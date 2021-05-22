38 Cleaning Secrets People With Really Nice Homes Swear By

Do you ever walk into someone’s home and think, what’s their secret? Whether you find yourself astounded by a friend’s meticulously organized kitchen or wonder how all these reality stars keep their homes looking sparkling on camera, it’s normal to be curious about how other people seem to maintain such clean and decluttered homes — since keeping your own space tidy can often feel like a constant, uphill battle. Lucky for you, the cleaning secrets people with really nice homes swear by are about to be divulged. And once you know about them, you, too, will have people walking into your home and thinking, what’s their secret?

Ahead, you’ll find a wide range of products that’ll help keep your home both clean and organized (the two are, after all, different things). These hacks come recommended by editors on our team that have suspiciously well-kept homes — but most of them are backed up by thousands of Amazon reviews as well. And yes, for convenience’s sake, all of these products are indeed available on Amazon, so you can order everything now and have it delivered to your doorstep in as little as two days.

To shop the cleaning and organization products tidy people swear by, scroll on.

1 A Fabric Shaver To Remove All The Lint & Fuzz From Your Furniture Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver $13 See On Amazon Keep your upholstered furniture, blankets, and curtains looking brand new with this oddly satisfying fabric shaver. The cordless, battery-powered device will remove all the pills, lint, and fuzz from any fabric with the press of a button, and the chamber can be emptied out when it becomes full. This cheap find has been awarded over 40,000 five-star reviews and ratings on Amazon, and it can be used on clothing, too.

2 A Shower Squeegee That You’ll Actually Want To Display Amazon E.Palace All-Purpose Squeegee $18 See On Amazon There’s nowhere you can really hide a shower squeegee if you want to be reminded to actually use it. The solution? Buy a shower squeegee that you don’t mind leaving out. This one, with its sleek brass finish and decorative hook, fits the bill perfectly. Made with rust-resistant stainless steel and designed with a non-slip handle, it’ll look great in any bathroom — traditional or modern.

3 These Clear Shelf Dividers That Are Perfect For Sweaters & Bags Amazon CY Craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers (Pack of 4) $27 See On Amazon Trying to keep your sweaters and bags upright in your closet can be so annoying — and when they’re constantly topping over, it’s easy for your closet to start looking like a disaster zone. The solution? These sleek, acrylic shelf dividers, which will keep anything you stack on your shelves looking neat and tidy (that includes books and toys, too). Since they’re clear, they’re barely noticeable, and they’ll easily fit any shelf that’s 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch thick.

4 A Fresh-Smelling Fabric Spray To Spritz Around Your Home Amazon The Laundress Fabric Fresh $17 See On Amazon Here’s an easy hack to make sure your home always smells fresh and amazing: Fabric spray. But not all of them are created equal — most are packed with harsh, synthetic ingredients that can cause problems for people that are prone to allergies. This fabric spray from all-natural garment-care brand The Laundress is made with super-gentle ingredients, and the formula itself is biodegradable and completely free of allergens. But it still smells amazing — the brand describes the scent as “clean laundry.” You can use this on any fabric, from couches to curtains to clothes.

5 These Sleek, Covered Boxes To Conceal Your Unsightly Wires Amazon Chouky Wooden Wire Cover (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Tidy up one of the most notorious eyesores — tangled cords — with these clever, bamboo-covered boxes. The concept is simple, but it’ll make such a big difference: You just hide your power strip or wad of cords inside, et voila — no more unsightly mess of cords ruining your space. The two boxes come with cable ties, cable clips, and a fabric sleeve so you can create a configuration that works best for you. Choose between black or white boxes.

6 A Pack Of 10, Reusable Dishcloths That You Can Use For Everything Amazon Swedish Eco-Friendly Dishcloth (10-Piece) $20 See On Amazon The Swedes’ best-kept cleaning secret is a secret no more, thanks to the newfound popularity of these Swedish dishcloths. Think of them as a tea towel and sponge in one: You can use them to clean just about anything — from surfaces to dishes — and since they’re washable and reusable, they’re much more environmentally friendly than paper towels. These dry super quickly, too, so you won’t have to wait around for them to dry before putting them away. And you get 10 per pack, each of which is reusable up to 50 times — just think about how much money you’ll be saving on sponges and paper towels.

7 A Discreet Way To Keep Your Bedside Table Decluttered Amazon mDesign Bedside Storage Caddy $11 See On Amazon If your bedside table is always cluttered, sneak one of these bedside caddies under your mattress. You can use this to hold your nightly essentials — your phone, a book or magazine, a water bottle — while making room for some flowers and a candle on your nightstand. Choose between six colors.

