Soaking in a hot, sudsy bath has long been a sacred self-care practice that's suddenly become infinitely trendy in the age of isolation. There's nothing more Instagram-worthy these days than a luxurious bathtime experience and none is more photogenic than Hilary Duff's. The singer just documented her bath routine on social media and now you're going to want *all* her products.

With nothing better to do, people are spending more time than ever in the tub and sharing their personal takes on the art of bathing with the internet, too. Duff is one of many — January Jones, Dua Lipa, Madonna — who have bathed publicly (albeit virtually) lately. The singer started by sharing a selfie of she and daughter Banks in the bath last week, but on Thurs., she filmed an entire solo self-care evening in a series of aesthetically pleasing steps.

Her Instagram Story begins with a deliciously lathery soap-free and plastic-free shampoo bar (made of coconut oil, cupuaçu butter, argan, and castor oil) from Odacité Skincare, which she touts as one of her favorite companies. Then, Duff follows her wash with OUAI's Treatment Masque, even though she knows it may strip some of her mermaid-blue color (spoiler: It does).

OUAI's mask is designed to repair damage, protect from future damage, and mend split ends — i.e. the solution to a delayed trim. A glass of red wine makes an appearance while Duff lets it marinate for 10 minutes, then she breaks out a bar of soap that's been sitting in her bathroom for three years.

We all have one of those products — likely gifted — that's just too pretty to open. Duff's is a coffee mint exfoliating bar from SAIPUA. In the end, she decides against it, instead reaching for her tried and true Esker Beauty Restorative Body Wash (a cocktail of organic aloe, white rosehip oil, jojoba, lavender, and chamomile).

After exfoliating with Glycelene's Pink Sands body polish, she turns to Tata Harper's Resurfacing Mask for a dose of glow. Her bathtime rituals conclude with a healthy slathering of Glycelene's French Lavender Body Balm and a discontinued body butter. (She recently told Allure that she was "obsessed" with the brand.)

And with the drugstore pain-relieving ointment Tiger Balm on her back and a little less blue in her hair, the singer's bath routine is done. All her faves so that you can create the very same self-care evening this weekend, ahead.

