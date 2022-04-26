Casper’s New Headboards Are An Easy Answer To That Sad, Basic Bed Frame

Sometimes, you have no choice but to buy a bed frame without a headboard. The full package can be wildly expensive, and when you’re on a budget, that’s pretty much the only part you can do without. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t complete the setup by buying the finishing piece somewhere down the line — especially now that Casper’s new Attachable Headboards are here to make that easier.

The brand released the new products on April 26, with two styles meant to add comfort and luxury to your sleep situation with ease. Those include the Bliss Attachable Headboard and the Drift Attachable Headboard, both of which come in two sizes (queen and king) and multiple neutral colorways. And no — you don’t have to have a Casper bed to use them. While the pieces were designed to work with Casper’s Adjustable Bases using an attachable bracket (which is sold separately) and the Metal Bed Frame + Foundation, they’re also compatible with universal headboard brackets, so basically anyone can use them to infuse some style.

“We designed Casper’s new Attachable Headboards as an easy-to-assemble, stylish solution to complete the look of any bedroom setup,” said Melissa Danielson, Director of Design & Product Development at Casper, in a statement. “Compatible with universal attachments for any bed frame, the Bliss and Drift headboards serve as a luxurious staple to upgrade your space.”

That’s not just because they add a polishing touch to your bed, however. The headboards also feature trendy details that are both versatile and chic. “Each piece was meticulously designed by our award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs to bring beautiful boucle and pebble weave textures, paired with an effortless setup, to those looking to achieve the ultimate bedroom oasis,” continues Danielson.

The Bliss Attachable Headboard is $595 for a queen and $645 for a king, while the Drift is slightly cheaper at $395 for a queen and $445 for a king. Both are available at Casper.com and in Casper stores now — or just click through to see them, ahead.

