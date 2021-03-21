40 Cheap Products People Say Are The Best Things They Bought In A Long Time

Everyone has a few products they'll always be loyal to, regardless of sky-high price tags (see: La Mer moisturizer, Dyson vacuums, Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray) — but it certainly doesn't hurt when a holy-grail product happens to be super affordable, to boot. Such is the case with these 40 cheap products that people say are the best things they've bought in a long time. They range from cult-favorite cleaning products and game-changing kitchen gadgets to expensive-looking home goods and under-the-radar beauty finds, but what they all have in common is a cult-like following on Amazon.

When we say these products are affordable, we mean it, too: Every item featured here costs less than $35, with the vast majority ringing up at under $15. They’re all eligible for free, two-day shipping for Prime members, so you won’t have to deal with any added shipping costs (or annoyingly long waits), either.

And how do we know how passionate people are about these products? Well, they’ve all been awarded hundreds, or in lots of cases, thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, where shoppers have dubbed them things like “life-changing” and “the best ever.” Or, they come highly recommended by editors and writers on our team.

So, what are you waiting for? Once you’ve tried these highly rated products, you — like so many others before you — will wish you’d bought them a long time ago.

1 A High-Quality Face Serum At An Unbelievable Price Amazon Naturium Niacinamide Serum $16 See On Amazon Naturium is a relatively new brand that makes high-quality, science-backed products without any unnecessary bells and whistles. One of their best products? This niacinamide serum, which combines niacinamide, zinc, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin for their soothing, oil-balancing, and hydrating benefits, respectively. This serum would work well for pretty much any skin type, and you can’t beat the under-$20 price tag for the quality.

2 An Effortless Way To Make Any Wine Taste A Lot More Expensive Amazon Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $16 See On Amazon Want to know a quick way to make any bottle of wine taste like it cost twice as much? Simply attach this glass decanter spout to the bottle before you start pouring. The spout essentially does the same thing a traditional glass or crystal decanter would: it exposes your wine to the optimal amount of oxygen required to bring out its full spectrum of flavors and aromas. But unlike a traditional decanter, the spout is effortless to use and takes up no extra and time, and it’s also much easier to clean and much more difficult to break.

4 A Blue Light-Blocking Reading Lamp That Emits A Soothing Amber Glow Amazon Vekkia Amber Rechargeable 7 Led Eye-Care Book Light $12 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this rechargeable reading light; it’s been awarded an exceptional, 4.8-star overall rating and has been left thousands of rave reviews. What’s so special about it? Well, fans love how it blocks harsh blue light and emits a warm, amber-hued glow with three different brightness settings, making it perfect for reading before bed. Other highlights include the fact that it’s lightweight and easy to clip on to almost anything, and how it’s rechargeable, so you don’t need to replace batteries. Available colors: 4

5 A Weightless Alternative To Rich, Heavy Hair Masks — & It Works In Seconds Amazon L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 See On Amazon L’Oreal’s Wonder Water treatment has basically been a cult favorite since the moment it launched. Not that it’s hard to see why. It works similar to a deep-conditioning mask, but unlike a mask or conditioner, it’s totally weightless (it’s more of a water than a cream, hence its name) — so even thin and fine hair types can use it without worrying about a greasy residue. It’ll make your hair softer than you ever thought imaginable.

6 The Best-Selling Ice Roller That Has A Whole Range Of Useful Benefits Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $17 See On Amazon Once you’ve tried this ice roller, you’ll wish you bought it a long time ago. Chill it in the freezer before using it to massage your face — it’ll not only help soothe tired, puffy skin, but can also help relieve sinus pain, headaches, and more. “One of the best purchases ever,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Perfect for beauty purposes, headaches, and migraines. It was even super magical when i got my wisdom teeth taken out.” Available colors: 9

7 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In All Sorts Of Fun Colors & Shapes Amazon Dash Mini waffle maker $10 See On Amazon Even if you’ve never once considered buying a mini waffle maker, the sheer enthusiasm Amazon reviewers have for this one will probably make you reconsider. People are nothing short of obsessed with it: They rave about how it’s easy to clean and surprisingly versatile, since you can also use it to make paninis, hash browns, quesadillas, and more, in addition to delicious waffles.

8 The Surprisingly Simple Product That’ll Revolutionize Your Skin Care Routine Amazon Whaline Spa Facial Headband (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Sold in an affordable set of three, these spa headbands are perfect for keeping your hair out of the way as you’re washing your face, applying makeup or a face mask, and performing any other at-home treatments. They’re made of a soft, absorbent terry fabric, and have Velcro closures so you can adjust the size to fit your head perfectly. Available color combinations: 4

9 The Best Clay Mask Ever — & It’ll Last You Years Amazon Aztec Secret – Indian Healing Clay $15 See On Amazon If you’re not convinced face masks are really worth the trouble, odds are you’ve never tried the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask. The cult-favorite mask is literally just calcium bentonite clay in powder form, which means it’ll never really expire — since a little powder goes a long way, one tub will literally last you years. Mixed with apple cider vinegar or water, it turns into a creamy mask, which can then be applied to your face or all over body. You can also mix it in with your bath.

