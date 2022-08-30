7 Rose-Scented Candles To Burn While You Wait For Meghan Markle’s Favorite To Restock

It’s been widely reported over the years that Meghan Markle loves the luxury fragrance brand Diptyque. Not only have the company’s candles been seen inside her home, but its scents were even said to be used at the royal wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Thus, it may come as a surprise to you that it’s not the only one the 41-year-old loves. As Allison P. Davis’ profile for The Cut recently revealed, Markle’s favorites also include a “a Soho House–branded rose-water candle,” which she had lit during the interview in her Montecito home.

Though not called out by its full name in the piece, the candle in question is presumably the brand’s Bassett Rose Water Candle, which retails for $105 for a 600-gram size on Soho Home’s site. True to Markle’s style, it comes in a minimalist, clear vessel with black-and-white packaging and features a subtle but sophisticated aesthetic.

While the candle is an obvious fit in Markle’s beautiful abode, the “Archetypes” podcast host also tells The Cut that Soho House’s founder, Nick Jones, is a friend from “long before” she met Harry. However, supporting friends and keeping with her decorating style probably aren’t the only reasons Markle chose to highlight this piece. This particular candle is said to be “an ode to the English rose” and is inspired by the Walled Garden at Babington House in the English countryside. In a way, it sort of serves as a nod to her past and her family by bringing a British scent into her California home.

While, naturally, Markle’s Soho Home candle has already been marked as out of stock on the brand’s site, you can sign up on the product’s page to be notified when it’s available again. In the meantime, here are seven other options (as well as the original, in case you still want to give it a peek) that will provide a similar pretty floral scent and British vibe while you wait.

