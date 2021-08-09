Drew Barrymore’s Home Line Just Expanded With An Affordable New Paint Collection

Of the endless avenues for reimagining a space, paint is without a doubt one of the most-turned-to for an instant, easy, and affordable new look. According to Drew Barrymore herself, this is exactly why her decor brand, Flower Home, decided to launch a paint collection of its own. “Color is everything!” the actor and entrepreneur said in a press release announcing the new collection. “The right shade of paint can take a wall from blah to bold or a room from feeling like an afterthought to completely amazing.”

And with 27 colors, the line of indoor paints is definitely equipped to do just that. Launched on Aug. 5, the new addition to the home line features a wide range of shades, including subdued neutrals and bright, poppy hues, that provide a wealth of ways to transform a room. “FLOWER Home Paint is a curated collection of my favorite interior paint colors so you can find the perfect shade to suit your style, space, and mood,” continued Barrymore. “I'm so excited to share them with you!”

DIY lovers have more than just color to be excited about, though. The new paint has primer built in, thus reducing the amount of coats (and, of course, time) required to complete your projects. In addition, the formula features a mildew-resistant coating (hello, bathrooms), is low-odor, and comes in a can made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic to boot. And, as you’d expect, it’s affordable: Flower Home paint retails for $39 per gallon, and you can buy it exclusively at Walmart.com.

Courtesy of Flower Home

With so many hues to choose from, it’s admittedly going to be difficult for shoppers of the recent line to find the right shade. As Barrymore explains, though, it’s important not to overthink it. “There's no such thing as a perfect color — it’s whatever color is perfect for you. Choose what makes you happy, and you'll always love your space,” she shared.

That said, the colors were made with her existing line in mind — so if you’re really struggling, it might be worth looking to Flower Home’s other offerings first. “I designed FLOWER Home Paints to work beautifully with our FLOWER Home Wallpapers,” Barrymore explained. “It's so much fun to mix and match colors and patterns to bring a room to life.”

Courtesy of Flower Home

You can find all 27 shades on Walmart’s site now, so head over to the retailer to start shopping, or click the link ahead to get a sneak peek at the collection.

