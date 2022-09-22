This Etsy Curation Takes Sherwin-Williams’ Color Of The Year Beyond Paint

While 2022 was basically the year of green in interiors, the tides are officially turning. Case in point: Sherwin-Williams’ 2023 Color of the Year, which the brand announced on Sept. 20. Yep, Evergreen Fog is officially no longer the main focus — now, it’s time to turn your attention to the calming blush-beige hue it calls Redend Point.

“Redend Point was inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release on the color reveal. “It is a heartening hue that invites compassion and connection into any space. The color is a natural choice for those looking for a warm and joyful neutral in both interiors and exteriors.”

Paint, of course, is a great way to imbue those feelings into your space. However, the brand wanted to give customers even more inspiration and opportunity for incorporating Redend Point and its effects in their homes. Thus, it decided to team up with the online marketplace Etsy to curate a corresponding selection of home decor, art, and accessories from sellers on the platform.

(+) Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (+) BrushedEarthHome INFO 1/2

“Redend Point is an ideal choice for bringing a sense of serenity and nature into any space,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s Trend Expert. “The unique, handcrafted items we've curated on Etsy can complement this soulful hue in almost any room — or even enable you to bring the color beyond your four walls with accessories and gifts.”

With the soothing stoneware vases, hand-poured candles, modern wall art, and more in the selection, it won’t be hard to turn your space into a warm, soulful oasis — especially with a little help from some paint. Start shopping the Redend Point-inspired curation now with a few of TZR’s favorite finds.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop The Curation