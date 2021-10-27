This Fashion Girl-Favorite Jewelry Brand Just Expanded Into Tabletop

Jewelry has long been an intimidating category, which is exactly what accessories brand The Last Line set out to change. When Shelley Sanders launched the line, her goal was to break the rules in the fine jewelry space and create products that were colorful, funky, and appropriate for everyday use. Spoiler: That’s exactly what she did, so successfully that the collection was an immediate hit with fashion girls everywhere. And fortunately, she’s not stopping at earrings and bracelets with her playful vision. On Oct. 27, The Last Line expanded into tabletop with a collection titled “Party,” bringing Sanders’ rule-breaking touch to a category that could use a breath of fresh air.

It may seem slightly random for an accessory brand to go straight from the jewelry category to home. But according to Sanders, it’s actually a perfect transition. “I always knew The Last Line would be more than jewelry,” she tells TZR in an email. “In terms of expansion, this feels like a natural progression for us as jewelry and tabletop are truly very much alike — both are given as gifts, both are handed down from generation to generation, both are used in moments of celebration, so the connection is already there.”

Plus, as she explains, The Last Line’s ethos is just as applicable to dinnerware as it is to jewelry. “With Party, we’re bringing a fresh approach just as we did with fine jewelry — from mixing and matching pieces, to building a collection you want to keep in the family and never waiting for a special occasion to use your favorite pieces,” she continues. “TLL Party, like jewelry, needs no occasion and my hope is it makes each celebration a little more fun, even if that is enjoying a slice of store-bought cake just because.”

One look at the new collection, and that fresh and fun approach is immediately clear. Keeping with the “fine” aspect of The Last Line, Party features pieces that range in price from $90 to $650, with luxurious details like linen fabric and hand-painted glass. Beyond that, there’s no sign of stuffiness in sight. Wild colors abound, with zodiac motifs, bows, and cheerful florals sprinkled heavily throughout the plates, napkins, glassware, candlestick holders, and more.

“For me, I've always felt how a woman mixes her jewelry collection that makes it cool and I feel the same about home,” said Sanders in a statement. “I wanted to create pieces that can be used but not too worried about; we all know the signs of a good party and nothing should be off limits.”

The new Party tabletop collection is available on The Last Line’s site now. Shop TZR’s favorites, ahead.

