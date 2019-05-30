This Vase From Target Features One Of The Biggest Trends Of The Year

Of all the heroes in the home decor world, it’s safe to say vases are often the most overlooked. Amidst the statement chairs, throw pillows, and coffee tables, decorative vases can fly under the radar — but they shouldn’t. When paired with a seasonal bouquet or plant, the small-but-mighty piece can brighten up any space in an instant.

The beauty of the vase is that it can be used for multiple purposes. In addition to holding flowers, vases can stand alone just fine, serving as a piece of art for your home. Clear or glass vases can also hold fake or real fruit or other colorful fillers like marbles or stones.

In terms of placement, designating a vase to just a table would not always be in your best interest. True, a vase can be the ideal centerpiece for a coffee, side, or dining table. But it can also do wonders for a window sill, bookshelf, dresser, or kitchen counter — literally anywhere with some empty space that needs a little love. Heck, you can even throw a vase in your bathroom to give your powder room a little personality. These days, there are even hanging vases that can serve as floating art.

It seems home brands are finally understanding the power of the decorative vase, as more and more are offering elaborate and stunning options that play on both classic and trendy aesthetics. Mid-century modern lovers can enjoy sleek, cylindrical styles with metallic and wood detailing. Those with a flair for all things bohemian can enjoy wicker, wooden, or woven vases to hold their floral treasures. Even those with their fingers on the pulse of the latest trends will find of-the-moment options in some of the year’s biggest color trends like Pantone’s Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, oranges, and pastels.

And if budget is an issue when it comes to your home decor, don’t fret. In addition to various shapes and sizes, vases come at a variety of price points as well. Some of your favorite affordable retailers like Target, Zara Home, and Anthropologie offer vases that look way more expensive than they are. If you’re looking for more of an investment piece, there’s something for you, too. Major designers like Hermès offer vases that serve as decorative art for your home (but be prepared to pay a pretty penny!).

Ready to jump on the vase train? To get you started, ahead you’ll find 30 worthy options that range in aesthetic and price. There’s literally a little something for everyone.

Zara Home Ceramic Vase $69.90 see on zara home This simple vase from Zara Home adds a beautiful rustic touch.

Anthropologie Wavy Vase $68 see on anthropologie Anthropologie’s Wavy Vase lets you implement the squiggly trend in a subtle way.

Opalhouse designed with Jungalow 9.25" x 6.75" Striped Terracotta Vase Pink $20 see on target Put an earthy spin on the pastel decor trend with this striped Jungalow vase from Target.

H&M Stoneware Vase $29.99 see on h&m This head-shaped stoneware vase gives immediate personality to any space.

Jonathan Adler Glass Menagerie Lady Vase $395 see on jonathan adler Any mid-century space will benefit from Jonathan Adler’s Glass Menagerie Lady Vase.

Crate & Barrel Cel Gourd Vase with Handle $49.95 see on crate & barrel Funky handles are everywhere, and this gourd vase is a playful and artistic iteration.

Sam Lee ZZ Wall Hanging Vase $95 see on sam lee Vases aren’t just for surfaces — you can also hang them from your wall to add some new texture to your galleries.

The Little Market Moroccan Glass Vase $68 see on the little market There’s no better way to display flowers than with a painted clear vase.

OM Ceramic Sprinkles Speckles Lucy Vase $132 see on oM ceramic Pastels, sprinkles, and multiple handles make for a very of-the-moment piece.

Heath Clay Studio Box and Stopper Vase $295 see on heath ceramics Your flowers will look so artistic in this sculptural vase.

Pomelo Casa Medium Pitcher w/ Hand-Painted Designs $145 see on pomelo casa Let this pitcher do double-duty by using it to show off your favorite florals by day.

Neiman Marcus MacKenzie-Childs Flower Market Flower Buckets $78 see on neiman marcus MacKenzie-Childs’ flower buckets bring serious whimsical farm vibes.

Hermès Perimetre Rosacotta Vase $1,850 see on Hermès Thanks to a subtle “H” stamp throughout and 24-carat gold details, you can rest assured this will be your most eye-catching statement piece.

Claude Stoneware Sculptural Vase by Evamarie Pappas-Oglander and Hand Painted by Gary Oglander $875 see on claude It may be non-functional, but this vase doesn’t need flowers to stand out on a table.

Walmart Umbra Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container $27.03 see on walmart This affordable duo provides the perfect budget-friendly way to try 2021’s geometric decor trend.

IKEA SOCKERÄRT Vase $9.99 see on IKEA Minimalists, look no further: This pared-down vase is only $10 and couldn’t be simpler.

Stories of Italy Extra Large Macchia Su Macchia Vase $535 see on moda operandi Bring a touch of Italy into your home with this luxe vase that features Murano glass techniques.

The Citizenry Loma Floor Vase $325 see on the citizenry Got an awkward, empty corner? A large floor base is the perfect solution.

Marie Burgos Collection Vase Flower Bullett $169 see on marie burgos collection This elegant vessel features mouth-blown and hand-painted glass and is unique enough to stand on its own.

Spartan Shop B Zippy Tall Saucer Vase: Klein Blue $360 see on spartan shop Buy this matte blue vase in multiples to create a cool monochrome collection.

Tracy Glover Tall Handblown Gord $330 see on objects & accents Using traditional Italian techniques, artist Tracy Glover created this colorfully translucent glass design.

Iittala Aalto vase 160 mm, cranberry $288 see on finnish design shop You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more classic — or timely — piece than Iittala's Aalto vase.

L'objet Lito Gold-Plated Porcelain and Resin Vase $300 see on net-a-porter Made of Limoges porcelain, this bright vase features the signature evil eye of fine jeweler Lito, which is “thought to be a lucky ancient talisman to ward of negative energy.”

Roxanne Assoulin Stack 'Em Up Vase $40 see on roxanne assoulin Not only does this vase hold your flowers — it’s also made for stacking your off-duty bracelets.

Completedworks Vessels in Black $448 see on completedworks Give your bookshelves some contrast and organic lines via this set of Completedworks vessels.

Kelly Wearstler Superluxe Bauble Vase $8,250 see on kelly wearstler Vases with bits and baubles attached are all the rage this year, and this Kelly Wearstler piece puts a super-luxe spin on the trend with hand-picked stones and minerals.

Gaetano Pesce Special Clear Vessel $520 see on coming soon NY Talk about a conversation piece — this vessel is made of flexible resin, so it’s actually pliable “while appearing of hard Murano glass.”

CB2 Flare Clear Glass Vase $29.95 see on CB2 Your vases don’t always have to do *all* the talking — this clear one looks cool, but lets your flowers shine.

Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Vase $495 see on liberty london Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebrities who have a version of the Love Handles vase in their home, proving it’s a worthy contender of your own.