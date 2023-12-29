This year marked a memorable one of travel full of boundary-breaking flight routes, viral trends like sleep tourism and vintage vacations, and much-anticipated hotel openings. Among the more scintillating property debuts included Six Senses Rome, the reopening of The Georgian in Santa Monica, and The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City — each with its own special backstory and design POV. Looking ahead to next year, 2024’s most awaited hotel openings are in a similar trailblazing spirit. You can expect new hotels cropping up in wanderlust-inducing destinations with strong design aesthetics and innovative food and wine menus (plus wellness amenities and experiential programming to boot).

As you wrap up 2023 and begin to dream up your grand adventures for next year, let TZR’s guide to 2024’s most exciting hotel openings inspire your planning. From a historic New Orleans music venue turned boutique hotel, to a Rosewood perched on the banks of a fairytale Austrian lake, there’s plenty for jet setters to be excited about. Also not to miss: late 2023 openings that may have slipped under the radar as well as reopenings, renovations, and redesigns slated for the coming year. All of that, and more, below.

Domestic Hotel Openings

West Coast

The West Coast is staged for a slew of exciting hotel openings in 2024, beginning in Paso Robles wine country where 27-key River Lodge is slated to debut at the base of the region’s wine trail. 45 minutes south in Santa Margarita Lake, Pozzo (and its adjoining saloon) will make a grand entrance. The musical venue has played host to the likes of Willie Nelson and the brand new property will have 30 accommodations plus outdoor soaking tubs, horseback riding trails, and a distillery. If you plan to spend time in southern California, Santa Monica will welcome another hotel in close proximity to its iconic pier: Sandbourne Santa Monica, previously Le Merigot (the lobby bar with ocean views is sure to be a highlight). Further south, Casa Loma Laguna Beach will open just in time for summer and will be a 70-key boutique property with design by Electric Bowery (the firm behind the postcard-esque Wildflower Farms). And down further in the desert Thompson Palm Springs arrives on the scene offering 168 bungalow-inspired guest rooms and suites with private balconies (also: two rooftop pools, a Levantine Mediterranean restaurant, and a full-service spa).

(+) Chris Mottalini for Casa Loma Laguna Beach (+) Hotel Bardo INFO 1/2

Arizona will welcome America’s longest pool when The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie debuts next year. Located near Scottsdale, this two-acre retreat will sit below picturesque Camelback Mountain and will have a 16,000 square-foot spa. Heading to the mountains? Don’t miss the opening of Mollie in Aspen, a 68-room boutique hotel inspired by trailblazers who shaped the city (including Mollie Gibson, a beloved local outdoors enthusiast who the property is named after).

The South

In the south, a New Orleans cultural landmark is restored — The Dew Drop Inn opens its storied doors in 2024. This historic music venue (which hosted the likes of Marvin Gaye, Etta James, and Ray Charles during its heyday) will unveil its second act as a 17-room boutique hotel, restaurant, and pool club. In Georgia, Savannah’s Historic Mansion on Forsyth Park will be transformed into Hotel Bardo with 149 rooms, a pool and pool bar (dubbed Bar Bibi), plus a coastal Italian restaurant and cooking school. The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection arrives in South Carolina’s Kiawah River next summer and will sit on 2,000 acres of marshland, scenic trails, and riverfront paths. Guests can choose between 72 cottage-style rooms or 19 residential villas; and a community farmstead will lend fresh produce for the property’s dining concepts.

Over in Nashville, The Printing House opens in the spring with 189 rooms and a garden terrace for live music. It’s located just five blocks from historic Broadway, including Printer’s Alley (the iconic alley the hotel gets its name from). In Houston, Bunkhouse group introduces Hotel Saint Augustine to the scene and will have a cloistered circular courtyard pool for leisurely afternoons in the sun.

Pozo Saloon

After the massive success of Aman New York, the luxury hotel brand opens in another urban setting: Miami Beach. Located in the Faena District, the property has 56 rooms and occupies an Art Deco tower on the mid-beach skyline. Over in Palm Beach, Oetker Collection will open its first property in the United States — The Vineta Hotel — housed in a landmark building and with a top-to-bottom renovation led by Paris-based interior designer Tino Zervudachi.

