Like everything else in the world, food got the millennial touch in the past couple of years. No longer does what we eat come in boring, unimpressive packaging; these days, snacks, desserts, alcohol, and even olive oil is as aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious. That surely makes shopping fun — how could anyone not love perusing aisles (both virtual and real) of well-designed bottles and colorful boxes? Yet when it comes to gift shopping for chic food items, that selection can make for an overwhelming experience, to say the least. How does one narrow it down with so much goodness to choose from?

Fortunately, the team at TZR spends a lot of time browsing the web, talking to industry experts, and trying out products firsthand, and all of that knowledge went into compiling the gift guide of food products, up ahead. So while there’s a literally endless selection of delicious creations out there, you don’t actually need to sift through it all. Rather, you can just keep scrolling to find out what TZR highly recommends.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.