8 A Pretty Woven Basket With Endless Uses Amazon Goodpick Woven Storage Basket $34 See On Amazon Add a decorative element to your space and keep clutter at bay with one of these pretty woven baskets. Use it to store anything that’s typically strewn across your furniture and floors: blankets, toys, books, knitting supplies... you name it. Of course, it makes a great laundry basket or hamper, as well. Choose between pink, light brown, and dark or light gray, all of which come with a thick white stripe on top.

9 This Kitschy (But Clever) Way To Deep-Clean Your Microwave Amazon Abnaok Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner $9 See On Amazon The Angry Mama microwave cleaner is a bit kitschy, sure — but it really does work. You simply remove the head, fill it with water and vinegar, microwave it for seven minutes, and just like that, your microwave will be clean of odors, and any buildup or stains will be softened and ready to remove with a cloth. One Amazon reviewer commented, “This is one of the most amazing things I have ever bought. Easy to use and I got a sparkling clean microwave...and started off with one I was ready to replace because it was so grungy and smelled.”

10 The Cleverly Designed Hangers That’ll Maximize Your Closet Space Amazon HOUSE DAY Space Saving Clothes Hangers (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Low on storage space? (Or simply have too many clothes...?) Then you need these ingenious hangers, which can be hung horizontally or vertically cascaded to maximize the space in your closet. Each hanger can hold five garments at a time, and since they’re sold in a 10 pack, that means you’ll have space for 50 extra garments in your closet. Choose between black or white hangers.

11 An Easy Way To Clean Tall Glasses & Water Bottles Amazon Full Circle Bamboo Handle Cleaning Sponge $11 See On Amazon Tall, narrow glasses and water bottles can seem impossible to clean, which is why you need this cleverly designed sponge, which comes affixed to a long, bamboo handle. The plant-based sponge can get into any tight opening easily, since it’s so soft and flexible, and it’s replaceable, too, so you don’t need to buy an entirely new brush every time. (You can buy the replaceable sponge heads here.)

12 These Magic Erasers That You Can Use To Keep Every Wall & Surface Clean Amazon STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Wherever you’re dealing with scuffs, dirt, and marks around your house — on your walls or surfaces; in your bathroom; on a grill or stovetop — Magic Erasers will have everything sparkling clean in no time. These are a household staple, since they’re so versatile, which makes stocking up on this 20-pack a no-brainer. Hot tip: You can also use these to make white sneakers look brand new again.

13 A Pack Of 4 Attractive Storage Baskets That’ll Always Come In Handy Amazon Trademark Innovations Foldable Storage Baskets (4-Piece) $67 See On Amazon So many storage solutions can look like eyesores themselves, but not these pretty woven baskets. Sold in a pack of four, you can use them to store literally anything — books, toys, clothes, art supplies — and since they fold down flat, you can tuck them away discreetly when they’re not in use. The water hyacinth material will look great in any space, too.

14 These Potpourri Bags That Are Pretty Enough To Display Amazon Rose Cottage Hanging Potpourri Bags (12-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Hang these potpourri bags on any doorknob (or simply tuck them away in a closet or drawer). They’ll make the surrounding space, and any nearby fabric, smell so much better. These are pretty enough to function as decor, too, so you won’t mind them hanging out. Also handy for gym bags, cars, suitcases, and other stuffy spaces. Available scents: French Lavender, Fresh Nectarine, Jasmine, Rose, Vanilla, Sandalwood

15 An Easy Way To Clean Your Dishwasher Without Effort Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner (2-Packs, 12 Tablets Each) $12 See On Amazon Ever find yourself wondering, how does one clean a dishwasher? Well, here’s your answer. One tablet of Affresh dishwasher cleaner — which can be popped in your appliance just like a regular dishwashing tablet — will get rid of limescale and food/mineral buildup, and if used with glassware or dishes, it can help descale them so they’re sparkling clean, too. A worthy $12 purchase for sure.

16 This Genius Organizer For Your Food Container Lids Amazon SWOMMOLY Expandable Food Storage Lid Organizer $18 See On Amazon Food storage container lids are undoubtedly the nemesis of many an organized kitchen. But finally, there’s a way to keep them under control. This expandable organizer can fit up to 40 lids at a time, and comes with six adjustable dividers so you can configure its design to suit your specific needs.

17 The Pet Hair Remover That Anyone With A Dog Or Cat Likely Needs Amazon ORDORA Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon If you have a furry friend living in your home, you likely need this popular pet hair remover. Unlike a lot of similar models, which use annoying adhesive, this one can be used again and again without having to replace any tape. Simply empty the chamber when it’s full, and it’ll be ready to use again. “In my many many years of having housecats, I have tried numerous miracle brushes, lint rollers, tape, rinseable ever-sticky rollers, etc. THIS ONE WORKS LIKE A DREAM,” raved one Amazon reviewer.

