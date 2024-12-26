A motel? It sounds old (and moldy). But in something of a Schitt’s Creek-style renaissance, the push to restore mid-century motels has ballooned over the past five years, with hotel groups including Proper Hotels, Nomada Hotel Group, and Lark Hotels responsible for infusing serious style into the affordable, boutique accommodations. The revival makes sense, especially among mid-century architecture lovers who can't get enough of the era’s design (or afford an Eichler home of their own).

Though “motel” was first coined by Arthur Heineman, the San Luis Obispo proprietor of the Milestone Mo-Tell Inn motor hotel in 1925, the peak motel craze didn’t take hold until about 1964, when some 60,000 or so accommodations lined American roadsides. Now, 60-plus years later, they’re being reimagined to merge the perks of bougie boutique hotels (Japandi-influenced interiors, luxury linens, top-shelf body products, and curated music) with the affordability and structural benefits of motels: room-adjacent parking, pet-friendly stays, the intimacy of only a couple dozen rooms, and in most cases, a spectacular pool at the center of it all.

With motels stationed along Route 66 and many situated just a few miles outside of the country’s most expensive cities, it’s a more compelling time than ever to hit the road and check in. Ahead, see 10 of TZR’s chicest motel picks. They’re worth a stay and a spot on your travel wish list.

Skyview Los Alamos, Los Alamos, California

Courtesy of Nomada Hotel Group

Santa Barbara may be a tempting destination, but just north of the so-called American Riviera hides a place to truly unwind — with all the bells and whistles you’d expect, plus a little more. Skyview Los Alamos offers bird’s eye views of Santa Ynez Valley’s wine country and the motel makes the most of it, thanks to chic suites outfitted with private decks, fire pits, and outdoor showers. Also on site is a top-tier restaurant that serves chardonnay, pinot noir, and Rhône-style varieties from the Valley’s 300 wineries.

The only clue that the 5-acre property situated on a working vineyard also happens to be a revamped motel? An iconic slice of Americana: the original 1950s MOTEL sign towers far above the location’s blooming succulent gardens, cushy poolside chaises, and heated pool (also a 1950s original).

The Pacific Motel, Cayucos, California

Courtesy of The Pacific Motel

For those making the drive between San Francisco and LA, locally owned The Pacific Motel is a delightful midway stop. The ‘50s property is situated along Highway 1 North, about 10 minutes north of Morro Bay, and offers recently renovated freestanding bungalows (with patios and Scandi fireplaces) and connected rooms. No matter what type of room you book, you’re guaranteed Cali coastal design and top-shelf amenities. The property is also stocked with Linus beach cruisers for the short ride to Cayucos State Beach and local Spearhead Coffee is served in an expertly appointed lobby that feels more like your BFF’s kitchen (if your bestie also happens to have the most gorgeous tiled fireplace ever).

Arguably the most popular perk may be The Salty Tiger, a newly opened on-site bar concealed in one of the rooms and offering beer, wine, bites, and the kind of quirky interior design that makes your most inspired Pinterest board look basic.

Hotel June Malibu, Malibu California

Courtesy of Hotel June Malibu

Like many motels on this list, Hotel June Malibu, a 13-room bungalow-style property, dates back to 1947. But unlike most American roadside motels, this one sits on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California — and boasts quite the star-studded legacy. Most notably, Bob Dylan took residence in room 13 when he wrote much of the landmark 1975 album, Blood on the Tracks. Today, the motel has been reimagined as a chic boutique hotel (now a part of the Proper Hotels umbrella), but you’re just as likely to spot a prominent musician on site; super-producer Rick Ruben (whose Shangri-La recording studio is located nearby) often sends artists to stay at the Western Malibu property in between sessions.

Star power aside, Hotel June Malibu has plenty to offer, namely modern rooms appointed with minimal design, Casper beds, Aesop bath products, and custom, vintage robes from deadstock fabrics. But for all its modern-day shine, you can still catch a glimpse of the original roadside motel: black-and-white photographs captured by Wayne Wilcox (the son of the inn’s original owners) hang in every room.

The Mystic Santa Fe, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Casey Addason Photography

Once known as The Silver Saddle Motel, newly remodeled The Mystic Santa Fe is a mid-century fixture along Route 66. The motel swapped its cowboy influences for mysticism made modern, thanks to a palette of black, white, and sun-washed pink, alongside a smart mix of Moroccan, Mexican, and Native American textiles and artwork inspired by the cosmos.

Each of the 24 rooms of this pet-friendly stop is stocked with thoughtful touches (including free breakfast), but the real draw is outside, where several lounge areas (including cafe, fireside, and stage-side seating) give a front-row view to a spectacularly starry sky. It's here that the property hosts a calendar of entertainment events, including brunches with live music, queer nights, and boombox evenings, where DJs play sets with tape decks through old-school radios.

