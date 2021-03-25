CB2 Is Reissuing Classic Pieces From This Iconic Mid-Century Furniture Designer

When furniture and industrial designer Paul McCobb died in 1969, it’s often said that his products experienced a slow disappearance from the market. In recent years, that’s finally started to change. Design aficionados have been pushing a revival of the mid-century modern icon, once again embracing his simple, timeless designs. And thanks to a new Paul McCobb collection at home retailer CB2, that’s only slated to become more true.

Launched on March 25, the line reissues a selection of Paul McCobb’s most classic pieces. And it’s a welcome surprise for fans of the designer: CB2 is the first American home furnishings company to produce his designs in half a century, per a press release from the brand. Now available on the retailer’s website, the first collection includes products across the lighting, furniture, and outdoor categories, with more expected to come in future drops.

“McCobb was a pioneer for modern furniture and his pieces are just as influential today as when they graced the first set of The Today Show or the offices of Columbia Records in the '60s,” said CB2’s president, Ryan Turf, in the press release. “This collection is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to curate and deliver authentic, timeless design and we're proud to bring back this piece of modern heritage.”

(+) Courtesy of CB2 (+) Courtesy of CB2 INFO 1/2

To ensure McCobb’s heritage was honored properly, the CB2 team partnered with FORM Portfolios, which owns and manages designs of other iconic mid-century designers such as Ray and Charles Eames. Together, the companies set out to develop and curate the collection in a way that would preserve the designer’s original works. “The partnership with CB2 is an authentic extension of Paul McCobb's vision, while also honoring his legacy by creating a collection that is attainable for those who appreciate and seek good design,” said FORM Portfolios Managing Director Mark Masiello in the press release.

The final result is a line that not only revives an important piece of history, but also manages to look of-the-moment in true CB2 form — especially considering the thoughtful modern updates infused into many of the pieces. While, yes, you can still see McCobb’s original vision through the collection, you’ll also find tweaks like the incorporation of Sunbrella fabric in the outdoor Pavilion collection, making each piece one that will function to the standards of 2021.

‌

Courtesy of CB2

Luckily, that doesn’t mean this series will cost you an arm and a leg. While you’ll find many of his original works going for several thousand dollars, the lighting in this collection ranges from $129 to $499, and the rest of the furniture and decor ranges from $499 to $2999.

Shop the CB2 x Paul McCobb line now at the retailer’s site, or keep scrolling to peruse some of TZR’s picks from the launch, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.