Interior Designer Amber Lewis’ Approach To Layering Pattern & Texture Is Surprisingly Simple

Even if you’ve never actually heard of Amber Lewis, the interior designer behind Amber Interiors and Shoppe Amber Interiors, you’ve definitely seen her work. The creative has quietly taken over Instagram the past few years, amassing 1.5 million-plus followers and gaining noteworthy clients like Kristen Bell. As beloved as Lewis is though, it’s not exactly easy to access the designer herself, or the beautiful-but-pricey products she sells in her store. Fortunately, she’s aware of that — and as of Oct. 11, she set out to change it, too. That’s thanks to the Amber Lewis x Loloi collaboration, which is now here with an accessible collection of rugs, throw pillows, and more.

It’s not a teaser, either. The launch is actually quite large, featuring no less than seven rug collections along with several throw pillows in varying prints, blankets, and framed artwork. While some of those pieces do hit a higher price point (such as the Collins COI-03 rug, which runs up to $14,129), the goal was to provide a range through a tiered approach to pricing so that it would be available to many.

“Great design has a way of bringing joy, passion, warmth, and a sense of home into everyday life, and I truly believe everyone should have access to that,” Lewis tells TZR in an email. “Beautiful design should not be unattainable, so creating a collection that anyone can enjoy was incredibly important to me. At the heart of this collaboration is a mission to deliver extraordinary design and quality at a range of price points, making Amber Lewis x Loloi accessible for almost anyone’s budget.”

So yes, there are more affordable pieces than most are used to seeing from the designer. But that doesn’t mean the aesthetic is any less true to her signature Cali-cool style. According to Lewis, this continuity was achieved through a process which started, unsurprisingly, with the rug designs — “really focusing on the aesthetic, materials, textures, and design nuance we wanted to bring to each collection,” she says. Then, the same feel of those original designs was extended into pieces for the rest of the home.

That made for a line that’s thoroughly cohesive. Still, it does feature a range of prints and textures that could make layering difficult for any design newbies or hardcore minimalists. In which case, Lewis has some advice. While she says she loves “being playful with textures and colors,” Lewis also believes layering various patterns and materials “must be done thoughtfully.” Thus, she explains, “Partnering a more neutral blend with a heavily patterned design will help anchor the room while letting the patterns pop. Also using colors that work together or can be found subtly in each of the mixed elements will help marry the whole look.”

That said, the most important thing to remember when shopping (and decorating with) this collection, according to Lewis, is just to have fun. “I tell my clients to play and have fun with patterns and colors and bring in designs that they love or make them happy. Life is too short to design dull!”

Amber Lewis x Loloi is available now at retailers including Shoppe Amber Interiors, Rugs Direct, and Wayfair. Start browsing TZR’s favorites from the collection, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.