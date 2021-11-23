Altuzarra’s Debut Home Collection Is Cozy Perfection

The Etsy home decor collaboration with fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra in 2020 made waves with fashion and design lovers alike. But while it was certainly a hit, it seemed like merely a tease at the time — the collection was made in limited amounts, leaving fans to wonder if this was it for the Altuzarra-designed home goods they’d ever be able to buy. In reality, though, it wasn’t a tease, but a preview of sorts. Because on Nov. 23, Altuzarra launched its very own Home Collection, marking the label’s first official foray into the space.

The new limited capsule, which is available at Altuzarra.com and select retailers, embodies the Altuzarra brand: The woven accessories it includes are both sophisticated and comfortable, as well as quietly luxurious. Of course, this is in part thanks to the designer’s vision, which is infused throughout the line. However, the collection was also created in collaboration with Peruvian and Mexican craftsmen, who helped make the blankets, pillows, and baskets that comprise the launch. This was not only to ensure that the products adhered to sustainable practices, but to support local artisan communities by providing dignified and steady wages while sharing their talents with the world.

Thus, the soft wool blankets and pillows, which feature fringe trim and nubby details, were made in partnership with a family-run, women-owned textile producer in the Peruvian Highlands. Fair trade practices, preserving heritage craftsmanship, and providing fair wages to thousands of local artisans and former miners are some of the important commitments it maintains through its production.

The Altuzarra Home baskets, which come in two sizes, are made in a remote and vulnerable region in Southern Mexico, helping to support more than 50 families in the area. The pieces are woven by hand with palm leaves using a time-honored, traditional technique.

“I’m so beyond excited to be launching Altuzarra’s FIRST EVER HOME COLLECTION!!” wrote the designer in an Instagram announcement. “This project has been a labor of love for me and the whole team, and I could not be prouder of the outcome.”

Products from the capsule range in price from $195-$695. Shop them now, ahead.

