Jewelry Brand Completedworks Wants To Accessorize Your Home, Too

Eagle-eyed fashion lovers may have noticed a few of their favorite brands exploring the world of decor after all that time at home during the pandemic — Simon Miller, Mounser, and SVNR, to name a few. In 2021, that trend isn’t slowing down — and that’s in part thanks to beloved jewelry brand Completedworks, which expanded its line of homeware objects in June in an exclusive partnership with luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.

It’s welcome news, particularly for the label’s fans who have lauded its unique, sculptural pieces for years. Because as Artistic Director Anna Jewsbury explained in a press release, the new launch is supposed to be “a bit like jewelry for the table, the napkins rings especially. Although existing on different scales, visually there is a lot of similarity between the home and jewelry lines.” That’s especially true given that the most recent collection utilizes Completedworks’ signature materials throughout: aka gold, ceramic, and freshwater pearls.

That said, the shapes of the homewares provide a through line between the different categories as well. As Completedworks’ website says, its jewelry is designed to “gently roll against the tide of convention — using sculptural forms that weave, loop, twist, flow, enfold, and expand.” The same is clearly true for its newest objects, which include vases, candlesticks, tableware, and more that appear to “imitate the visual properties of a more supple material such as fabric or cushion,” as the press release states.

Jewsbury has not only been honing this aesthetic through Completedworks’ jewelry line. The brand actually created its first ceramics with artist Ekaterina Bazhenova Yamasaki in a collaboration the brand says in ongoing. In addition, the artistic director and her team have been experimenting with and developing these types of objects since before the pandemic. “For a lot of our customers, fashion and dressing are a form of self-expression, and so it feels natural that their desire for aesthetic expression would extend into the home,” she continued in the release.

Completedworks’ new homeware collection ranges from $35 to $600, and it’s exclusively available now at Net-a-Porter.com and Completedworks.com. Get a sneak peek, ahead.

