devices so your mom can drop off her phone, jewelry, and whatever else she likes to keep all in one place. Plus, it looks super chic as home decor. See on COURANT