There are some things you know you can always count on at Net-A-Porter: a fantastic selection of designer purses; a smart curation of luxury beauty goods; out-of-this-world-beautiful jewelry. As of this holiday season, that now includes ultra-cool decorative objects for the home, because Net-A-Porter launched a dedicated lifestyle section on Nov. 9, and judging from the rest of its expertly chosen collection, it's going to be good.

Though the luxury retailer has offered some home items like candles prior to the expansion, this will bring two new sub-categories — decorative objects and soft decor — with offerings like ceramics, throws, and more to its customers. According to the brand, it couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

“Never has curating your home to create a calming and aesthetically pleasing environment been more important," said Libby Page, Senior Fashion Market Editor at Net-A-Porter, in a press release. "Our edit is a modern and unique take on Lifestyle, aiming to present our customer with the ultimate selection of decorative objects, throws, candles, ceramics and more. This is just the start of what we hope will become art for the home and a welcome addition to any coffee table.”

With the edit, Net-A-Porter is also launching 15 exclusive pieces from brands including Anissa Kermiche, CompletedWorks, Erdem and Jia Jia, which will be rolling out through 2020 and feature throws, crystals, ceramics, and more items designed to "upgrade the everyday," according to the press release.

In addition to the exclusive launches, the lifestyle section will have a curation of seasonal and core products from brands including L’Objet, Loro Piana, and Loewe, among others, and will encompass ceramics, throws, jewelry and watch boxes, books and technology, and home fragrance.

Whether you're searching for a gift or looking to elevate your current coffee table situation, The Zoe Report's favorite pieces from the selection are ahead to help you decide what to buy first.

