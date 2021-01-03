40 Products Under $30 That Make Your Home Seem So Much More Expensive

Soft, pleasant lighting. Luxurious textiles. Beautifully coordinated tableware that’s pretty enough to display. Certain things can instantly make your home seem so much more expensive — and more often than not, that’s because those things really are expensive. But while it's no secret that high-quality decorative accents and life-improving gadgets can be pricey, it is possible to elevate your home without spending very much. Case in point? These 40 products that will make your home seem so much more expensive — but not one thing will cost you a penny over $30.

As the products in this edit make clear, putting together a luxurious-feeling home all lies in the details. Whether it's adding custom lighting (which can be surprisingly affordable and easy to install, by the way) or updating your throw pillow covers (a fresh pop of color can transform an an entire room!), it’s incredible how far even the smallest changes can go toward creating a functional, beautiful space you're actually excited to spend time in. Indeed, once you see for yourself where $30 (or less!) gets you, you'll probably be hooked — so don't be surprised if you end up coming back to this page for more ideas.

Intrigued? To see the cheap home upgrades you’ll wish you’d found years ago, just keep scrolling.

1. These Silky Satin Pillowcases That Are Ridiculously Popular Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon These satin pillowcases have earned more than 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and their glowing reviews seem to multiply each time you refresh the page. Not that it's hard to see the appeal: Beyond the fact that satin pillowcases will add a luxe feel to your bed, sleeping on satin is much better for your skin and hair than traditional cotton. Plus, look at the pretty colors they come in — what's not to love? Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 23

2. An Automatic Soap Dispenser Made Of Durable Stainless Steel Bestooth Automatic Soap Dispenser $21 Amazon See On Amazon These days, you don't have to be a germaphobe to think twice before touching a bacteria-laden soap pump. This top-rated touchless soap dispenser is so much more sanitary, and since it's battery-operated, you won't have to worry about finding an outlet near your sink. It's worth buying one for the kitchen as well as the bathroom, since the typical squeeze bottle for dish soap tends to get pretty gross, too.

3. These Motion-Sensing Strip Lights For Closets, Pantries, & More URPOWER Motion Sensor Light (3-Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon These LED strip lights use a motion sensor to automatically turn on when you're nearby, so they're ideal for lighting your path in dark closets or hallways. Sold in a pack of three, they're battery-operated, which means you can use them in areas without outlets as well. Plus, rather than adhering directly to the wall, they're held up by separate, adhesive-backed magnetic strips. This is great when you need to change the batteries, because you can temporarily take the lights down without dulling the adhesive.

4. This Down-Alternative Comforter That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Comforter $30 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers do have a reputation for being overly zealous, but their zeal for this down-alternative comforter is still totally unusual. It has over 60,000 ratings and a 4.5 star average, not to mention over 13,000 glowing five-star reviews. Among other things, fans love how the hypoallergenic stuffing has that lofty, fluffy feel of genuine down, and how it's designed with corner tabs to keep your duvet cover in place. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 12

5. An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Sleek, Wood Grain Finish InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $23 Amazon See On Amazon A chic wood grain finish means this essential oil diffuser won't clash with more minimalist styles of decor. One of the most highly rated models on Amazon, it's compact, quiet, and easy to clean, with two mist modes and an automatic shut-off feature. "First of all, the diffuser looks really cool, but more importantly, it works right out of the box," one reviewer wrote. "The directions are simple — just add water, a few drops of your favorite oil and press the button." Available colors: 2

6. The Alexa-Enabled Smart Speaker That's Perfect For Small Spaces Echo Flex Mini Plug-in Smart Speaker $10 Amazon See On Amazon The Echo Flex is essentially a miniature, plug-in version of the Echo Dot. Just like its larger cousin, the Flex is more than just a speaker; the tiny device gives you access to all of Alexa's key capabilities. For example, with a simple voice command, it'll play music or podcasts, check the weather, call your babysitter, or even broadcast a voice message to other Alexa-enabled devices around the house (to tell your teenager it's time to come downstairs for dinner, for example.)

7. This Wood Polish & Conditioner That's A Fan-Favorite For Good Reason Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $13 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to keeping wood in tip-top shape, nothing tops Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner. Made with natural ingredients like beeswax and orange oil, the cult-favorite polish is great for wood floors, furniture, and pretty much anything else made of wood. Reviewers, for their part, are completely blown away, calling it, "a miracle," "the magic eraser of furniture scratches," and "nothing short of amazing."

