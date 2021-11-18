Over the past couple of years, many of us have come to especially cherish our spaces. So it’s natural to want to make them as inviting, cozy, and, yes, chic as possible. That being said, home decor gifts make perfect sense for practically everyone on your list this holiday season.

“Gifting home decor provides the opportunity to give beautiful, personal pieces that not only enhance spaces, but are often utilitarian as well,” Kellie Sirna, Principal Interior Designer and Co-Founder of Studio 11 Design, tells The Zoe Report.

According to Sirna, when considering the perfect gift for your recipient, it’s best to focus on versatile pieces that can fit in a wide variety of aesthetics. “These include coffee table books, beautiful blankets, and decorative vases, perhaps filled with a floral arrangement to go that extra mile.”

Another way to pick the perfect present? Think about the rooms in their home that they seem to treasure the most: Maybe they’re a firm believer in spa-worthy bathrooms, put a lot of stock in their home office, or love whipping up great meals and hosting dinners — making an aromatherapy diffuser, a cool desk lamp, or a wine rack for their next dinner party all ideal selects.

Below, see and shop a curated list of the best home decor gifts of the holiday season.

Top Pick: Best Overall

How pretty is this pair of vases? Crafted from dolomite ceramic, they each boast complementary geometrical patterns in black and gold finishes, respectively. They can be displayed either together or separately; clean and empty, or full of fresh or dried blooms. As Sirna suggests, consider presenting them with a beautiful bouquet of flowers to make the gift even more unforgettable.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The neutral color palette makes these vases suitable for a whole range of aesthetics, from modern and minimalist to glamorous art deco.

Top Pick: Best Budget

The minimalist design of this beautiful vanity tray features a gold finish metal, mirrored bottom, and shallow walls that show off whatever’s inside. Whether they set it on their dresser to hold their jewelry and baubles, in their bathroom as a place to store perfumes and skincare products, or by the entryway for their keys and mail, there is no shortage of ways to make use of this piece.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The low price tag and serious versatility makes this sophisticated vanity tray a gifting favorite.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

This cool coffee machine from Italian brand Smeg feels both simultaneously modern and old-school. But of course it features all of the top-of-line features any coffee lover dreams of: It comes with a 47-ounce water tank, stainless steel burr grinder, intuitive interface, and it’s even self-cleaning. Plus, it’ll elevate any kitchen, making it a stellar home gift idea for anyone who appreciates a good cuppa and beautiful design.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its poppy-red hue, this high-quality coffee maker doubles as an artful piece for the kitchen.

Candy-Colored Wine Glasses

Eclectic, whimsical, and just plain fun, this set of stemware from BIPOC-owned Estelle Colored Glass is hand-blown by artisans in Poland. With a mix of lavender, peach, yellow, cobalt, mint, and rose hues, each piece packs personality and is sure to delight whenever in use (and not just because they’ll likely be filled with the recipient’s favorite wine!).

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The whimsical nature of these glasses feels so one-of-a-kind, as if you individually found these treasures in a vintage shop.

A Regencycore Candle

This unique candle totes some serious Bridgerton vibes. Unscented and standing at two and a half inches, the David-inspired bust has a petite size that’s ideal for setting on a bedside table. It’s also the perfect thing to light when they binge season two — whenever it’s finally released...

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With regency-style home decor gaining popularity ever since Daphne Bridgerton uttered the words, “I burn for you,” this romantic candle is right on trend.

A Luxe Pair Of Coasters

Didn’t know that coasters could be so luxurious? Of course they can. This pair of oversized coasters, courtesy of Anna New York, is crafted from emerald stone and comes complete with 24-karat gold trim. It’ll make any beverage, no matter how simple, feel like a specially crafted cocktail from an ultra-trendy bar.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Gifts that bridge the gap between the functional and luxurious are always a win. Not only will they protect tabletops from watermarks, but they’ll add a bit of glamour to the space while doing so.

An Eclectic Hanging Planter

This small, handcrafted hanging planter features an old-school terracotta pot suspended in the center of an airy diamond frame. The colorful framing material is up-cycled sari wrapping, and the pot has a drainage hole so it’s a functional home for most greenery. (Your giftee could also place an air plant inside for easier upkeep.)

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The combination of the traditional terracotta pot and funky frame makes this a standout piece of home decor and a memorable gift.

