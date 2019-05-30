(Decor)

This Vase From Target Features One Of The Biggest Trends Of The Year

Plus, many more of-the-moment pieces.

By Angela Melero and Anna Buckman
Of all the heroes in the home decor world, it’s safe to say vases are often the most overlooked. Amidst the statement chairs, throw pillows, and coffee tables, decorative vases can fly under the radar — but they shouldn’t. When paired with a seasonal bouquet or plant, the small-but-mighty piece can brighten up any space in an instant.

The beauty of the vase is that it can be used for multiple purposes. In addition to holding flowers, vases can stand alone just fine, serving as a piece of art for your home. Clear or glass vases can also hold fake or real fruit or other colorful fillers like marbles or stones.

In terms of placement, designating a vase to just a table would not always be in your best interest. True, a vase can be the ideal centerpiece for a coffee, side, or dining table. But it can also do wonders for a window sill, bookshelf, dresser, or kitchen counter — literally anywhere with some empty space that needs a little love. Heck, you can even throw a vase in your bathroom to give your powder room a little personality. These days, there are even hanging vases that can serve as floating art.

It seems home brands are finally understanding the power of the decorative vase, as more and more are offering elaborate and stunning options that play on both classic and trendy aesthetics. Mid-century modern lovers can enjoy sleek, cylindrical styles with metallic and wood detailing. Those with a flair for all things bohemian can enjoy wicker, wooden, or woven vases to hold their floral treasures. Even those with their fingers on the pulse of the latest trends will find of-the-moment options in some of the year’s biggest color trends like Pantone’s Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, oranges, and pastels.

And if budget is an issue when it comes to your home decor, don’t fret. In addition to various shapes and sizes, vases come at a variety of price points as well. Some of your favorite affordable retailers like Target, Zara Home, and Anthropologie offer vases that look way more expensive than they are. If you’re looking for more of an investment piece, there’s something for you, too. Major designers like Hermès offer vases that serve as decorative art for your home (but be prepared to pay a pretty penny!).

Ready to jump on the vase train? To get you started, ahead you’ll find 30 worthy options that range in aesthetic and price. There’s literally a little something for everyone.

This simple vase from Zara Home adds a beautiful rustic touch.

Anthropologie’s Wavy Vase lets you implement the squiggly trend in a subtle way.

Put an earthy spin on the pastel decor trend with this striped Jungalow vase from Target.

This head-shaped stoneware vase gives immediate personality to any space.

Any mid-century space will benefit from Jonathan Adler’s Glass Menagerie Lady Vase.

Funky handles are everywhere, and this gourd vase is a playful and artistic iteration.

Vases aren’t just for surfaces — you can also hang them from your wall to add some new texture to your galleries.

There’s no better way to display flowers than with a painted clear vase.

Pastels, sprinkles, and multiple handles make for a very of-the-moment piece.

Your flowers will look so artistic in this sculptural vase.

Let this pitcher do double-duty by using it to show off your favorite florals by day.

MacKenzie-Childs’ flower buckets bring serious whimsical farm vibes.

Thanks to a subtle “H” stamp throughout and 24-carat gold details, you can rest assured this will be your most eye-catching statement piece.

It may be non-functional, but this vase doesn’t need flowers to stand out on a table.

This affordable duo provides the perfect budget-friendly way to try 2021’s geometric decor trend.

Minimalists, look no further: This pared-down vase is only $10 and couldn’t be simpler.

Bring a touch of Italy into your home with this luxe vase that features Murano glass techniques.

Got an awkward, empty corner? A large floor base is the perfect solution.

This elegant vessel features mouth-blown and hand-painted glass and is unique enough to stand on its own.

Buy this matte blue vase in multiples to create a cool monochrome collection.

Using traditional Italian techniques, artist Tracy Glover created this colorfully translucent glass design.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more classic — or timely — piece than Iittala's Aalto vase.

Made of Limoges porcelain, this bright vase features the signature evil eye of fine jeweler Lito, which is “thought to be a lucky ancient talisman to ward of negative energy.”

Not only does this vase hold your flowers — it’s also made for stacking your off-duty bracelets.

Give your bookshelves some contrast and organic lines via this set of Completedworks vessels.

Vases with bits and baubles attached are all the rage this year, and this Kelly Wearstler piece puts a super-luxe spin on the trend with hand-picked stones and minerals.

Talk about a conversation piece — this vessel is made of flexible resin, so it’s actually pliable “while appearing of hard Murano glass.”

Your vases don’t always have to do *all* the talking — this clear one looks cool, but lets your flowers shine.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebrities who have a version of the Love Handles vase in their home, proving it’s a worthy contender of your own.

Italian post-modern design is having a serious resurgence, and Tom Dixon’s Swirl Stem Vase gives it a “psychedelic” update.