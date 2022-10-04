At the risk of sounding basic, there’s just something about fall. The changing leaves, cooler temperatures and sudden proclivity for anything and everything pumpkin spice is a time many of us look forward to all year. After the activity of summer, we welcome fall as the season of grounding and introspection. But, most of all, it’s a signifier that cozy time is officially here again. As soon as September hits we can’t help, but revel in that warm, tingly feeling fall evokes — the one that has us daydreaming of long afternoons curled up in front of a roaring fire with our softest sweater and a good book. To put it bluntly, fall’s a mood, and thankfully, even if the leaves have yet to turn where you are, it’s one that can instantly be set with a candle whose scent was inspired by the season.

For most, this time of year is synonymous with sweet, spicy and smoky fragrances — think cardamom mixed with cinnamon and black pepper, or burnt cedar with notes of amber and musk. While there are a few mainstays we turn to that are available year round, many brands offer limited edition, seasonal candles that cater specifically to our spiked cider dreams. Short of baking an apple pie, a scented candle is one of the easiest ways to capture the fuzzy feeling fall evokes (and if you’re a fan of British Bake Off, you know pie-baking is in fact, not so easy). So, grab a blanket, switch on When Harry Met Sally and get to scrolling. The 10 candles we’ll be burning through winter are just moments away.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall Candle Favorites