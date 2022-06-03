If you want to take cleaning to a whole new level, Diptyque just launched its first-ever line of luxury home cleaning goods, its La Droguerie collection. Inspired by the company’s perfuming expertise, the scents are meant to elicit pleasing aromas, from fig trees to orange blossoms, which can definitely elevate your cleaning game and make it scent-sational (pun intended). If you’re not familiar with Diptyque, the French fragrance brand known for its luxe candles, continues to roll out new must-have home décor products, like its wallpaper collection earlier this year.

And it seems the label knows what it’s doing and what its customers like (and would like) — in 2021, Diptyque celebrated its 60th anniversary. To celebrate, the brand launched the Basile collection, which featured stylish dinnerware pieces, from Murano glassware and porcelain tableware, to trays, vases, and candle accessories, among other products. Aside from being perfect for an upscale dinner party, the products are so artistic, it’s as though you have a mini art collection on your dining room table. The company’s certainly come a long way since its three founders — Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Desmond Knox-Leet, and Yves Coueslant — first launched Diptyque as a bazaar in Paris. Initially, it featured items they found on their global expeditions, such as textiles and unique gifts. And, now, the luxury home cleaning goods.

The La Droguerie collection is full of eco-friendly household products that are not only useful, but aromatic. Even the packaging is pretty to look at. The subtle fragrances were composed by renowned perfumer Olivier Pescheux. And select items are also Ecocert-certified and feature refillable packaging to reduce ecological impact. So it’s not only a win for consumers, but for the earth-at-large. It includes everything from Dishwashing Liquid ($40), with orange blossom, mandarin, and basil, to Multi-Surface Cleaner ($40), with vinegar, lavender, cedarwood, and fig tree. The other products in the collection include: Leather and Woodcare Lotion ($30), with beeswax, cedarwood and cinnamon; Oval Ceramic for Wool and Delicate Textiles ($45), protectant and repellent with cedarwood and lavender; Odor-Removing Candle ($70), with basil, mint, and tomato leaves; and a Dish Brush ($15) — which everyone can use, right? But you can see the entire La Droguerie collection online. Ahead, take a peek at some of the products and start adding them to your shopping list.