10 The Best-Selling Cuticle Oil That Amazon Reviewers Call “A Miracle” Amazon Cuccio Natural Milk & Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $10 See On Amazon People swear by Cuccio Revitalizing Oil to nourish their nails and heal dry, peeling cuticles when nothing else is cutting it. Packed with ingredients like milk extract, honey, and vitamin E, the rich, moisturizing formula is surprisingly lightweight and quick to absorb. Unbelievably, it’s been awarded over 55,000 (!!!) five-star ratings and reviews thus far — go ahead and see what all the hype is about for yourself. Available scents: 4

11 This Popular Water Bottle That Makes It Easy To Stay Hydrated Amazon Opard Sports Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love this popular water bottle, especially if you struggle to stay hydrated throughout the day. For one, the 32-ounce bottle is volume-marked with motivational reminders — when you have 20 ounces to go, for example, it says “Keep drinking.” It also has a built-in infuser filter so you can “dress up” your water with yummy flavors from fruit, herbs, or veggies like cucumbers. The bottle comes in several colors, although it’s worth noting that some styles come with a built-in strainer rather than a traditional infuser filter. Available styles: 13

12 A Pure Silk Scrunchie At A Price That Can’t Be Beat Amazon LilySilk 100% Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $10 See On Amazon The reasons to buy a silk scrunchie are pretty much endless: it’ll add a pretty touch to an otherwise basic ‘do, and it's an effective way to prevent breakage, not to mention ponytail dents. This one in particular comes at an incredible price — especially considering it’s made with pure mulberry silk — and it’s sold in 18 gorgeous colors. Available colors: 18

13 The Best-Selling Eye Mask That’ll Change The Way You Sleep Amazon FRESHME Handmade Cotton Sleep Mask $25 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of this sleep mask. In thousands of glowing reviews, people praise practically everything about it: how it doesn’t let in even a hint of light (“Seriously, if you put your hand an inch from my face in broad daylight I could not see it,” one person wrote); how the velcro design stays in place, won’t hurt your ears, and can be adjusted for a great fit; and how the lightly padded cotton it’s made with feels “very relaxing, almost like a weighted blanket.” Available colors: 4

14 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Are Actually Super Chic Amazon SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 See On Amazon If you, like most people, spend a large portion of your day staring at screens, blue-light-blocking glasses are a must to protect your eyes. These get the job done and manage to look pretty darn cute doing it, thanks to their rose gold wireframes. That said, if rose gold isn’t your thing, the vintage-inspired frames also come in other colors, including yellow gold, black, and silver. Available styles: 5

15 A Magnetic Kickstand & Gripper For Your Phone Amazon FITFORT Phone Ring Holder $9 See On Amazon Wildly popular among Amazon reviewers, this kickstand attaches to the back of your phone using a strong adhesive backing, which allows you to set your device upright on any flat surface. And since its base is magnetic, it’ll enable you to use one of these magnetic phone mounts in your car, rather than the clunkier, clip-style mounts. Available colors: 3

16 The Fan-Favorite Coffee Maker That Makes Perfect Cold Brew Every Time Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 See On Amazon Cold brew is addictively delicious, but the cost of treating yourself every day can add up pretty quickly. Luckily, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker makes it surprisingly easy — foolproof, really — to cold-brew perfectly rich, smooth coffee at home. Just add coffee into the stainless steel filter, fill the rest of the glass pitcher with water, then put the whole thing in the fridge to brew overnight. Yep, that’s it! Available sizes: 1-Quart, 2-Quart

17 This Best-Selling Lip Scrub That Moisturizes As It Exfoliates Amazon Handmade Heroes All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub $10 See On Amazon This popular vegan lip scrub is made with coconut sugar to slough away dead skin, plus nourishing sweet almond oil for a super-powered dose of moisture. Even a single use will leave your pout softer, smoother, and better-prepared for flawless lipstick application. It’s also cruelty-free, made with just a handful of naturally derived ingredients, and smells absolutely divine.. What’s not to love?

