Black Friday Home Decor Sales Are In Full Swing — Here’s What To Shop First

While you may think of Black Friday as a great time to score deals on all the gifts you’re buying this season, that’s not all this shopping holiday is good for. It’s also the perfect opportunity to invest in larger items you’ve been eyeing for a while — which is why you shouldn’t miss the Black Friday decor sales happening this season. With rising prices, buying furniture and home goods has becoming increasingly expensive. But during this time, it’s possible to get massive discounts on practically everything. Thus, there’s no time to waste in knocking out that ever-growing wishlist.

Kristin McGrath, editor and shopping expert at RetailMeNot, confirms this need for urgency if you’re looking to score the best deals. While she does note that Black Friday events are starting earlier and earlier each year, McGrath still maintains that you shouldn’t wait to start shopping the markdowns. In order to save the most money, here’s her recommendation: “Start early. And do your research,” she says. “Know what a good price is so you can pounce on it if you see it early.”

At this point, many sales have already started. But the good news is that there are still countless steals to be had, many of which will last through to December. That said, the options for shopping are truly overwhelming in 2022 — which is why TZR has curated a selection of the home decor sales worth perusing. From Etsy to Rifle Paper Co. to Boll & Branch, here’s what’s worth checking out for Black Friday this year.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Etsy

From now through Nov. 30, Etsy is having a Cyber Week Sales Event in which participating sellers are offering discounts up to 60 percent off. You can find all the deals here.

Graf Lantz

From Nov. 21-29, Graf Lantz is offering 30 percent off almost everything (with the exclusion of new launches).

Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia’s Black Friday sale is from Nov. 21-27, with 25 percent off sitewide (just note that exclusions apply).

Rifle Paper Co.

Rifle Paper Co.’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale lasts from Nov. 23-29 and features 30 percent off sitewide with the code MERRY30. The brand will also be hosting a sale on sale from Nov. 30 until Dec. 6 with an extra 40 percent off sale items when you use the code SALE40.

The Six Bells

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for The Six Bells will last from Nov. 25-28 and include 20 percent off all orders over $150 with no code needed at checkout.

Kathy Kuo Home

From Nov. 22-29, Kathy Kuo Home shoppers can save up to 35 percent sitewide, with no code required (some exclusions apply). The brand will also have a Cyber Monday offer, where shoppers can earn a Kathy Kuo Home gift card on all orders of $1,500 or more on Nov. 28. The details for this offer are as follows: spend $1,500 and earn a $75 gift card; spend $2,000 and earn a $100 gift card; spend $2,500 and earn a $200 gift card.

Magnolia

Shop Magnolia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale and get 25 percent off items on the site (with some exclusions) from Nov. 22-29 when you use the code GRATEFUL.

Article

Article is offering up to 40 percent off more than 600 items until Nov. 28. All current deals can be found on its Black Friday sale page.

Ruggable

Ruggable’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts Nov. 23 and lasts until Nov. 30. It includes 25 percent off sitewide when you use the code BF22.

Annie Selke

The Annie Selke Black Friday sale runs from Nov. 21-30, with 25 percent off in-stock products (exclusions apply) when the code BIGDEAL25 is applied at checkout.

vitruvi

Starting on Nov. 20 and ending Nov. 28, vitruvi is offering up to 40 percent off sitewide.

Sixpenny

From Nov. 23-28, Sixpenny is giving customers 20 percent off everything. Just use the code STARRYNIGHT at checkout to get the discount.

Neighbor

Neighbor’s sale is happening now through Nov. 30, and the code HOLIDAY15 is needed to score the 15 percent off of products sitewide.

Pom Pom at Home

Starting on Nov. 18, Pom Pom at Home will be hosting a sale that lasts until Dec. 2. It will include 30 percent off sitewide plus free shipping on all orders (within the continental US) with the code HOLIDAY30.

Anecdote Candles

Anecdote Candles has multiple opportunities to save this year. First, it’s offering Pre-Black Friday deals with 20 percent off sitewide from Nov. 18-24. Then, for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Nov. 25-28, the brand is giving 20 percent off any order, 25 percent off any order over $100, and 30 percent off any order over $150.

Verloop

From November 21-28, Verloop is offering 30 percent off sitewide with the code ALLTHEKNITS.

Tom Dixon

From Nov. 22 through Dec. 5, Tom Dixon is giving shoppers 20 percent off its full collection.

Homesick

For Homesick’s Black Friday sale, the brand is giving 20 percent off sitewide and up to 40 percent off daily deals from Nov. 18-25 (some exclusions apply). For Cyber Monday, it will be hosting a BOGO 50 percent off deal off with code CYBER from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1 (exclusions apply).

Parachute

Parachute’s sale runs from 10 a.m. PST on Nov. 21 through Nov. 28 (at 11:59 p.m. PST) for both the US and Canada, and includes 20 percent off sitewide (with some exclusions).

AERIN

From now through Nov. 28, AERIN is giving shoppers up to 25 percent off sitewide, with some exclusions.

Boll & Branch

For Cyber Week, Boll & Branch is offering 25 percent off sitewide on orders of $200-plus from Nov. 18-30 when you use the code CYBER25. (Pro tip: It’s the only time of year that products from the Reserve Collection will be included in a sale.)