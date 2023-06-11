Glamping, for those who have been living under a rock, is essentially glamorous camping. This translates to communing with nature in a beautiful setting without giving up the posh perks and contemporary comforts of a luxury hotel. That means staying in tricked-out tents with cozy beds, sumptuous linens, and private ensuite bathrooms rather than attempting to snooze in a sleeping bag on the ground. Luxurious glamping resorts (yes, this sector of outdoor tourism has gotten so elevated that it’s no longer called a campsite) supplement dreamy accommodations with chef-created cuisine, earth-inspired spa treatments, and curated experiences such as stargazing and flora-identifying walks.

And, to be clear, it might be unfair at this point to call this travel sector a trend. Valued at at USD 2.73 billion in 2022 — and expected to hit nearly 6 billion by 2030, glamping is now a full blown movement. Because of that there are an endless variety of resorts to explore around the world if you’re looking for this type of high-end wilderness experience.

Ready to answer the call of the wild? Consider snuggling up under the stars at these next-level luxurious glamping resorts that range from Utah to Thailand. Roughing it never sounded so good.

ULUM: Moab, Utah

So much more than just a gorgeous glampsite, ULUM provides a full-service, outdoor-oriented experience ringed by breathtaking ochre-hued scenery. Adventure concierges are on hand to arrange activities such as canyoneering and white-water rafting excursions. Back at the design-forward desert retreat, hot and cold dipping pools, gastronomic dining, s’mores by fire pits, and yoga await. When it’s time to call it a night, suite-style tents with Aesop-stocked en-suite bathrooms and king-size beds promise a swish spot to rinse off and get a peaceful night’s sleep.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle: Chiang Rai, Thailand

Make no mistake, Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is very much an all-inclusive, five-star resort, one that happens to be located in a far-flung corner of northern Thailand at the border of Myanmar and Laos. This bucket-list property falls into the glamping bracket because guests get to shack up in deluxe tents enhanced by custom-made furnishings and outdoor decks with rain showers and wooden hot tubs in between trips to elephant rescue sanctuaries, treks through bamboo forests, and pampering Thai-inspired spa rituals.

Camp Sarika by Amangiri: Canyon Point, Utah

You might recognize Amangiri as the exclusive escape where celebs like Kardashians and Emma Ratajowski go to get away from it all. The legendary desert resort has an even more off-the-grid option that doesn’t sacrifice one ounce of luxury. Enveloped by 600 acres of otherworldly arid scenery, Camp Sarika by Amangiri is an A-list-approved respite with tented pavilions that flaunt private piscines and unmatched tableaus of mesas and canyons. The shared lounge, restaurant, and pool area are equally sublime. Would you really expect anything less?

Capella Ubud, Bali is a unique, luxurious hideaway on the Island of the Gods that gives visitors the VIP treatment — and that includes a front-row seat to the lush forested landscape. Inspired by its spellbinding surroundings and a spirit of adventure, but executed with impeccable polish, this five-star camp channels glamping vibes in the most magnificent way. Clifftop tented accommodations are endowed with copper tubs, daybeds for lounging, private saltwater pools, eye-popping jungle panoramas, and 24-hour Capella Culturist service.

The Resort At Paws Up: Greenough, Montana

Luxury cowboy-cations are a huge travel trend. In some — rather spectacular — instances there’s quite a bit of overlap between exalted Western-tinged retreats and upscale glamping destinations. Case in point: The Resort At Paws Up, a well-heeled, wilderness resort surrounded by 37,000 acres of pristine Montana nature. Travelers can look forward to having every whim catered to by on-call camping butlers, savoring refined ranch cuisine, indulging in creekside spa treatments, and slumbering in safari-style tents with cloud-like beds, jetted tubs, and rain showers.

Under Canvas Mount Rushmore: Keystone, South Dakota

Credit goes to Under Canvas Mount Rushmore for convincing even dyed-in-the-wool urbanites to venture to South Dakota. The key is promising — and delivering — a high-end, back-to-nature experience. Situated on a pine-studded old gold mining settlement in the Black Hills — not far from the mighty carved faces of famous presidents — this exceptionally elevated home base offers guided hikes, mouthwatering seasonal fare, s’mores by the fire, live music, and deluxe tents with West Elm furnishings and private en-suite bathrooms.

Shinta Mani Wild: Cardamom Mountains, Cambodia

Shinta Mani Wild, part of the Bensley Collection, invites guests to walk on the wild side and then retire to the epitome of relaxed refinement in the far reaches of the Cambodian jungle. Perched above rolling rapids or leafy trees, tents fashioned to impress royalty and discovering travelers in this remote region shine as havens of royal heritage with metal soaking tubs, ornate woodwork, and details that reflect the natural world such as giant framed butterflies. Epicurean delights, drinks, spa treatments, and adventures are also part of the tempting package.

Mahali Mzuri: Motorogi Conservancy, Kenya

Yes, a safari is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that doesn’t entirely fit into the glamping box. With that said, luxury tents with views of the bush do put it squarely in that category. Over-the-top in every sense, billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Mahali Mzuri, located in the Motorogi Conservancy, pulls out all the stops for safari goers with 12 uniquely designed canvas-topped refuges featuring, soaking tubs, king-size beds, and porches, plus twice daily game drives to witness the Great Migration, gourmet meals, and sundowner cocktails.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert: Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

The ideal option for luxury lovers who would rather stay at a resort than a campsite but still want a taste of glamping (admittedly one that comes with caviar and Champagne), The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert has sand dune photo ops and stargazing to satisfy those nature needs. It’s also extravagant with cosseting comforts and five-star service. When in doubt, the tented suites decked out with open-air living rooms, private pools, and sun loungers serve as glorious reminders that you are indeed doing something fabulously outdoorsy.