If 2022 was the year travel made a comeback, 2023 will no doubt be the one in which it flourishes. With country borders reopened and new hotels cropping up across the globe, all signs point to a year replete with picturesque adventures and authentic experiences. The most buzz-worthy hotel openings for 2023 check off all the boxes of peak hospitality — unique destinations, thoughtful amenities, above-par design, and world class cuisine. And while your tried-and-true stays are no doubt also worth a revisit, there’s something to be said about the energy of checking in somewhere newly-opened and taking part in a property’s inaugural year.

Though most of 2023’s most anticipated openings are brand new, others fall into the category of reopenings (think: years-long restorations or renovations on iconic properties). Whichever umbrella they fall into, all of the hotels below are generating much-deserved buzz. From an award-winning Sedona destination spa and resort debuting a $40 million revamp after a two-year closure all the way to a charming property debut in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood of Paris, continue ahead for all of the hotels to have on your radar right now (plus a handful of notables that just began welcoming guests in December of 2022).

New Openings In the United States

The Fifth Avenue Hotel
ULUM by Under Canvas

Before setting your sights on international destinations (more on that in just a moment), there are numerous hotels opening in the states next year that are equally as exciting. On the west coast, the much-awaited introduction of The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection is set for February and will feature a cozy modern farmhouse design. It’s located in Los Olivos in Santa Ynez Valley, California, an area beloved for its scenic vineyards and bourgeoning wine tourism scene. In Palm Springs, Life House introduces its first outpost in the sunshine state in April; a retro 66-room property originally built in 1965, renovated to celebrate mid-century taste with a blend of Japanese minimalism and desert botanical muses.

In Arizona, The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley begins welcoming guests in the fall and will be situated within 20 acres of gardens overlooking Scottsdale’s iconic Camelback Mountain. Nearby Utah will soon add ULUM by Under Canvas to its roster of scenic accommodations; the elevated camping accommodation opening in March will be steps from the Looking Glass Arch in Moab. Speaking of boutique stays in outdoor destinations, Trailborn is a new hospitality brand launching next year that will have design-forward boutique properties in close proximity to natural wonders like national parks and monuments. Their flagship outpost is set for Estes Park, Colorado, with hotels to follow in Mendocino, California, the Grand Canyon, and Highlands, North Carolina.

The St. Regis Chicago

If you’re a Bourbon drinker, make The Manchester in Lexington, Kentucky your home base while touring the distillery district. Opening in May, this high-end independent hotel will have 125 rooms and a rooftop bar. North and South Carolina will also welcome an influx of new properties for 2023, beginning with Mirror Hotel. The property has 18 ‘invisible’ cabin suites designed with architectural exterior mirrors to reflect the picturesque surroundings. In downtown Charleston, The Pinch will debut in early spring at the covetable intersection of King & George Street. It’s housed in two original Victorian-style structures dating back as early as 1843 and will feature 25 luxury rooms and an oyster bar called The Quinte. Also not to be missed: Zelda Dearest, a restoration project in Asheville’s South Slope neighborhood that is in partnership with the Fitzgerald estate and will pay homage to Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald. You’ll have to wait until summer to experience, but the properties will include 20 rooms plus food and beverage from natural local chef Jacob Sessoms. North a bit in Chicago, The St. Regis Chicago will finally debut in 2023, lending a dramatic addition to the city’s famed skyline with its 101 stories by architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang.

The Pinch by Matthew Williams
Zelda Dearest

Unsurprisingly, New York will be a hub for exciting hotel openings in 2023. In New York City, The Fifth Avenue Hotel is slated to debut in spring and is situated steps from Madison Square Park. Once the home and carriage house of Ms. Charlotte Goodridge, a leading figure in Manhattan’s Gilded Age society, the property features interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and culinary direction by Chef Andrew Carmellini. Uptown, Corinthia New York will be the group’s first US property and will be in the former Surrey hotel by Central Park. In Williamsburg, the trendy neighborhood will welcome a Moxy property in February and will include a rooftop bar with breathtaking terrace views of the Williamsburg Bridge and Manhattan skyline. If you’re heading upstate, Habitas on Hudson opens the doors to its new Neo-baroque manor house in January and is located near the quaint village of Rhinebeck. The Catskills will also welcome a new addition to its roster of charming boutique hotels: Eastwind Oliverea Valley opens in January. The hotel group played a role in the region’s revival with its debut of the original property in Eastwind back in 2018, and now this new outpost will feature 30 unique accommodations, all with Scandinavian influences and vintage decor.

