diptyque Is Celebrating Its 60th Anniversary With The Chicest New Decor Collection

Luxury candle brand diptyque knows how to upgrade a table; every surface looks better with one of its famous black-and-white vessels sitting atop it. So it's no surprise that the label is taking that expertise and applying it to new categories — this time, in the form of a decor collection from diptyque that's sure to elevate dining tables everywhere.

That's right — Baies lovers can rejoice, because in celebration of its 60th anniversary, the iconic brand is introducing new Decoration collections that will drop throughout the year. Each one will feature one-of-a-kind items in small assortments made in partnership with artisans from all over the globe — starting with the already available Entertaining Geometry line.

Launched in February, the first pieces include all the essentials for a high-style dinner party: porcelain tableware, Murano glassware, vases, trays, candle accessories, and more. And as you would expect, it's all worthy of an art museum. The designs of each item play with the kinetic curves and simple colors of diptyque's logo, while also taking inspiration from geometric textiles from the label's archives. The result is a lineup of statement-making tableware worthy of the most elegant dinner party.

Though you may have thought of diptyque as only a candle brand up until now, the new collections are actually a throwback to the company's roots: The founders Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant, and Desmond Knox-Leet first opened up diptyque as a bazaar in Paris dedicated to the treasures they found on their global expeditions. There, they curated and sold an eclectic mix of items such as textiles, rare gifts, and more, while letting their creativity blossom — and eventually, it transitioned into the diptyque that's known and loved today.

Now, the brand is paying homage to its unique (and oft unknown) beginnings by selling a mixture of artful decor yet again — though this time, it's designed to live seamlessly with all your favorite candles and round out your diptyque collection.

You can shop the first line on diptyque's site now — or continue scrolling for a sneak peek, ahead.