High Country Motor Lodge, Flagstaff, Arizona

Werner Segarra

Marrying the charm of a boutique hotel with the amenities of a wellness retreat, this pet-friendly motel situated along Route 66 is retro in all the ways you want (mixtapes and tape decks in every room, a foosball table in the lobby living room, and films shown outdoors) and none of the ways you don’t. It also boasts the kind of in-room amenities you’d find in a luxury hotel and plenty of outdoor perks. The pool — the largest in Northern Arizona — was recently redesigned with an ample Baja shelf (hello, in-water loungers!) and heated pathways that lead to the cottages. What’s more, private cedar saunas (luxuriously appointed with private changing areas, private fire pits, and showers) and a plunge pool are available for guests, replete with custom Pony Rider robes and heated patio furniture nearby, ensuring getting out of the sauna — and lounging around while stargazing — is just as comfy as getting in.

Ranch Motel & Leisure Club, San Antonio, Texas

JoMando Cruz

Without the original 1940s “Ranch Motel” sign hung outside this lush, 23-room property, it’s hard to imagine the Ranch Motel & Leisure Club as a historic roadside inn. To start, rooms are minimally, but expertly, decked out with of-the-moment amenities (Le Labo products, Parachute linens, and Thuma beds), with only the original casement windows to remind you of their 20th-century roots. But it’s the extensive landscape architecture that makes the property feel more like a chic, members-only racquet club and garden than a decades-old motor lodge.

What was once the motel parking lot now includes a forest of elm trees enveloping pickleball courts (an hour of daily free play goes to guests), a heated pool (where floating sound baths are occasionally offered), and plenty of flora-dotted nooks for rest and relaxation. The idea was to create the space in the spirit of the neighboring 340-acre Brackenridge Park. And you’ll completely forget you’re in downtown San Antonio — that is, until you find the motel’s mescal bar or happen upon one of its many outdoor pop-ups, like the small-batch local clothier Richter Goods and The Austin Winery.

Hotel Lucine, Gavelston, Texas

Johanna Andruchovici

It’s tough to pull yourself away from the beautiful pool deck (which makes enviable use of Nicaraguan cement tile in sunbleached hues), chaise lounges, and retro sun shades that serve as the energetic heart of the Hotel Lucine. But the recently revamped 1960s motel offers a world of first-class experiences in its 61-room property along the Gulf of Mexico. To start, there’s the rooms themselves, where the original mid-century pink-and-teal bathroom tiles juxtapose newer epoxy floors and natural textiles. But there are plenty of resort-like features elsewhere: a rooftop bar serving up 180-degree ocean views; a cozy lounge and elevated eatery; and beachfront yoga, Pilates, brunch, and live music.

Historic Rocky Waters Inn, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Courtesy of Historic Rocky Waters Inn

Historic Rocky Waters Inn’s first shingle was hung in 1935 as part of a 16-key motor inn geared to accommodate visitors of the newly-established Great Smoky Mountains National Park (now, the country’s most-visited national park). But it wasn’t until 2024 that the humble motor lodge was retooled — after three years of renovation — as a luxury, adults-only hotel, with each of its 36 rooms (which are stocked with kits for DIYing your own fly-fishing hook) offering serene balcony views of the Little Pigeon River.

Of course, it’s hard to outdo Mother Nature and with a backyard like the Smoky Mountains, blingy opulence would feel cheap. Thankfully, proprietors used a discerning eye in creating its luxe environs, using resort-like essentials (in-room soaking tubs, plush robes, and a world-class restaurant and bar stocked with more than 100 bourbons) to offer a refined take on Appalachian culture. The result is a gem of a property that stands up to that fabled Rocky Mountain high.

Hotel Moraine, Greenport, New York

Doug Young

For some New Yorkers, Montauk is the perfect escape from the city. (And for those New Yorkers, Daunt’s Albatross is the perfect motel-but-make-it-chic destination.) But if you pine to escape the crowds and hype of Montauk, there’s Greenport, a more relaxed seaside getaway that offers upscale and updated stays at the Sound View, Silver Sand Motel, and what some like to call the ideal place to go when cosplaying an old-money, Nicole Kidman-inspired character who lives by the sea (or any heroine in a Nancy Meyers film): Hotel Moraine. The aesthetic is understated but very, very tasteful. This is a place that drips class, not cash.

Tranquil interiors fashioned in a palette of whites, creams, and blues fade into the landscape, while amenities promote leisure, with an in-room pillow menu for the ultimate night’s sleep (you can ask for a spritz of lavender when making your request), terraces from each room that showcase uninterrupted views of the Long Island Sound, and a trail to the beach that feels ultra-private (because the beach is private, too).

The site’s real money shot? Complementary happy hours spent at the hotel’s Cottage on the Bluff communal space.

Bluebird Parker Beach Yarmouth, Massachusetts

Read McKendree

The most laid-back way to capture the quintessential Cape Cod experience? A cozy stay at this renovated motel, retrofitted as a seaside hideaway with 48 guest rooms and two suites. The vibe is very well-heeled New England (rooms boast white shiplap-paneled walls, natural fibers, and a touch of seersucker) while the overall design is geared for guests to unwind.

It’s located less than a block from Parkers River Beach and near oyster bars, shops, and lighthouses.