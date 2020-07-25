At this point in the quarantine journey, you’ve probably memorized every corner of your home. It’s also likely this familiarity with your space has led you to make some changes … or make the decision to. And a great place to start is with a little coat of paint. As it happens, the current season indoors has birthed some unexpected paint color trends that extend past the traditional ivory and taupe shades of yore (read: last year).

"I think many of us are trying to bring playful cheer into our homes right now, since we’re largely still sheltering in place at home," says interior stylist Dominique Gebru to The Zoe Report. "I’ve noticed lots of folks getting bold with color in small ways — with color-blocked arches, corners, scalloped edges on cased openings, and beyond."

Andrea Magno, Director of Color Marketing & Development for Benjamin Moore says while neutral color schemes have been long embraced for some years, people "are ready to bring some uplifting color into their spaces, even if it’s a small accent.” Yes, it seems the current pandemic that’s caused a good deal of anxiety and stress has also ignited a resurgence in lighter and brighter wall paint (perhaps in an effort to lighten the mood?). "Rich, earthy yellows and fresh minty greens are having their time in the sun and I am here for it," says Gebru.

Now if covering your walls in a limoncello hue feels like, well, a lot, don't fret. Even the tiniest adjustments can make a big impact. "If you’re nervous about incorporating color, start small," says Gebru. "One of the projects I took on during quarantine was painting my bathroom ceiling a beige-pink color — it’s the smallest 'wall' in my home, but it made a massive impact. You can also try out a color-blocked arch or other simple shapes."

The design expert explains that the key to a successful paint job — big or small — is opting for high-quality materials and attention to detail. "Definitely don’t skimp out on tape, because that’s how you get those crisp lines (unless you’re going for an organic look, which is cool, too)," says Gebru. "My favorite supplies are from Clare Paint."

If you're considering giving a room or your entire living space a new paint job, you're in luck. Ahead, paint pros and design experts sound off on the shades that are hotter than ever during this quarantine season.

Trending Paint Colors: Soft Yellow

As Gebru stated above, rich, earthy yellows are more popular than ever at the moment.

Trending Paint Colors: Coral

"As we go into 2021, we can expect to continue to see brighter, happy splashes of color like OK Coral that signify positivity in the face of fear," says Sara McLean, color expert and stylist for Dunn-Edwards Paints,

Trending Paint Colors: Rosy Pink

"We have seen many customers gravitate toward First Light, our Color of the Year 2020, for its ability to create flattering ambiance," says Magno.

Shutterstock

Trending Paint Colors: Mint Green

An pastel green with blue undertones gets a stamp of approval from Gebru.

Trending Paint Colors: Sandy Beige

"Bring sand hues and soft influences of nature to create harmony and balance within the home," says McLean.

Trending Paint Colors: Earthy Brown

"Warmer hues such as Terra Mauve have shown a jump on the chart, indicating that earthy, welcoming hues are of interest to homeowners," says Magno.

Courtesy of Dunn-Edwards Paints

Trending Paint Colors: Cool Blue

"As we are all faced with uncertainty right now and people tend to turn to comfort colors such as a cool, icy blue," says McLean.