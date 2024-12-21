As someone who travels often, I’ve developed a deep appreciation — borderline obsession — with having a hotel bed. The crisp yet soft sheets. The puffed up, firm pillows. The perfect layered curation of blankets, duvet, and throw quilts. The temperature-controlled fabrics and comforter. This magical combination of elements is then tied up nicely in an aesthetically-pleasing presentation, accented with throw and lumbar pillows. I just love these fancy sleeping quarters that epitomize relaxation and luxury. Hell, I’d even venture to say I’ve had my best sleep in some of these dream havens.

I’ve tried for years to replicate the hotel bed experience at home. I’ve bought expensive, high thread-count sheets and plush, feather-down duvets and pillows. But I always seem to fall short in presentation and quality. Before long, the bedding will lose its soft, buttery texture and thin and stiffen with each wash. Duvets will tear or lose their cloud-like volume — fluffy comforters are a non-negotiable for me. And, adding insult to injury, I never seem to master the art of well-styled bed. I just can’t seem to settle on a palette or pattern story that adds some color and pop to my room while still remaining neutral and complementary to the other elements of the space.

So for the past couple of years, I’ve resorted to a more relaxed, laissez-faire approach to bedding. I settled for classic white t-shirt sheets and simple linen beige duvet covers with matching pillows, all of which lose their oomph over time. I’ve followed the French-girl method of leaving the bed a bit unkempt with blankets tossed haphazardly each morning and pillows laid flat and topped with a printed throw pillow or two. I’ve made peace with the fact that my bed will always be a bit of an eye sore and that my luxe, heavenly hotel bed life only comes with five-star bookings.

But a flash of hope came by way of luxury bedding company Boll & Branch, who offered me the opportunity to work with one of its in-house stylists for a much-needed makeover. The service is complimentary and can be done in-store or virtually, so I chose to speak to my assigned expert Lauren Benson via Zoom and then follow-up with an in-home installation (which is offered at an additional fee). Here’s how it all went down.

The Consultation

My initial meeting with Benson was very low-key. We hopped on a 30-minute Zoom to get a general assessment of my bedding goals and overall aesthetic. Ahead of our call, I supplied Benson with some shots of my bedroom so she could properly picture the space and furniture. During our call, I explained to Benson that, despite my maximalist tendencies, I wanted to keep my bedding palette more neutral so as not to clash too much with my pink vintage dressers and the earthy floral wallpaper I was planning to install. Sometimes more is more, but not when it comes to my bedroom, which I want to keep as serene and conducive to restfulness as possible. So we settled on a color palette of white, ivory, and sage green.

Because I’m such a fan of sleep and the cozy textures that promote it, Benson and I both thought a layered mix of the brand softest blankets and coverings were best. We went with Boll + Branch’s Reserve Sheet Set in white, made from 100% organic cotton, which is slow spun for an extra delicate feel. The breathability of the fabric also prevents overheating. We threw in the Dream Bed Blanket in sageleaf, which has been pre-washed and pre-shrunk to give a more tonal gradient.

I love a fluffy, cloud-like look, so we topped things off with a Down Duvet Insert, covered with the Reserve Duvet Set in cream. Because I like a little texture mixing, I added the Textured Stitch Quilt for a finishing touch.

Boll & Branch/Angela Melero

When selecting my pillows, Benson took my sleeping patterns into consideration. I’m a side-sleeper, so we went with the Down Alternative Pillow in a firm density to ensure my head doesn’t sink too deeply, which can put strain on the neck. I don’t like a ton of action in terms of accent pillows, so we went for a simple lumbar style in the sageleaf colorway.

The Installation

After all my bedding had been chosen, Benson ordered all my selects which all arrived within a week or so of our consultation. After everything came in, Benson was ready for the at-home installation and arrived equipped with a steamer, iron, and ironing board to steam and press each piece.

To make the bed, Benson first put on the sheet set, tucking it tightly around my queen mattress before layering on the Dream Blanket, which was folded back so both the white and green hues were visible. Next, came the duvet, which was also folded back about half-way down the length of the bed to expose each layer. The quilt was styled at the bottom quarter of the bed, adding the perfect pop of texture and interest. Four pillows were propped up and stacked horizontally, with the lumbar pillow tossed in front of the lineup to wrap things up.

The Final Result

Somehow, in the span of about an hour, Benson had transformed my bed into a hotel-caliber creation. The final result was so chic, in fact, that I was almost afraid to settle into bed at the end of the day, undoing the masterpiece. But I got over this as soon as soon as I slid under the buttery soft sheets and pulled the duvet over my shoulders (I like to cocoon at night).

The fabrics somehow struck the perfect balance of cozy and lightweight so I didn’t get too hot. The pillows melded nicely against the natural shape of my head and shoulders for optimum comfort. But the best part? Benson walked me through her bed-making process, so I’ve been able to adopt her method and recreate the professional-looking format again and again. She even shared her small, but mighty tip (spritzing my bedding with water) for smoothing out wrinkles.

At the risk of sounding dramatic, this little bed transformation has done wonders for my sleep and mental health. It’s the place I can truly unwind and reset, so making it a space that complements that vibe is so important. And sometimes we need to bring in the professionals to ensure these things are done right. I’m so glad I did.