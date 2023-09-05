It’s time to take your knit sweaters and beanies out of storage (aka the back of the closet) because fall is almost here. With crisp air and the smell of cider on the horizon, there’s no more opportune moment to plan an epic escape that celebrates the beauty of this time of year. Yes, we’re talking about everyone’s favorite seasonal pastime — well, besides drinking pumpkin spice lattes, picking apples, and snuggling up in cashmere — leaf peeping! Fall vibes chasers have heaps of choices of where to go to ogle colorful leaves. You certainly don’t have to camp out in the woods (though, we highly recommend glamping as an elevated entry point into outdoor tourism) to get a close-up look at Mother Nature doing her colorful thing as there are plenty of hotels that offer premium fall foliage views.

While many properties dole out gorgeous autumnal landscapes, finding a well-heeled lodging that’s so aesthetically pleasing that your camera starts to fill up even before stepping foot outside isn’t quite so easy. Discerning travelers with a penchant for stylish, cozy interiors and impeccable vibes will no doubt fall for (sorry, couldn’t resist) these five-star hotels in pilgrimage-worthy seasonal destinations — from legendary Colorado ski towns that shine when the leaves change and pastoral corners of Quebec to nature-steeped ancient capitals in Japan and quiet hamlets in the Irish countryside.

Scroll for eight luxury hotels that fully got the autumnal assignment.

Stylish travelers decked out in cowboy boots and custom hats from Kemo Sabe don’t just flock to Aspen during winter, fall brings in an equally chic crowd who come for the foliage and off-season charms of Colorado’s most elite playground. With its mountainside location and abundant activities, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection immerses guests in color-changing trees. The inside of the 131-year-old historic landmark turned high-end hotel is dressed in earthy hues, cowhide, and leather that reflect both the pioneering and modern spirit of the town it calls home.

Twin Farms: Barnard, Vermont

Situated in one of the most emblematic fall destinations in the country, Twin Farms, an exclusive adults-only Relais & Chateaux retreat just outside the town of Barnard, supplies over 300 acres of Vermont woodlands and mountains. With seven miles of nature-framed paths and activities such as archery, it’s an utterly picturesque place to get your foliage fix. After breathing in the crisp air and staggeringly beautiful scenery, indulge in a spa treatment, savor a harvest-driven dinner, and snooze in one of the new treehouse accommodations.

Montage Deer Valley: Park City, Utah

Nestled among tree-dotted slopes that change color in October, Montage Deer Valley is much more than just a winter wonderland and a summer hotspot. In the fall, the hillsides transform into a fiery cascade making this luxury Park City resort the perfect spot for an elevated autumn escape. Whether you opt to spend the day wandering the grounds or taking advantage of scenic hikes coordinated by Compass Sports, the property’s adventure outfitter, farm-to-table fare, spa treatments, and sophisticated rooms with foliage vistas ensure the evening captures that same alpine magic.

The Point: Saranac Lake, New York

The only Forbes five-star property in Upstate New York, The Point has some historic pedigree to go along with its expansive, unparalleled setting on Saranac Lake. It was originally built as an Adirondack refuge for the Rockefellers before becoming an intimate, 11-key retreat that lures serenity-seeking urbanites looking to unplug. That sort of off-the-grid ethos still exists, only now it’s paired with eye-catching refreshed design as well as seasonal cocktails and s’mores by the bonfire. And, of course, the changing leaves are a huge reason to visit in the fall.

Forestis: Bressanone, Italy

Tucked into the breathtaking beauty of the Dolomites, the fabled mountain range in northeastern Italy, Forestis commands attention regardless of the season. This bucket-list alpine getaway is absolutely striking with sleek architecture, a spa featuring saunas and a lounger-studded relaxation area, and views of the peaks at every turn. In the fall, the vibrant leaves add another level of intrigue as foliage-filled hikes beckon travelers to explore the landscape, while South Tyrolean cuisine, wyda (an ancient Celtic form of yoga), and healing wood massages make a compelling case for what to do once back.

Adare Manor: Limerick, Ireland

Ireland may be lauded as the Emerald Isle but Adare Manor, a 19th-century castle hotel on an 842-acre countryside estate in County Limerick, could certainly evoke a different nickname when the trees burst into orange and red in the autumn. Outdoor pursuits such as horse riding, falconry, and golf give visitors a glimpse of the foliage from virtually every vantage point. As the sun begins to fade, make your way to the elegantly decorated Michelin-starred restaurant for dinner. End the evening with a nightcap and a board game in the velvet-draped Great Hall.

HOSHINOYA Kyoto: Japan

HOSHINOYA Kyoto — one of our top picks for a zen getaway in Japan — is beyond compare in autumn when the trees erupt in crimson, orange, and yellow glory. Because guests access this luxury ryokan deep in Arashiyama via a scenic boat ride on the Oi River, the scenic beauty of the season comes into focus even in advance of stepping foot on the property. Once there, it’s even more enchanting to partake in ancient traditions such as listening to ceremonial music under a 400-year-old Japanese maple and admiring the graceful buildings that exist in harmony with the landscape.

Manoir Hovey: North Hatley, Canada

Decamp to Manoir Hovey in the autumn to see some of the finest foliage in Québec, nay the entire Land of the Maple Leaf while unwinding and stealing some design inspiration to take back home. Set on the shores of Lake Massawippi and surrounded by the forested majesty of the Appalachian Mountains, this countryside charmer is the ideal destination to wander through golden leaves before blissing out with a thermal experience at the lakeside spa, warming up with a hot toddy in the library, and snuggling by the hearth in your private cottage.