8. A Cushy Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Prints Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you thought you didn't need a new bath mat, reading the reviews for this one — which is made of memory foam — will probably change your mind. In more than 5,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans praise just about everything about it, saying it's super absorbent and ridiculously cushy and plush, but also that it dries super quickly. Available sizes: 8

Available colors/prints: 30

9. A Shower Head With A Built-In Filter To Remove Chlorine, Lead, & More FEELSO Shower Head and 15 Stage Shower Filter $29 Amazon See On Amazon A must if the area you live in has relatively hard tap water, this top-rated shower head has a built-in filter to remove chlorine, heavy metals like lead or nickel, and other similar substances. Softening the water you bathe in can solve a whole range of conditions you may not have known were related, from eczema to dandruff. The shower head also has five spray settings, including rainfall and massage modes.

10. An Espresso Serving Set For When You Have Guests HUJI Stack-able Porcelain Espresso Cups and Saucer Set with Chrome Rack (9-Piece Set) $25 Amazon See On Amazon Next time you have guests over, impress them with this sleek serving set for espresso and coffee. It comes with four cups, four saucers, and a chrome rack to store everything neatly in, which also helps maximize your storage space.

11. An Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That Makes It Way More Comfortable To Stand On Hard Floors WiseLife Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat $27 Amazon See On Amazon If you wash dishes by hand at your house, investing in this anti-fatigue floor mat will be nothing short of life-changing. It's basically exactly what it sounds like: a thick, cushioned mat that's ergonomically engineered to increase circulation, support good posture, and generally reduce fatigue when you're standing for long periods of time. "I didn’t realize how much I needed this in my life!" one reviewer gushed.

12. A Four-Pack Of Smart Plugs That Are Handy In SO Many Different Ways Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $28 Amazon See On Amazon Hook these smart plugs up with your appliances, and you'll be able to use your smart home device or the companion app to set schedules and timers, and control them from anywhere. It might seem a bit superfluous at first, but they're actually ridiculously useful — whether it's for deterring potential intruders by turning lights on when you're not home or double double-checking whether you really did unplug your straightener.

12. This Popular Set Of Essential Oils That Are Perfect For Aromatherapy Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon You'd be hard-pressed to find high-quality essential oils at a better price than these. Beautifully packaged in a gift-worthy box, the set includes six pure, undiluted essential oils with different aromatherapeutic benefits — think lemongrass for calmness, or peppermint for clarity. Put a few drops into your diffuser (or shower, or bath), and your home will feel like a luxurious spa.

14. A Soft, Breathable Mattress Topper To Keep Your Mattress In Tip-Top Condition Bedsure Mattress Topper $24 Amazon See On Amazon Investing in a topper to protect your mattress can extend its life for years. Reviewers say this one, which is hypoallergenic, is super cushy and comfortable, noting that it washes well, doesn't slip off the bed, and does a great job protecting mattresses from spills and other accidents, despite the fact that it's not waterproof. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 2

15. These Expensive-Looking Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Such Pretty Colors MERNETTE Corduroy Throw Pillow Cover (2-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon A cohesive color scheme makes a room feel so much more intentional and polished, and these throw pillow covers make it effortless to tie everything together. Sold in a set of two in a range of common sizes, the machine-washable covers are made of velvety corduroy with a wide, texture-rich wale. Best of all, they come in a ton of gorgeous colors, making it easy to find the perfect shade to complement your existing color palette. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 24

16. A Set Of High-Quality Pillow Inserts Filled With Fluffy Down & Feathers Basic Home Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you don't already have pillow inserts to go with your new throw pillow covers, this down and feather-filled two-pack comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers. Designed with breathable cotton shells and available in a range of standard sizes, they come at a great price, considering the quality — and fans confirm that they're super fluffy and well made. Available sizes: 10

17. A Set Of Two Magnetic Storage Racks With Room For Way More Than You'd Think JONYJ Magnetic Rack (2-Pack) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a set of two, these magnetic racks basically create a ton of extra storage space out of thin air. Whether you attach them to your fridge, oven, or washing machine, the sturdy metal shelves will hold an impressive amount of stuff — up to 45 pounds each, as a matter of fact. Plus, each shelf comes with four removable hooks to hold even more stuff, and as a bonus, you'll also get six strong magnets with clips to hold photos, papers, or notes.

18. A Curtain Of Dainty Fairy Lights That Can Be Used Indoors Or Out Twinkle Star Curtain Lights $18 Amazon See On Amazon A twinkling wall of pure magic, this curtain of strings lights is easy to hang in any space, indoors or out. The curtain's 300 durable LED bulbs have eight different light-up modes, including twinkling and slow fade. Given their exceptional quality for the price, it's no surprise that the lights have over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, resulting in an impressive 4.6-star average.