18 A Wall-Mountable Organizer For Your Brooms, Mops, & More Amazon Berry Ave Hanging Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Funnily enough, keeping your cleaning tools clean can be a struggle in and of itself. But this best-selling organizer offers a clever solution. Mount it on any door or wall, and it can hold five cleaning tools at a time (like mops, brooms, or a Swiffer), as well as six smaller tools (like gardening gloves or a dustpan) from the hooks. Impressively, this has been given over 20,000 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers, while over 5,000 people went out of their way to leave it a glowing review.

19 A Pretty Over-The-Door Organizer For All Your Bits & Bobs Amazon KINGREE Over The Door Hanging Storage Organizer $10 See On Amazon Don’t know where to keep all your miscellaneous items stored? Then this over-the-door organizer is bound to come in handy. It has a cute, minimalist look that won’t clash with any space, while five pockets offer plenty of room for small items like pens, pencils, notebooks, glasses, charging cables, hand cream, and other cosmetics.

20 This Scented Paper To Make Your Drawers Look & Smell Great Amazon Elodie Essentials Scented Drawer and Shelf Liners $20 See On Amazon Keep your clothes and sheets smelling fresh with this roll of scented paper. Not only will it surround your garments and linens with a lovely scent, but it also looks really pretty. You can cut the roll to fit just about any drawer or shelf, and since it doesn’t have any adhesive backing, it won’t ruin your surfaces. Available scents: English Lavender, French Essence, Fresh Linen, Rose, Sandalwood

21 This Coffee-Machine Descaler That’ll Ensure Your Brews Always Taste Great Amazon Impresa Products Coffee Descaler (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this coffee descaler will remove buildup from your coffee machine so it runs better, lasts longer, and so that your coffee tastes better. You can use this with any type of coffee or espresso machine, including Nespressos, and it’s sold in a two-pack, so you’ll be set for most of the year. Descale every two to three months to keep your machine at its best.

23 A Utensil & Pot Lid Stand To Keep Your Counters Clean Amazon YAMAZAKI Utensil Stand $19 See On Amazon An easy hack to keep your counters clean of messes: invest in this sleek YAMAZAKI Utensil Stand. The concept is simple, but it’s so genius. Use it to hold whatever utensil you’re cooking with, and a pot lid as well, to prevent stains and spills on your counter. Made of durable steel, it’s sold in both black and white.

24 This Cheap 2-Pack Of Candles So Your Kitchen Always Smells Like A Garden Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Scented Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Basil (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Anyone with a nice home always has a candle burning in their kitchen. These Mrs. Meyer's candles are especially perfect for two reasons: one, they smell like basil, so they’ll remind guests of a fresh, herbal salad or summer garden; and two, they’re sold in a two-pack and cost less than $20, so they’re affordable enough to keep restocking on. When the wax burns out, you can reuse the containers for whatever you want — as storage for small items, or even to hold freshly made jam.

25 The Stainless Steel Cleaner That’ll Remove All The Marks From Your Appliances Amazon Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner $15 See On Amazon Keep a bottle of this stainless steel cleaner on hand so your appliances are always free of unsightly marks. It’s a simple cleaning hack that can go a long way, especially if you have a stainless steel fridge (which always ends up covered in fingerprints and grease stains).

26 An Attractive Way To Infuse Your Home With Moisture & A Soothing Scent Amazon Vitruvi Stone Aromatherapy Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser $120 See On Amazon Essential oil diffusers are an effective, discreet way to keep your house smelling amazing, and they also help restore moisture to the air, which is great for your skin. But a lot of essential oil diffusers look overly gadget-like or kitschy. If you prefer a sleek, minimalist vibe, pick up this best-selling Vitruvi diffuser, which looks like some sort of stone decor. It’ll add a spa-like touch — both aesthetically and tangibly — to any room you place it in. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil(s) and some water to the tank, turn it on, and immerse yourself in aromatherapy. Available colors: Black, Charcoal, Terracotta, White

27 This Cleaner That’ll Get Rid Of Hard-To-Remove Water Spots Amazon Bring It On Cleaner $20 See On Amazon Water spots and soap scum can be so difficult to remove — from your shower, tiles, and sink, for example — but Bring It On cleaner will get rid of them in a jiffy. It can also be used to clean rust stains, calcium deposits, and other forms of grime on all sorts of materials, including stone and bricks. “This stuff is a miracle,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, who said that it “removed years of hard water stains” effectively.