New Openings Around the World

Hôtel Dames des Arts

When you’re feeling ready to take your trip prospects overseas, rest assured the new year brings plenty of exciting international hotel openings with it. Beginning in France, Hôtel Dames des Arts debuts in Paris in January in St Germain. Designer Raphael Navot has created an intimate, artful feel to the property and guests can enjoy amenities like rooms with Eiffel Tower views and three distinct dining destinations. In Burgundy, COMO Le Montrachet opens in the French winemaking region’s Puligny-Montrachet with interiors by Paola Navone. In Italy, Auberge Resorts Collection will introduce Collegia all Querce in Florence with guests entering via a cypress-lined cobblestone street (the property is a cluster of reimagined 16th-century UNESCO buildings). Nearby Rome will also welcome several new additions to its hospitality sector, including The Rome EDITION, ROMEO Roma, and a Six Senses outpost. And if you find yourself in Spain (always a good idea), the iconic wine region of Priorat welcomes Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno next year in the spring. The luxury boutique property is located on a historic estate on the banks of the Siurana River and has 24 suites with amenities like an infinity pool and private wine cellar for experiential tastings.

&Beyond Punakha River Lodge
Aman Niseko

If Türkiye (Turkey) has been on your bucket list, consider a stay at The Peninsula Istanbul once it opens early next year. The waterfront property is in the historic Karaköy district with access to museums, galleries, restaurants, and other cultural highlights. In Morroco, two anticipated Marrakech hotels open their doors. In January, Nobu Hotel Marrakech will begin welcoming guests at its all-suite property designed by French architect Jacques Garcia and with reimagined interiors by Mahmoud Slimane. Park Hyatt Marrakech opens in April — a 181-room property set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains.

Gran Hotel Mas d’en Bruno

For those with a penchant for isolated escapes, &Beyond Punakha River Lodge won’t disappoint. It’s the luxury travel company’s first lodge in Asia and in September, guests can enjoy one of six tented suites or a two-room family villa along the banks of Bhutan’s Mo Chu River, complete with uninterrupted views of the Himalayas. In Japan, Aman Niseko will arrive on the slopes of Mount Moiwa offering everything from Japanese hot spring bathing pools to skiing and snowboard in the winter and hiking and river rafting the rest of the year. Aman’s sister brand Janu is also opening in 2023 in Japan; the Tokyo hotel will feature 120 rooms and the country’s largest spa.

If you’re heading to Central America, make it a point to visit Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama, which opens in January and is situated in Panama City’s historic Casco Viejo district. In Mexico, Banyan Tree Group is seizing the opportunity to debut a property in the bourgeoning winemaking region of Valle de Guadalupe, with plans to open during the 2023 harvest season.

Renovations, Restorations, and Reopenings

The Georgian
Mii amo

Sometimes a renovation is so good, or a reopening so anticipated, it’s even better than the first time around. Take The Sea Ranch Lodge, for example. The California icon originally opened in 1964 and is set on 53 acres of coastal landscape. While the dining room, bar & lounge, cafe, and general store reopened in October of 2021, the 16 guest rooms won’t debut until next summer. There’s also The Georgian down the coast in Santa Monica. The 1930s-era property is unveiling a restoration of the 84 guest rooms in January 2023. Mii amo is another highly anticipated reopening in February due to a two-year closure and $40 million renovation. The Sedona property is located in the red rocks of Boynton Canyon and will offer bookings in 23 Casita rooms and suites. Over in Phoenix, the resurrection of the storied Egyptian Motor Hotel will allow guests to step back in time at this early mid-century gem with its retro-modern aesthetic. In London, The Dorchester will debut the largest renovation since the 1980s, with Pierre-Yves Rohon helming the design of the entrance, The Promenade, Artists’ Bar, guest rooms and suites while Martin Brudnizki is redesigning the property’s famous cocktail bar, now called Vesper Bar. And if you’re after something tropical, look no further than Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya. Opening in May, the property’s return is at the helm of designer Tara Bernerd bringing together contemporary craft with thoughtful sourcing of indigenous materials. Additionally, 10 new waterfront suites will be introduced as well as a nature-focused wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain.

December 2022 Openings

Maison ELLE
Palihouse West Hollywood

Though December technically isn’t a 2023 opening, it’s close enough for team TZR. Palihouse West Hollywood is a reincarnation of the brand’s very first hotel by the same name that debuted nearly 15 years ago. It’s located in the heart of West Hollywood and blends European-influence style with Californian sensibilities (think vintage and custom furnishings and wallpapered ceilings). In West Palm Beach, Florida AKA West Palm opened the doors to its five-story short-and-longterm-stay property that’s inspired by the ocean and offers studios, Penthouse suites, and more. Southall in Franklin, Tennessee is another exciting debut — just 20 minutes outside Nashville and set on a working farm, the property has standalone cottages and a spa and signature restaurant. Need a new boutique stay in the Catskills? Make it Hotel Lilien. This 18-room property in upstate New York offers guests complimentary weekend nature walks led by state-certified guides. Or, stay inside by the wood-burning stove while reading a title from their original wood-paneled library. And if you find yourself in Paris, Maison ELLE delivers on French elegance with its intimate collection of 25 rooms and suites situated near the famed Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe.