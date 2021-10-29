8 Modern Indoor Planters For The Chicest Of Plant Parents

Seemingly everyone’s favorite home accessory as of late? All things flora and fauna. To say that plant culture is experiencing a surge in popularity would be an understatement. Plant influencers, with their array of greenery and modern indoor planters, are trending on social media and they’re making plant parenthood look impossibly cool.

Out of all the things that could have skyrocketed to trend status, plants are a great pick (pun intended). Research indicates that plants have countless benefits in terms of physical and mental wellbeing. For example, studies have shown that having plants nearby can improve concentration and productivity by up to 15 percent (ahem, that’s your cue to add one or two to your office), and that they can help promote feelings of calm and lessen stress. Plants can be positive for physical health, too, as NASA scientists found that houseplants can eliminate up to 87 percent of air toxins in a single day.

Whether you want to outfit your home with pretty plants for their practical benefits or simply for aesthetic purposes, the chic planters curated below will provide the perfect spot for housing your greenery — and will help elevate your space, too, while they’re at it.

Scroll below to see and shop eight indoor planters that even the coolest of plant influencers would love.