19. An Electric Egg Cooker That's Surprisingly Foolproof — & It Comes In Such Cute Colors Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $25 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers are amazed by how well the Dash egg cooker works. It can not only cook up to six eggs at a time in any style, but even people who say they're super picky about how their yolks are done report being blown away by how the electric cooker gets it right every time. "It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork," one reviewer wrote, adding, "Where has this been all my life!??!?" Available colors: 5

20. An Expensive-Looking Throw Blanket With A Fun Pom-Pom Trim LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe $24 Amazon See On Amazon A playful pom-pom trim gives this cozy throw blanket an elevated look, but according to Amazon reviewers, what really sets it apart is how unbelievably soft it is. Plus, it comes in lots of rich colors, so you won't have issues finding an option that complements the color scheme in your home. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 12

21. An Automatic Air Freshener That Doesn't Need To Be Plugged In Glade Automatic Spray Refill and Holder Kit $10 Amazon See On Amazon Place this battery-operated air freshener in an area of your home where less-than-pleasant odors are common — in the bathroom, for example, or by your cat's litter box — regardless of whether there's an outlet nearby or not. The fragrance will last for for up to 60 days before it needs to be refilled, and that first fragrance refill is included, along with the batteries. All in all, a pretty great deal, no?

22. A Frosted Film To Put Over Your Windows For More Privacy — Without Blocking Sunlight Haton Frosted Privacy Window Film $10 Amazon See On Amazon Light is always nice, but a street-facing window in the bathroom, for example, isn't so nice. This frosted window film provides the perfect solution: It'll ensure you have your privacy without having to block out sunlight with curtains or blinds. Available in four sizes that can easily be trimmed, the UV-blocking film uses static to cling to your window, rather than adhesive, making it surprisingly quick and easy to install. Available sizes: 4

23. These Solar-Powered Outdoor Lights That Turn On Automatically When It's Dark Out SUNNEST Solar Outdoor Lights (12-Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Sold in a set of 12, these solar-powered outdoor lights are designed with spikes at the bottom, so you can drive them into the ground to light outdoor paths and walkways. They're waterproof, heat-proof, and super durable, and automatically turn on when the sun goes down. Reviewers say they keep their charge for around six to eight hours, depending on how much sun they get during the day, which means they usually won't turn off until most people are in bed. Available colors: 3

24. An Easy Way To Give Any Surface A Temporary Marble Finish practicalWs Marble Contact Paper $6 Amazon See On Amazon Marble anything screams "expensive," which is exactly what makes this marble contact paper such a great hack. Use it to cover pretty much anything — that cheap desk you bought last spring, shelves, or even countertops — without having to commit permanently. It's made of durable, waterproof PVC with adhesive on one side, and reviewers are super impressed by how authentic the marble finish looks.

25. A Motion-Activated LED Strip To Light Your Path When You Get Up At Night Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $25 Amazon See On Amazon Getting out of bed to use the bathroom or fill your water bottle in the middle of the night is never going to be fun, but this motion-activated strip light will make the experience a lot more bearable. Designed with strong adhesive backing for easy installation, the 5-foot strip light will turn on whenever it senses movement, and can be set to automatically turn back off again, anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes later.

26. This Reviewer-Favorite Cleaner For Stainless Steel Appliances & Surfaces Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish $17 Amazon See On Amazon Therapy Clean's stainless steel cleaner and polish is a plant-based, non-toxic alternative to chemical-laden competitors. It's made with coconut oil, so it'll moisturize your hands rather than dry them out, and it even smells like soothing lavender. Most importantly, though, it really gets the job done, without leaving behind streaks or requiring much elbow grease. "I can't believe I'm sitting here taking the time to write a review for a cleaning product, but...wow. This stuff is a bottle full of miracles," one reviewer wrote.

27. A Cheaper Alternative To Magic Erasers — & These Actually Last Longer STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a fan of Mr. Clean's Magic Erasers, you may want to give this off-brand alternative a shot. Sold in a 20-pack, they're not only much cheaper than the name-brand version, but they're also thicker and longer-lasting, according to Amazon reviewers. "These are way better than the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser because they're exactly the same material, but the extra thickness of these sponges makes them way more durable," one reviewer reported.

28. A Universal Wall Mount For Your Phone, Tablet, & E-Reader Dockem Tablet Mount $17 Amazon See On Amazon Easy to install using the included adhesive tape, the width of this universal wall mount can be adjusted to fit almost any tablet, smart phone, or E-reader. Once you have a wall mount, don't be surprised if you want to add more: in the kitchen so you can see your recipe as you're cooking; in the bathroom to stream your favorite show as you're doing your hair; by your desk to hold your camera up for video calls ... you get the idea. Available colors: 2

29. A Color-Changing LED Strip To Backlight Your TV Or Computer TanTan TV Backlight with Voice Control $14 Amazon See On Amazon Using this color-changing LED strip light to backlight your TV (or desktop computer) will not only make your whole media setup look super fancy, but can also help reduce eye strain and enhance the overall image quality. There are lots of similar options on the market, but what makes this one particularly cool is that it's compatible with smart home hubs like Alexa or Google Home, so you can customize the lights using voice commands. You can also sync the lights up with your music, so they'll flash along with the beat.