18 These Nonstick Silicone Mats That Are Great For Baking & So Much More Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These non-stick silicone mats are an absolute game-changer for baking, and they’re surprisingly handy for a range of other purposes, too. Sold in a set of two, the oven-safe mats can be used in place of grease or parchment paper for baking or roasting — not only will they make cleanup way easier, but they’ll also keep your baking sheets looking new forever. They can also be used in place of freezer paper, and since nothing ever sticks to them, they’re the perfect surface for rolling out pie crust, kneading dough, and working on other sticky projects that usually make a mess.

20 A Clear Acrylic Organizer For Your Makeup Brushes & Eye Pencils Amazon Watpot Acrylic Makeup Brush Organizer $7 See On Amazon Instead of keeping your makeup brushes and eye pencils in a jumbled drawer or old glass, pick up this acrylic organizer instead. It’ll keep everything visible, upright, and easy to find, and it looks pretty sleek, too. Despite being such a simple product, it’s garnered a near-perfect, 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon.

21 These Energizing Steamers That Are Like Bath Bombs For The Shower Amazon Body Restore Essential Oil Shower Steamer Set $30 See On Amazon If you love the idea of bath bombs but aren’t keen on actually taking baths, these shower steamers are an alternate way to fill your bathroom with essential oil-infused steam. Sold in a set of 12, they come in three energizing scents: grapefruit, citrus, and cocoa-orange. “My bathroom smells like a fruit palace and honestly this is the best shower steamer I have ever used!” gushed one Amazon reviewer.

22 A Cleaning Pen That’ll Make Your Diamond Jewelry Sparkle Like It’s New Again Amazon CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik $7 See On Amazon Compact and portable, this jewelry cleaning pen is almost shockingly effective at bringing back the original sparkle in diamonds and other fine jewelry. The pen is filled with a unique cleansing solution that not only cleans the stone itself, but also contains special polymers to fill in tiny scratches in the setting. One reviewer raved, “My diamond dazzle stick came in the mail today and the difference in how this ring looks now is NIGHT & DAY. It looks better than the day I got it. One of the best under $10 items I've ever purchased!”

23 A Time-Tested Solution For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $8 See On Amazon For more than two decades now, people have sworn by O’Keeffe’s Working Hands to provide soothing relief to extremely dry, cracked skin when other products just aren’t cutting it. Packed with nourishing ingredients like beeswax and glycerin, the best-selling cream has garnered nearly 10,000 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far, resulting in a 4.7-star overall rating. "Does this product need another five star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!" one reviewer wrote.

24 A Reusable Cloth That Removes Your Makeup Using Water — & Nothing Else Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See On Amazon It seems like sorcery, but it’s true nevertheless: The Original Makeup Eraser really does remove every last trace of makeup from your face using nothing but water. No cleanser, no oil, no makeup remover — nothing but water. Since the reusable, washable cloth will last you for years, it’ll save you a ton of money in the longterm, and is also a much more eco-friendly option than disposable wipes or cotton balls.

25 These Microfiber Cleaning Cloths That You’ll Wind Up Using For Everything Amazon MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are the number-one best-selling cleaning cloths on Amazon. That means they’ve beat out a lot of competition — and once you’ve tried them, it won’t be hard to see why. Perfect for anything you’d use paper towels or dishcloths for, they’re extremely absorbent, and the soft microfiber they’re made with never leaves behind smudges, scratches, or lint. They’re also quick-drying and machine-washable, and they cost right around a dollar each, so replacing them when they wear out will be no big deal.

26 An Easy Way To Shape Your Brows & Dermaplane Your Skin Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Tool $5 See On Amazon People use these single-blade razors for two completely different things, and based on the Amazon reviews, they’re equally effective for both purposes. First, they’re great for shaping and grooming your eyebrows, if that’s something you choose to do. Second, they can be used for dermaplaning, which is a fancy word for exfoliating the surface of your skin so it’s left super soft and smooth.

27 The Reusable Shopping Bag With A Surprisingly Devoted Fan Following Amazon BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag $16 See On Amazon Baggu’s reusable shopping totes are the OG offering that put the cult-y brand on the map. People love them because they’re made of ultra-durable ripstop nylon and can hold up to 50 pounds, so they’ll hold up far longer than most other reusable bags and totes. Despite being so heavy-duty, they’ll fold up into a tiny square that’ll take up hardly any space in your purse. Plus, they come in a ton of cute designs. Available styles: 50

28 An Insulated Travel Mug That’ll Keep Your Coffee Warm For Hours Amazon CIVAGO Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Cup $14 See On Amazon This travel mug has vacuum-insulated, double stainless steel walls to maintain the temperature of hot or cold drinks for hours. It’s powder-coated on the outside, so it won’t sweat, and it has an easy-to-grip handle and a BPA-free plastic lid. Plus, the price is excellent when compared to popular competitors, and the shimmering iridescent finish is so fun, though it does come in lots of other colors. Available colors: 20