28 A 12-Pack Of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths So You’ll Never Run Out Amazon MR. SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Microfiber cleaning cloths are so handy to have on hand. You can use them for anything you’d use a sponge or paper towel for, but they’re even more gentle. They’re also super absorbent, so they dry quickly, and won’t scratch any delicate surface. Get a pack of 12 for less than $15 with this multipack from Mr. Siga, which includes cloths in several bright, pretty colors.

29 The Electronics Wipes To Keep Your Phone, TV, & Computer Streak-Free Amazon Endust for Electronics, Surface Cleaning Wipes $6 See On Amazon You may be used to the marks on your screens, but that doesn’t mean other people don’t notice them. To keep your TV, computer, and phone free of prints and marks, pick up these electronic wipes, which come with 70 wipes in each container (so you’ll be set for a long while).

30 A Powerful Scrubber To Clean Between Your Tiles Amazon Rubbermaid Power Scrubber $18 See On Amazon Get in between those impossible-to-clean tiles with this Rubbermaid power scrubber, which has an oscillating head, two scrubbing settings, and an ergonomic, rubber-coated handle. You can use this for any other hard-to-clean spots, too — the brand mentions sports equipment and car rims as just a few examples, while Amazon reviewers report using it to clean stoves, sinks, jewelry, silver serveware, and so much more. “It saves painful arthritic fingers from scrubbing,” one person noted.

31 The Dust Mop That’s Surprisingly Useful Amazon Eyliden Dust Mop with Reusable Pads (2-Count) $19 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate this old-school dust mop: It’s a simple, affordable buy that’ll make it easy to keep your space (that includes your ceilings and upper walls) free of allergy-causing dust. You can use this on any type of floors, wet or dry, as well. And it comes with two reusable pads that are machine washable, for added convenience.

32 This Clever Brush That Dispenses Soap While You Wash The Dishes Amazon Scotch-Brite Dishwand Brush $7 See On Amazon Washing the dishes has never been easier, thanks to this genius, soap-dispensing brush. You fill the chamber with your dish soap of choice, and with the press of a button, it’ll pump soap out as you do the dishes, so you don’t have to keep going back and forth between the bottle and your brush. A cheap and oh-so useful buy for any kitchen.

33 A Steam Mop & Vacuum Cleaner That People Call Life-Changing Amazon Bissell Pet Steam Mop and Vacuum Cleaner $220 See On Amazon One of our editors who bought this steam mop called it a legitimate game-changer. It steams and vacuums your floors simultaneously, erasing stains and picking up pet hair on the way. You can use this on just about any type of floor — tile, wood, granite, linoleum — and it comes with both disposable and reusable pads to suit all your cleaning needs. An investment for sure, but it’ll revolutionize your floor-cleaning game.

34 The Best Way To Keep Your Home Clean Of Allergens & Dust Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifier $100 See On Amazon One of the most effortless ways to keep your home free of odors and allergens, including dust, mold, pet dander, and smoke, is to invest in a quality air purifier. This one, from LEVOIT, is among the most popular out there — and undoubtedly the most popular on Amazon. Sold in both black and white, it’s a must-have for anyone who’s prone to allergies, has pets, or lives in a dusty home. “This is the first air purifier that actually makes a marked difference in terms of dealing with the dust that plagues me so. Unlike my previous two purifiers, I can actually see the dust being sucked in through the device and into the filter, which is very satisfying,” reported one Amazon reviewer.

35 The Robot Vacuum That’s The Key To Always-Clean Floors Amazon iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum $250 See On Amazon The easiest way to maintain always-clean floors is, by far, investing in a Roomba vaccum. The little robot whizzes around your house on its own, sucking up dirt, hair, and other debris in the process. It docks and charges itself automatically after 90 minutes, so you don’t even need to worry about putting it away. This model is particularly cool because you can control it with your phone, or with smart devices like Google Assistant and Alexa.

36 A Biodegradable Laundry Powder That Removes Even The Toughest Stains Amazon Charlie’s Soap Biodegradable Laundry Powder $18 See On Amazon Though it’s made of just four gentle, hypoallergenic ingredients, this perfume-free laundry powder removes even the toughest of stains with ease. It’s especially ideal for people with sensitive skin, or for people with family members that have sensitive skin. And as an added bonus, it’s biodegradable as well. “This is hands down, the best laundry soap I have ever used,” commented one Amazon reviewer.

37 An Old-School Hack To Keep Your Fridge Fresh Amazon Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Odor Absorber (6-Pack) $18 See On Amazon This tried-and-true hack for keeping your fridge fresh still holds up — no fancy product will do the job as well as a classic box of Arm & Hammer baking soda. Just keep a box in your fridge (and freezer, if you want) and it’ll help keep odors at bay. You should replace your box every month or so, and since this comes in a six-pack, you won’t have to worry about restocking anytime soon.