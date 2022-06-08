Here’s Where Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, & More Celebs Are Vacationing This Summer

We might not be *officially* past spring just yet, but the celebrity summer vacations have already begun. Get ready to be filled with wanderlust (and probably some serious envy): Their getaways in 2022 are as luxe and beautiful as ever, and bound to inspire a trip of your own.

The “splurge-cation” is the name of the game this year, and it seems that the stars agree. They’re not just heading to any old beach destination. No — in the past couple of months, they’ve taken off on multi-country journeys, visited Insta-famous wellness getaways, and relaxed at award-winning five-star resorts. And clearly, they’re just getting started.

True, these might not be the most accessible escapes to recreate. That said, there’s always inspiration to glean from someone else’s trip, be it the city they visit, the food they eat, or the activities they try. So while the celebrity summer vacations ahead might be over-the-top, don’t let that deter you from perusing some of the best. Even the most opulent are worth your attention — if not for the beauty of the places alone. Keep scrolling to find a few of our favorites so far this season, and stay tuned on social media — there are bound to be plenty more in the months ahead.

Costa Rica

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her experience visiting The Well at at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection (aka the one TZR reported was “bound for Insta-fame” earlier this year). Her Costa Rica retreat included time spent at the spa, lots of walking, and beautiful meals. “It was amazing,” said Witherspoon.

Marrakech

Laura Harrier channeled Anna Delvey this spring, taking a trip to Marrakech, Morocco where she was surrounded by vibrant colors, stunning architecture, and lots of sun.

Maldives

Model Jasmine Tookes jetted off on her honeymoon in May with a multi-leg journey around the world. It all looked incredible, but it’s hard not to really drool over her time spent at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in one of its beautiful villas.

Lake Como

Of course Alexa Chung’s summer started off with an incredibly chic visit to Lake Como’s Villa d'Este. Would you expect anything less from the fashion icon?

Amalfi Coast

Once again, celebs are flocking to Italy for the summer. Case in point: Camila Cabello’s tour of the Amalfi Coast, during which she clearly spent lots of time consuming pasta and hanging out on boats.

Lisbon

Europe is high on the list for the stars this summer. Dua Lipa joined the crowds flocking there this June, opting for an exploration of Portugal’s capital which she shared extensively on social media.

Tulum

Emily Ratajkowski spent her birthday at Hotel Esencia, a five-star hotel in Tulum that was originally built as the private home of an Italian duchess. There’s no doubt the model’s getaway will spur a flood of similar trips very soon.