If You’re A Minimalist At Heart, These Modern Wallpaper Designs Are For You

When you think of wallpaper, your mind probably immediately goes to maximalism. And why wouldn’t it? Adding a print to your walls seems like it could only mean that an extra, loud, and statement-making vibe would result. In actuality though, that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, if you’re a minimalist at heart, there are modern wallpaper designs that let you embrace this buzzy material without sacrificing your style.

What’s true, though, is that those quieter designs aren’t always easy to find. Sure, they’re out there — but more often than not, they’re buried within hundreds of pages of technicolor prints featuring nature-inspired motifs and funky graphics. So while you can absolutely find them, you may not always have the time (or patience) to actually scope them out.

Rather than spending hours digging through the internet, direct your attention to the minimal, modern wallpaper designs ahead. There are dark, moody prints, geometric shapes mixed with soft neutrals, calming, organic lines, and so much more, so that you can find the wall covering that suits you and your contemporary-but-subdued aesthetic without any of the hassle. Continue on to shop them all.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Modern Wallpaper Designs