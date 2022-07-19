Ensuring you’re creating the ideal vacation you deserve usually begins and ends with the hotel you’ll be residing in for the duration of your trip. Truly, this decision can ultimately make or break your entire experience. While the location you’re visiting may be filled with endless activities and sights to see and explore, coming back to a not-so-relaxing hotel can easily put a damper on your getaway.

While picking the perfect establishment is easier said than done, there are a ton of locations right in the U.S. that will give you that lavish vacation you’ve been dreaming of for the ultimate summer getaway. But knowing exactly what you want out of your trip will make the planning process a little easier. For starters, think about the price per night at the hotel you’re staying at, what type of atmosphere you want to be in (partying in Miami or a quiet stay in Cape Cod?), and if there are things for you to do outside of the hotel.

Traveling throughout the U.S. may seem a little more simplistic than an exotic, international excursion, but — according to travel experts — it’s all in the details. Ahead, TZR tapped the pros for the best places to stay this summer that will make for a luxurious and memorable trip. These recs are perfect to use when planning any sort of trip, especially if you’re looking for a hotel that features amenities your entire family (or just you!) can enjoy.

Keep reading to learn about the 10 hotels travel experts recommend you visit during the warm-weather months ... and beyond.

Travel expert Will Hatton suggests you escape the summer heat by traveling north for weather that isn’t too hot and unbearable. The Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan has been a landmark of the state since 1887. Hatton says that it is close to the many lakes Michigan has to offer, as well as gorgeous national parks. This hotel also has the world’s largest porch (yes, really!). You’ll love spending your summer in a rocking chair looking over a picturesque river.

This glitzy hotel has been a hotspot for Hollywood’s stars for over a century for a reason. Hatton says this is the perfect locale for someone looking to be more in the bustle of things. Your trip to the Beverly Hills Hotel will be an unforgettable blend of vintage glamour and modern luxury — not to mention a celebrity sighting or two. Relax alongside its glamorous pool and feel your best at the hotel’s spa. There’s so much to explore and do in Beverly Hills style while staying here.

Travel expert Dymphe Mensink says that the Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego is a beautiful hotel that you can find on a peninsula in Mission Bay, San Diego. “The hotel has an amazing secluded beach and beautiful gardens where you can relax in when you stay there,” Mensink shares. The location of the hotel is very close to Belmont Park and other various attractions in the city. It has spacious and modern beachfront rooms where you have easy access to the beach.

Mensink says that the Hotel Beaux Arts in Miami is one of her favorite hotels in the U.S. She shares that it's a modern space located on the 29th floor of a city skyscraper. It has 44 guest rooms and suites, which have floor-to-ceiling windows, giving you an amazing view of the Miami skyline and ocean.

The Surfrider Hotel

Travel expert Jessica Corson says that no hotel does summer vibes like the Surfrider in sunny Malibu. “Situated directly in front of Surfrider Beach, the hotel creates a truly memorable guest experience that is rooted in celebrating California surf culture,” she shares. The spot has uniquely local amenities like custom surfboards, Parachute linens, and beach yoga. Corson says that the hardest decision of the day when staying there is deciding where to watch the sunset over Malibu Pier: one of the balcony hammocks or from the guest-only rooftop bar and farm-to-table restaurant.

This California hotel is for the truly introverted at heart, says Suzanne Bucknam, CEO of the travel and hospitality service, The Connecticut Explorer. What she loves about this cozy boutique hotel is that it has a small yet luxurious feel which allows you to feel your most relaxed and refreshed. “The rooms have large bathtubs for soaking, relaxing ocean views from the patio, and a heated pool on the roof — complete with an ocean view,” she shares. “You won’t have to leave and you won’t have to!” Manhattan Beach has all the beauty with minimal hustle and bustle that will get you rejuvenated no matter where you’re coming from.

Travel expert and writer Samantha Hamilton says that The Nantucket Hotel makes for the most perfect New England summer vacation (think hydrangeas in full bloom, fresh oysters, and stunning East Coast beaches). “In all my travels throughout New England, this is the best place I’ve stayed,” she shares. (It also happened to be named the best luxury hotel in the country by TripAdvisor.)

Some amenities to note include complimentary beach shuttles, beach gear, on-site restaurants, spacious guest rooms and cottages, on-site clambakes, a kid’s club, two heated outdoor pools, and rides in an antique fire truck. You’ll never want to leave this little oasis!

Molly Egan, travel and hospitality expert says that the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami is the best beachfront hotel to stay in. The quiet location is ideal for a relaxing trip and has a variety of spa packages you can treat yourself to. There are also notable amenities like weekend yoga classes, beach lounge chairs for all-day use, a kids’ beach area with toys, backyard games, and 10% off admission to the Museum of Illusions (which is close by).

Egan says the best hotel to stay at while in NYC is the Lower East Side Hotel Indigo. “It has the best location for everything you want to see,” she shares. It’s close to galleries, music venues, museums, and bars that you’ll love exploring. She says the views on the rooftop pool are unmatched and the cherry on top of the entire experience.

Each room in the hotel is unique and filled with beautiful, vibrant artwork. You’ll have amazing views of the city and have a blast exploring the best of NYC.

Janice Sousa, travel entrepreneur says that this Denver hotel is centrally located right in the heart of Denver’s music and theater district. It’s set against a beautiful Rocky Mountain backdrop and is perfect for those looking for a vacation that doesn't require the ocean.

The dog-friendly hotel provides bikes so you can adventure around the city, as well as a spa and luxe massage services for ultimate relaxation vibes. It’s the perfect destination for someone who loves to explore a new city and feel like a local.