29 A Cheap Essential Oil Diffuser That Isn’t Cheaply Made Amazon Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser also works as a cool mist humidifier and nightlight, which can be set to one color or rotated through seven. Boasting over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s also impressively quiet, easy to use, and powerful from day one. And, unlike most other diffusers in its price range, it doesn’t stop working only a few days after the return window ends. Available styles: 5

30 The Microfiber Hair Towels That You’ll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Sold in a set of two, these turban-style towels are made with a microfiber material that’s significantly more absorbent than terry, which means they’ll dry your hair more quickly than most other, traditional bath towels. Microfiber is also a lot gentler than traditional cotton, so it’s less likely to tug and snag at your hair. Available colors: 5

31 An Easy Way To Make Popcorn Without Oil Amazon Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon This best-selling popcorn popper makes delicious, movie-theater quality popcorn in the microwave without using any added oils (or anything else). It’s super easy to clean, especially since it’s dishwasher safe, and it even collapses for easy storage. Somehow, this seemingly simple buy has garnered over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. Available colors: 22

32 A Manual Toothbrush With A Replaceable Head & Its Own Magnetic Toothbrush Holder Amazon Oral-B Clic Manual Toothbrush $18 See On Amazon Oral B’s Clic toothbrush comes with its own magnetic toothbrush holder, so you can place it right on your bathroom mirror or shower caddy for the ultimate convenience. The brush itself is made of an ergonomic handle with a detachable brush head that can be replaced — in fact, it even comes with your first replacement head — so the body of the brush will last you years. This toothbrush feels really sturdy in your hand, unlike most traditional plastic toothbrushes, which makes a surprisingly big difference once you try it. One Amazon reviewer called it “The best toothbrush in my long search for toothbrushes.” Available colors: 3

33 An Easy Way To Prevent Annoying Kitchen Messes Before They Happen Amazon iPstyle Pan Lid Holder $10 See On Amazon This nifty little rack functions as a pan lid holder and spoon rest in one — it’s a great way to prevent messes on the stove, and will protect your countertops from heat and water damage, as well. Amazon shoppers gave it a 4.6-star overall rating, with reviewers noting that it’s sturdy enough to hold pan lids of any size. Simple, but brilliant.

34 A Clever Organizer For Your Makeup Palettes Amazon mDesign Makeup Organizer $10 See On Amazon Made of crystal-clear plastic, this simple organizer makes it easy to keep your eyeshadow palettes neat and easy to access. It’s a must for the makeup collector who can never seem to resist buying yet another palette — when all nine compartments in the organizer are filled, it’ll serve as a reminder to stop buying more until you’ve used up what you have. Available colors: 5

35 These Cult-Favorite Sponges That Really Do Live Up To Their Name Amazon Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads (10-Pack) $14 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see how Mr. Clean Magic Erasers got their name — the cult-favorite sponges really do seem to magically erase a whole host of stubborn household messes, from grease burns to scuffs to crayon drawings on the wall. One lesser-known thing they’re great for? Making your white sneakers look as bright as new again.

36 A Waterproof Bag That’ll Come In Handy Far More Often Than You’d Think Amazon Bumkins Waterproof Wet Bag $11 See On Amazon A wet bag can come in handy in roughly a million different situations, especially if you’re a parent. When you’re out and about, use the waterproof bag to hold wet swimsuits, muddy clothes, scuzzy tennis balls or bones, and just about anything else that’s wet or messy to protect your car, stroller, or purse until you’re back at home. This comes in lots of cute patterns, including kid-friendly options from Disney, Nintendo, and Hello Kitty. Available styles/prints: 70

38 A Surprisingly Cheap Blanket That’s Ridiculously Cozy On Both Sides Amazon DISSA Sherpa Fleece Blanket $26 See On Amazon With sherpa fleece on side and chunky ribbed velvet on the other, this blanket will add a ton of rich texture and cozy warmth wherever you put it. Amazon reviewers, for their part, are overwhelmingly impressed, having awarded it an overall rating of 4.7 stars. “The blanket to end all blankets!” one reviewer gushed, adding, “You’ll never want to leave your house again. Everything will revolve around this blanket.” Available sizes: 6

39 A Sturdy Laptop Stand That’ll Upgrade Your WFH Setup Amazon Nulaxy Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand $24 See On Amazon If your WFH setup is lacking, but a major upgrade isn’t feasible, simply investing in this laptop stand will make a surprisingly big difference. Featuring an open design to prevent overheating, the sturdy stand instantly elevates your laptop screen by 6 inches — a perfect eye level for most people when placed on a desk or table. This will likely help your posture, which may help prevent back and neck pain, too. Available colors: 2