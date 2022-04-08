This Funky Design Is The Next Squiggle Mirror, According To Etsy

It’s almost impossible not to have noticed that unusual mirrors have become a status item. It arguably started with the the resurgence of the Ultrafragola mirror (i.e. that pink, squiggly design by Ettore Sottsass that’s literally everywhere), but quickly moved on to things like foam frames and blob shapes, among others. Their rapid ascent to popularity could be considered a phenomenon, such is their ubiquity in the past few years. And according to Etsy, you can expect that to continue. In fact, the marketplace has seen a 203% increase in searches for funky mirrors in the last three months compared to the same time last year. Not only is the trend not slowing down — it’s growing by the day.

Fortunately, it’s also evolving. Sure, the aforementioned squiggly designs are still popular. But Etsy noted in its recent 2022 trend report that a few other styles are making their way to the top of the must-have list. Asymmetrical mirrors are one — they’ve seen a 127% increase in searches in the past three months. And then there are tufted or punch needle mirrors, which have seen almost as much demand with a 107% in searches in the same time period.

While those specific styles may be on the rise, it’s worth noting that funky mirrors in general are getting more and more creative. So if you’re not into tufted frames or asymmetric shapes, there are endless other options to explore, each one more unique than the last. Shop a selection, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.