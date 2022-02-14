Sarah Ellison’s Design Within Reach Partnership Aims To Bring Great Style To The Masses

Australian designer and interior stylist Sarah Ellison’s background in editorial was a major influence behind her belief that good design should be accessible. “I was very aware that a lot of the time the product I was shooting or placing into the magazine was out of reach financially for most of our readers (and also myself),” Ellison tells TZR in an email. That knowledge eventually led to the creation of her furniture and accessories label in an effort to “bridge that gap between the high end and the commercial end of the market.” It was also ultimately a major impetus behind the Sarah Ellison partnership with Design Within Reach, which recently made the store the exclusive North American retail partner of the designer and is bringing a curated selection of her furniture to customers in the U.S.

“I love the DWR partnership because it allows people all over the US to be able to access our collection,” Ellison continues. “So often, things you see online can be impossible to find in real life. I never wanted that for my brand. Great design makes life better and should be enjoyed by everyone, not just a privileged few.”

Thus, starting Feb. 15, you’ll officially be able to shop many of Ellison’s ‘70s-inspired pieces at the place you probably already head to for sleek, timeless designs. Beloved items like the $4,195 three-seater Muse Sofa and the $2,295 Huggy Swivel Chair will be available, as well as designs such as the $3,195 Luca Console Table and the $3,895 Valentina Screen that weren’t previously available stateside.

The partnership not only makes sense as a way for Ellison to make her furniture easier to access for more people, however. It’s also a welcome addition to DWR’s impressive lineup of brands. “My design aesthetic is what I would call ‘sensory minimalism,’” explains Ellison. “I design pieces that I want my customers to truly love. It needs to speak to their senses, the tactility and the shapes are designed to make you feel something.” DWR being the “master of minimalism and modern styles” that is is, Ellison says she hopes that her philosophy and style can “complement [its] other designers and bring a fresh take.”

Looking at Ellison’s collection of products at DWR, that’s clearly the case — and the retailer seems to agree. “We are thrilled to welcome the ever-talented Sarah Ellison into our growing family of global design partners. Her fresh point of view melds strong silhouettes with inviting comfort and ease — something we at Design Within Reach see as the next evolution of postmodern design,” said Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail for MillerKnoll, in a press release. “Sarah’s distinctive style and creative concepts have long influenced the way Australians, and people around the world, decorate their homes, so it’s an honor to be able to share her own designs with our customers through this exclusive retail partnership.”

A selection of Ellison’s pieces are available exclusively at DWR beginning this month, with the assortment hitting select DWR studios throughout the U.S. later this spring. Preview a few of TZR’s favorites from the bunch, ahead.