East Coast

Philadelphia’s artsy Fishtown neighborhood will welcome the addition of Hotel Anna & Bell. The 50-room boutique property takes design cues from elements such as century-old wallpaper and embroidery detail throughout public spaces. Up in Portland, Maine Longfellow Hotel will open its doors in the city’s historic West End with design by Post Company and ownership under Uncommon Hospitality. Nature and adventure resorts company Outbound Hotels, which launched in September of this year, will welcome its third location next year in picturesque Stowe, Vermont. And speaking of scenic backdrops, the Hudson Valley will enjoy yet another hotel debut with the addition of The Ranch Hudson Valley. This will mark the first East Coast destination for the renowned luxury health and wellness brand and it will sit on a historic lakefront just 45 minutes from NYC.

In Manhattan, the first Corinthia hotel in the states — The Surrey — is set to open. This iconic Upper East Side establishment was originally built in 1926 and, through the lens of designer Martin Brudnizki, the hotel will enter its new era. (A particular highlight: four signature suites with design inspired by the bridges of Central Park.) Lastly, Maison Hudson will open in NYC’s beloved West Village neighborhood. The property combines residential hospitality with the amenities you’d expect from a luxury hotel stay with its eight units that are available for rentals one month and over.

International Hotel Openings

Europe

2024 will no doubt mark an unprecedented year for international travel — but where to go? Rosewood Schloss Fuschl in Austria will open on the banks of Lake Fuschl close to Salzburg. The building feels reminiscent of a fairytale castle and has been around since the 15th century (naturally, it’s surrounded by magical mountains and forests). Rosewood will also debut its first Netherlands property next year in Amsterdam situated within the former Palace of Justice. The hotel will overlook the Prince’s Canal and features townhouse rooftops, three restaurants and bars plus a spa and indoor swimming pool.

If you’re making your way to the Greek Islands, Domes Tholos Santorini opens in the spring on the island’s breathtaking north-western coastline. The design (by Kiros Pagkalidis Architects) will weave together natural volcanic stone and blonde oak.

For those heading to the south of France next summer, keep Hôtel du Couvent on your radar. This 17th-century convent will reopen as a hotel complete with Roman-inspired thermal baths and even a resident herbalist as a nod to the site’s ancient apothecary. AREV Saint Tropez and its 24 guest rooms will debut in the spring just five minutes from the heart of Saint Tropez village with a lovely tree-lined entrance with interiors by Madrilenõ designer Luis Bustamante.

If Italy is in the cards, bookmark Casa Monti in Rome for its 36 charming guest rooms, aperitivo bar, and rooftop. There’s also Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection opening in Florence within three adjacent 16th-century buildings, and Borgo dei Conti in the scenic Umbria countryside. Or, you can experience the Italian Riviera by train when Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train debuts its first-ever Ligurian coastal route, connecting Paris and Portofino with a new annual overnight journey that will conclude with two nights at Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino.

The UK

The United Kingdom will have its fair share of exciting openings, including Soho House Glasgow, The Emory in London (don’t miss the 360-degree-view rooftop!), Park Hyatt London River Thames, and The Store Oxford, which will sit within the former 18th-century Boswells Department Store and reemerge as a 101-room boutique hotel.

(+) Casa Monti (+) Borgo dei Conti INFO 1/2

Central America + The Caribbean

Aesthetes making their way to Mexico have much to discover in 2024. Banyan Tree Veya in Valle de Guadalupe will open, all but cementing the bourgeoning wine region’s impending tourism boom. The property will be tucked within rolling hills and vineyards and feature 30 villas. Wellness seekers take note: A desert spring hydrotherapy, cryotherapy tubs, traditional temazcal, and a botanical garden can all be found here. For even more wellness, head to Costa Mujeres for the anticipated opening of SHA Mexico. Additionally, Ian Schraeger’s EDITION will open its first-ever property in Mexico as The Riviera Maya EDITION in Kanai where guests can explore ancient Mayan cities, lagoons, and coral reef. And if you’re looking for city adventure, look no further than Alexander Hotel, which is set to open in Mexico City in February. The hotel will offer 26 suites plus a design-forward restaurant and bar.

In Grenada, Silversands Beach House will debut atop a cliff overlooking Portici Beach’s deep blue water.

Andaz Doha

Asia

In search of far-flung tropical locales? Journey to the Maldives’ most remote atoll, Has Dhaalu where Soneva Secret will open with private beach and overwater villas (including Crusoe Villas that are accessible only by boat). Japan’s tourism boom will only grow in 2024 and a spate of hotels will leave travelers with much to choose from. Rosewood Miyakojima in Okinawa will open with 55 villas (unobstructed sea views and private pools included). In Kyoto, expect a burst of exciting debuts beginning with Six Senses Kyoto placed in front of the Myoho-in temple and Tokyokuni-Jinja shrine. Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto will open in the spring in the Gion district and will be the first and only hotel in the city with a Noh stage (where traditional dances and plays are performed).