30. An Ingenious Way To Keep Area Rugs From Curling Up At The Corners NeverCurl V-Shape Rug Gripper $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you have a rug that's constantly curling up at the edges, these V-shaped rug grippers are the solution to your problem. Sold in a four-pack — one for each corner of your rug — they're made of stiff plastic with adhesive on one side, and a protective rubber coating on the other. Attach the V-shaped plastic brace to the corner of your rug on the adhesive side, and the stiff plastic will keep it stretched out flat, while the rubber coating will protect your floors from scratches.

31. This Set Of Scented Candles That Would Make A Lovely Gift Yinuo Scented Candle Set (4-Pack) $26 Amazon See On Amazon Everything about this set of four scented candles seems luxurious and expensive, from the premium gift box to the pretty tins in which the candles are poured. A number-one best-seller on Amazon with thousands of glowing reviews, the set comes in three versions, each with a different selection of colors and scents. Available sets: 3

32. This Sturdy, Adjustable Storage Rack For Pots & Pans GeekDigg Adjustable Pot Rack Organizer $26 Amazon See On Amazon The genius of this pot and pan rack is that it's adjustable, so you can change the height and position of each shelf to fit both your space and your various pots and pans. Made of durable, powder-coated iron, it can be used either horizontally or vertically, with shelves on one or both sides. Available colors: 2

33. These Smart Light Bulbs So You Can Customize Everything About Your Lighting AL Abovelights Smart Lightbulbs (2-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Buying light bulbs might not seem particularly exciting, but these smart light bulbs are one of the most impactful ways to transform the ambience in your home. Using the companion app (or voice commands to a smart home hub like Alexa, if you have one), you can tweak the bulbs' brightness (who needs a dimmer switch?) and warmth, choose literally any hue on the color wheel, and even set schedules and timers.

34. These Plug-In LED Lights That Only Turn On When It's Dark Vont Plug-in Night Lights (6-Pack) $13 Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to be a kid to make use of these nifty plug-in night lights. Sold in a pack of six, the smart LED lights automatically turn on when they sense that there's not enough ambient light surrounding them. They're not too bright — just bright enough that you can comfortably walk through a room without turning on the big lights — making them perfect for hallways and other high-traffic areas.

35. An Over-The-Door Storage Rack For Your Blow Dryer & Other Hair Tools Home Intuition Hair Styling Station Organizer $22 Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-door storage rack is a must to keep your blow dryer, round brush, styling products, and other hair essentials neat and out of the way, so they don't take over your entire bathroom. Featuring three compartments for your blow dryer and tools below, plus more space for styling products up top, it's made of durable, heat-resistant steel, with padding over the hooks so they won't scratch your door.

36. These Stackable Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids & Chalkboard Labels Seseno Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $30 Amazon See On Amazon Investing in these food storage containers will be such an upgrade for your pantry or kitchen cabinets. Sold in a seven-piece set with four different sizes, the stackable containers are made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic with airtight, locking lids. Best of all, they come with black chalkboard stickers and a liquid chalk marker so you can create erasable labels — no more confusing jasmine rice with basmati.

37. An Electric Coffee Grinder That's A Great Value For The Price KRUPS Electric Coffee Grinder $16 Amazon See On Amazon A German company founded in 1846, KRUPS products are known for their exceptional quality, so it's no surprise that their electric coffee grinder is almost universally approved by online shoppers. Earning over 17,000 glowing reviews and a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon, the quiet, efficient little powerhouse is also great for grinding spices, nuts, and herbs. Available styles: 3

38. A Stackable, Space-Saving Storage Rack For Canned Goods Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer $21 Amazon See On Amazon Stacking canned goods on the shelf seems like a great way to save storage space — until you need to grab a can from the bottom. This ingenious stackable can rack not only makes it easy to see and access your whole stash, but is also set up so you can use the cans in the order you bought them.

39. A Compact Digital Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Wireless Charging Pad Seneo Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Pad $20 Amazon See On Amazon A great way to clear up more space on your nightstand, this tiny digital alarm clock doubles as a wireless charging pad (and it really is smaller than most alarm clocks — it'll take up less surface area than your phone!). The charging pad is compatible with any device that supports wireless charging, but not all smart phones do, so if your phone or tablet is an older model, it's a good idea to double check before ordering.