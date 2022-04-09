Where To Shop For Wall Art On Etsy, Our Go-To Source For Incredible Pieces

Shopping for anything on Etsy can be overwhelming. But shopping for art? It’s so daunting, it can sometimes leave you with the feeling that it’s not even worth trying, there’s simply so much to peruse. Yet it’s for that exact reason that the marketplace deserves to be one of the first places you look for unique pieces for your home. There’s literally something for everyone — you just need time and serious determination to find those amazing Etsy art stores.

Sadly, though, not everyone has that luxury (or that will to shop). But knowing the treasures that hide within Etsy’s endless depths, TZR has done some digging for you and put together a list of some favorites. It’s by no means entirely comprehensive — after all, there are thousands, if not millions, of stores on the platform. It does, however, include a range of highly rated, highly creative options that many people love, from original oil landscapes to wall hangings made from painted silk.

It’s never a good idea to hit up Etsy without a plan, especially when it comes to finding a treasure in its wealth of wall art. Here, some of the best shops to help you simplify your shopping journey.

Mina Okamura is the photographer behind MOPhotographyPrints, a shop of photos of her travels around the world. Though her work features quite a bit of life, it also contains a quiet stillness thanks to its subdued colors and careful composition. Prints are made to order, and are professionally Giclée printed on archival fine art matte paper.

Price Range: About $15 to $185

DESEDAMAS brings together the respective silk painting and textile art skills of sisters Cecília and Mercè González. Hailing from Spain, they decided to unite their talents years ago to experiment with art and develop their own techniques. Thus, their store is full of silk, which they paint by hand, dye, sew, and print, resulting in colorful textile art unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Price Range: About $160 to $2,400

Nonily is a digital download store on Etsy providing affordable graphic art. The themes include women, travel, nature, food, and more, so if you have a particular interest in mind, there are plenty of creations to explore. Nonily’s works are mostly quite simple, but with their beautiful use of color and negative space, they’re endlessly interesting to look at.

Price Range: $7.99 for digital downloads

An editorial and fine art photographer, Desirée Pfeiffer creates images that, according to her website, “tell a story or, at the very least, permit the viewer to imagine a greater scenario beyond the image itself.” On her Etsy page, you’ll find brightly colored still life work (mostly of florals) that are so artistic and imaginative, they could pass as paintings. If you want something colorful and unusual, this is the place to look.

Price Range: About $40 to $350

Ukraine-based WeavingSoulStudio was founded by artist Olha, who designs and makes minimalist textile art, baskets, and more. If you’re looking for soft neutrals and pared-back pieces, head here; each embroidered canvas in the shop features very subdued hues and basic geometric shapes. Right now, 10% of each order will also be donated to help the Ukrainian army and to save animals left in areas where there’s fighting.

Ranran Design by Spanish creative Belen Senra has one specific approach: using traditional textile techniques to create contemporary designs. The macrame and woven wall hangings that come from this, therefore, somehow seem both old and new. With an abundance of texture and intricate details, it’s not your average wall art, making the pieces the ultimate statement makers.

Price Range: About $350 to $3,900

Brittnee Lavender is the creator of CityandFlowerCollage, and describes herself as “a fashion forward artist and reinventive individual with a hunger to share past imagery of Black and brown humanity.” In her current collages, that’s exactly what you’ll find — they feature vintage photos blended together into scenes that represent “Lavender’s own romanticized, quirky point of view.” Purchases also benefit an important cause: CityandFlowerCollage makes quarterly contributions to Color of Change, a civil rights advocacy nonprofit.

Price Range: About $15 to $115

Portland, Oregon-based Krista McCurdy describes herself as a rule-breaker — which is actually what led to her developing the wet cyanotype process she uses to create her art. That’s why her pieces feature a range of of colors and visual textures that differ from the traditional blue and white cyanotype print, and why the botanical artwork in her Etsy store is so unique. Fortunately, McCurdy also makes her designs quite accessible: Digital downloads are available for under $10, and you can buy original works for around $100.

Price Range: About $5 to $140

Georgia-based artist Amanda Tanner creates what she calls “place portraits,” i.e. landscape paintings that “capture the essence of meaningful locations.” With their deep layers of color and blurred shapes, they really do feel soulful in a way that makes them seem like a memory on canvas, and that’s true for both her prints and originals.

Price Range: About $30 to $3,900

Very little information is available on StudioIOLA, but you don’t need to know its background to see that this art is worth purchasing. Its abstract plaster paintings are sculptural and 3D, making them the perfect way to add unexpected texture to your gallery walls and rooms. However, every piece is made completely with neutrals, so they won’t overwhelm any space. This is definitely a shop for the minimalists at heart.

Price Range: About $280 to $870

Lemons and Yarn on Etsy is run by Heli Savila, aa punch needle fiber artist based out of Helsinki. Savila’s work is focused on abstract paintings with yarn, and she primarily uses soft, soothing colors. Her pieces look somewhat otherworldly in a serene sort of way, and feature unique textures and shapes you won’t find elsewhere.

Price Range: About $50 to $1,300