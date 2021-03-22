Lather Up With This Cult-Favorite Candle Company’s Latest Launch

Little luxuries can actually create quite an impact when it comes to giving your bathroom a chic upgrade: A tub caddy, a beautiful bottle of fragrant bath salts, and of course a candle for setting the ultimate mood. And now a brand that’s already beloved for its offering of the latter has added yet another product to instantly improve the ambience — not to mention your skin. Brooklyn Candle Studio’s new soap collection is here just in time to help you create the spa-like bathroom of your dreams.

The indie-favorite company introduced Brooklyn Bath Studio, its first-ever bath care collection, and it kicked things off with a trio of soaps that are just as clean and transportive (don’t forget, this is a brand that’s known for its wanderlust-inspired scents) as its candles. For starters, the minimally designed and packaged bars are anti-bacterial and made with no sulfates, phthalates, parabens, synthetic dyes, nor synthetic fragrances. Instead, the three available varieties — Palo Santo, Bergamot Neroli, and Rosewater Cassis — are packed with skin-benefitting ingredients for your hands and body, including jojoba oil, shea butter, rose kaolin clay, bamboo powder, activated charcoal, colloidal oatmeal, and aloe vera.

The soaps, which go for $18 apiece and are also available as a trio for $50, cater to a variety of fragrance preferences, including woodsy, floral, and fruity, but they’re also designed to suit different skin care needs as well. For example, Palo Santo has detoxifying properties, Bergamot Neroli is meant to balance, Rosewater Cassis can calm and soothe your skin. Basically there’s something for everybody.

If your personal self-care ritual — or bathroom decor — could use some freshening up, this might be just the little luxury to get the job done. And if the soaps are anything like the candles, they’re bound to be a hot commodity in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.