Need An Autumn Infusion? Light These New Fall Candles For Instant Comfort

Fall is in the air in more ways than one — especially if you’re into candles. As fresh and invigorating as a summertime home scent can be, nothing compares to their calming, cozy autumn counterparts as the leaves change and temperatures cool. The tranquility felt by lighting an autumn candle as the sun sets is practically clinical, made even better by some chic home decorations and a scary movie playing in the background. Every year, candle quality — both the actual wax formulation and scent — improves, and plenty of high-profile lines are releasing some of the best new fall candles in recent memory.

When discussing fall candles, most tend to immediately think of the most obvious scents: saccharine-sweet pumpkin and pastry-approximating vanilla, to name a few. But there’s an entire library of autumnal candles with scents meant to evoke everything from your favorite flannel to a chilly November walk, all layered with carefully chosen, complementary notes. To help sift through the new launches, TZR is rounding up some of the best new fall candles across the board, all ready to illuminate your space with a warm, autumnal glow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.