Africa & The Middle East

If your idea of far-flung looks more like a safari in the far reaches of Africa, bookmark the opening of The Homestead in Nambiti, South Africa. At this 12-suite luxury lodge guests have the opportunity to see the Big 5 and the building is set within an original 19th-century structure.

In the Middle East, Andaz Doha opens its doors in April in the center of West Bay. The building will accompany other iconic structures in the city’s skyline and will have 256 rooms plus a Singaporean street food restaurant and jungle-themed bar. In Dubai, The Lana will be Dorchester Collection’s first hotel in the Middle East and will be situated within a 30-story tower by award-winning architecture Foster + Partners (with interiors by Parisian design-duo Gilles & Boissier).

Renovations, Restorations, & Reopenings

While many hotels will undergo renovations (or several) throughout operation, some are extensive or exciting enough that they warrant a shoutout. Such is the case with Claridge’s in London. This 19th-century icon just completed a magnificent engineering project, digging beneath the original Victorian structure over four stories and adding two stories up top (if you’re curious, there’s an entire BBC documentary about it). Over in the Netherlands, Pulitzer Amsterdam will also be undergoing a noteworthy addition next year; two new suites (Floral Collector’s Suite and Merchant Suite) tucked within the hotel’s 25 interlinked 17th and 18th century canal houses. Over in Switzerland, Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich will fling its magnificent doors open in March following a multimillion-dollar renovation. The hotel was founded in 1838 by Johannes Baur and is steps from Zurich’s picturesque old town.

Pulitzer Amsterdam

If you’re looking for somewhere warm to escape to this winter or spring, Marriott will re-open its Cancun property (Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort) in early 2024, located on a sweeping shoreline with reimagined accommodations and public areas. Beloved Costa Rica hotel Naya Gardens has been closed since July 2023 but will finally reopen in January of next year after a complete rebuild of accommodations (expect private decks and plunge pools plus outdoor showers surrounded by lush rainforest). And after a six-year renovation Peter Island Resort (a private enclave in the British Virgin Islands) will reopen. Look out for new beachfront accommodations, a re-imagined spa, two new restaurants, and a yacht club.

Claridge's

Stateside, Relais & Châteux Catalooche Ranch on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina will reopen in March next year after a three year renovation. Authentic character will be found everywhere, like traditional cattle breeding (just as the founders practiced it in 1933) and 12 wood and stone cabins plus a six-room lodge. Scribner’s Lodge in New York’s Catskill Mountains is set to introduce a new concept on property called The Rounds; a collection of 12 private 12-sided lodges decorated with vintage furniture and featuring outdoor soaking tubs and showers. And down in Mobile, Alabama The Admiral (a hotel originally constructed in 1940) will debut a renovation in the spring, including a new restaurant called Le Moyne’s Chophouse.

Late 2023 Openings

Several exciting properties are slipping in their opening dates just before the end of the year, setting the stage for an exciting 2024. Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection arrives in Fort Worth, Texas this December and will celebrate the city’s distinct character with its modern chophouse Brick and Horses as well as a suspended pool deck and vibrant gardens. Another debut in the Lone Star State: Thompson Houston. The floor-to-ceiling windows with city views will take your breath away but don’t forget to enjoy the property’s many amenities, like a sanctuary-inspired spa, one-acre rooftop green space, and expansive pool deck.

(+) Broadwick London (+) Urban Cowboy Denver INFO 1/2

Ever-popular boutique brand Urban Cowboy is introducing its next installment in Denver. Located in the Capital Hill neighborhood, the property is formerly the George Schleier Mansion and guests can choose from 16 rooms. You can expect signature details from this Urban Cowboy hotel such as free-standing clawfoot tubs, antiques from around the world, and custom wallpapers. There’s even an old carriage house that’s been converted into the restaurant and a bar serving up wood-fired pizzas by Brooklyn-based Roberta’s Pizza.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

A recent addition to London’s vibrant hotel scene, Broadwick Soho is a new luxury property in the city’s West End with 57 rooms designed by Martin Brudnizki. The aesthetic takes inspiration from the Jazz Age, Italian escapades, English eccentricity, and a bit of disco for good measure. If you’re looking for a ski escape, Etoile du Nord just made its splashy debut in the heart of Val d’Isere, France with two adjoining chalets (East Wing and West Wing). Expect dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, full-height marble slabs, and traditional chalet touches for a luxurious stay. Or if you prefer the beach, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos throws its adults-only doors open this December with 79 spacious suites and a two star Michelin consulting chef.