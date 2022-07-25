This Beachfront Hotel Is The Missing Piece In Your Coastal Grandmother Lifestyle

The “coastal grandmother” aesthetic that TikToker Lex Nicoleta coined doesn’t just pertain to fashion. Rather, the laidback, luxurious look (largely influenced by the older women of Nancy Meyers films) is a lifestyle. Meaning achieving it isn’t just about what you wear — it’s about living your life in a way that embodies the mood. While making Ina Garten recipes and decking in your home in Nantucket-inspired decor are certainly a few ways to do that, there is another option for immersing yourself in the dream: A stay at a coastal grandmother-style hotel, which is guaranteed to give you a full cozy, seaside experience that even Diane Keaton would be proud of.

With these resorts, bed and breakfasts, and cottages, all that’s left to do is grab your oversized white button-down, clutch your cup of steaming hot tea, and relax — they provide the rest. That is, they come complete with either tasteful, coastal decor, ocean views, sea breezes, a wistful-yet-contented vibe, or a combination of all of the above. Thus, you’ll have everything you need to live the lives that Meyers created through her movies.

You don’t have to be a senior citizen to indulge in a summer of leisure by the sea. With these coastal grandmother-style hotels, all that’s required is for you to check in. Your surroundings and your mindset will do the rest.

The Claremont Hotel

Courtesy of The Claremont Hotel

The Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor, Maine is a luxury resort that features coastal grandmother vibes with a twist. Situated on Mount Desert Island right on the water, it offers a distinctly beachy feel. However, thanks to an an extensive transformation, it now boasts a new design concept with maximalist wallpaper and rich hues that are said to echo the nature on the island.

Shutters On The Beach

Courtesy of Shutters on the Beach

Santa Monica, California is home to Shutters on the Beach, a haven on an iconic Southern California beach reminiscent of a Cape Cod cottage. Guest rooms feature a serene palette of soft blues and greens meant to pair perfectly with the scene outside, and breathtaking views abound. Throw your sweater over your shoulders and enjoy the breeze — this is quintessential coastal grandmother living.

Salt Cottages

Courtesy of Salt Cottages

Salt Cottages is a resort located in Bar Harbor, Maine between the Atlantic Ocean and Acadia National Park. With maritime-inspired rooms, it’s coastal grandmother style to a T — there are bright red doors, white walls, vaulted blue ceilings, and natural textures, all of which Meyers would definitely approve.

Ocean House

For a truly luxurious coastal grandmother experience, it’s hard to beat Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The historic hotel features 13 acres of oceanfront landscape, and its structure has been recreated to reflect its storied past. It’s both romantic and serene, and provides a beautiful, beachy backdrop against which you can live out the ultimate Meyers-inspired lifestyle.

Salt House Inn

Prefer a more minimalist coastal grandmother aesthetic? You’re sure to enjoy Salt House Inn’s pared-back accommodations. The bed and breakfast’s rustic rooms feature a mix of white walls, matching linens, exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, and nautical art, giving it a beach-inspired feel without being overwhelming. Its Provincetown, Massachusetts location merely adds to the charm.

Hero Beach Club

Coastal grandmother meets millennial style at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, New York. The beachside hotel boasts oceanfront views and a traditional seaside color palette, yet it also comes with a twist. Though still soothing, its rooms feature pops of vibrant hues and bohemian decor, essentially blending the Meyers look with a younger, trendy aesthetic.