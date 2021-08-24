Article’s Labor Day Sale Is Here With So Many Home Office Must-Haves

Decor and furniture brand Article has been a popular place to turn to for deals since its inception. Though its pieces are not what most would call “cheap,” the company offers fair prices for simple, modern furniture that won’t go out of style quickly. But while it’s a go-to source year-round for refreshing the home on a budget, one of the best times to shop its selection for affordable finds has just arrived. Yep, it’s Article’s Labor Day sale, and it’s officially here with some serious discounts to snag.

The event is a long one, too — it’s already started, and will last through Sep. 6 at midnight. So while there’s a lot to peruse, you’ll have plenty of time to shop the 130-plus products (all on one dedicated page) and decide what you want for your space. That’s especially good since Article is offering up to 30 percent off — a hefty discount, particularly when it comes to the bigger-ticket items.

The large selection includes a wide range of products, including dining furniture, accessories, sofas, and more. The most notable (and timely) of the mix, however, is undoubtedly the home office offerings — in the sale, you’ll find everything from a basic desk to a colorful rolling chair. At a moment when we’re entering a cooler season at the same time people are extending their WFH situations, the Labor Day sale comes at the perfect time to allow you to bring new life (and some additional coziness) to the heavily used space.

You can head directly to Article’s site to start shopping the sale now. But if you’re feeling overwhelmed, want to find the best office pieces, or just need a little inspiration to get you started, scroll ahead for TZR’s favorite WFH pieces from the selection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.