A Serene Diffuser

Airome's dark blue Obsidian diffuser proves you can have your aromatherapy benefits and elegant design, too. After unwrapping, the soon-to-be-relaxed recipient simply needs to fill the vase-like diffuser with water and then add five drops of essential oils to bring on the chillest of vibes. There are two mist modes to choose from, eight LED colors, and an auto shut-off feature. Complete the gift by also including a few scents of essential oil.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Serenity meets style with this home decor gift that’s a treat for both the nose and the eyes.

This Playful Keepsake Box

It might be teeny-tiny, but this trinket box will make a playful statement wherever it sits. You could even place a special something inside, like a piece of jewelry, gift card, or hand-written note. As a bonus, each box is one-of-a-kind, since all Capra Designs are handcrafted in small batches.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The playful terrazzo pattern and cone-shape design make this light-hearted piece a fun one to give and receive.

The Coziest Of Throw Pillows

Any couch or accent chair will look all the cozier with this sweater-knit throw pillow sitting atop. Wrapped around the comfortable memory-form interior is a beautifully braided, ultra-soft cover. And while it may look like your favorite, dry-clean-only cable-knit pullover, rest assured that the cover can be removed and tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: There certainly are some stiff, purely decorative throw pillows out there in the world — but this is not one of them. It’s equally as comfortable as it is polished.

A Flirty, Funky Mirror

Set upon a marble base, this vanity mirror is encased in 24-karat gold trim for an opulent feel. Fashioned into the shape of a flirty, long-lashed eye, it almost looks like something that would be just as at home in a modern art museum as it would be adorning any bathroom or vanity space.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: With its unexpected design that’s undeniably eye-catching, this mirrored art piece is worth the splurge.

A Cotton-Candy Sunset Art Print

If your giftee isn’t afraid of a little technicolor or their home boasts an eclectic, colorful feel, then this painting by Natasha Tomchin might just be their new prized piece. The digital art print is actually printed on metallic paper, which makes the colors feel especially vibrant.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: A dreamy color palette and ethereal scene makes this feel like a getaway in a painting.

This Trendy Two-Tiered Tray

True to Jonathan Adler form, this two-tier tray infuses playfulness into an otherwise practical item. It’s crafted from hand-casted brass and coated with a food-safe lacquer. It can be used to house all sorts of finger foods, including macarons, tea sandwiches, cupcakes, cookies, and more. Alternatively, if your friend isn’t one to often host get-togethers, it can also be used to hold perfumes and beauty products.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The modish design refreshes the traditional tiered food tray for a piece that’s perfect for modern dinner parties — not the stuffy affairs of decades past.

A Zodiac-Themed Candle

For the friend in your group who is always checking their Co-Star app, this astrology-themed candle will light up their nights. The outer ceramic jar is decorated with various zodiac symbols and designs, while on the inside they’ll find hand-poured vegetable wax infused with notes of lavender, cedarwood, balsam, and incense.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The candle’s zodiac design feels elevated and mature. And the impressive 55-hour burn time doesn’t hurt either.

A Modern Metallic Shelving Set

When it comes to storage, this unique home decor gift opens up a world of possibilities. This gilded, swirling wall shelf from Graydon Living can go just about anywhere — and it'll make a statement wherever it winds up. Keep it in the kitchen, above the bar, in the bathroom, or living room.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: While home storage may not be the first thing that comes to mind when holiday shopping, this stunning statement piece makes the case for the often-overlooked category.

This Gorgeous Gilded Frame

This artsy picture frame features a 24-karat gold-plated exterior with a bevelled glass front, satin lining, and a luxe leather back. It’s an elevated, upscale way to showcase a favorite memory. (Add in a photo before wrapping it to make this present extra special.)

Why It’s TZR-Approved: We’re all about the art deco aesthetic of this luxurious, real-gold frame.

This High-Tech, Darling Desk Lamp

The lovely vintage design of this desk lamp is an attention-grabber, but once you add in the fact that it doubles as a charging station, it becomes positively covetable. With a brass stem and circular hanging glass shade, this lamp also boasts a built-in wireless charging pad and USB port, both bound to come in handy throughout the workday.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The vintage design combined with modern tech makes this desk lamp a WFH must-have.

A Snuggly Soft Throw

Draping a blanket over a couch or chair is one of the easiest ways to add an extra dose of style and texture to a room. And Apparis understood the assignment with their faux-fur blanket: Not only is the cloud-like texture delightfully fluffy and soft, but it’s surprisingly lightweight so you won’t feel suffocated by it during movie night. Plus, how luxe is that beautiful burgundy hue?

Why It’s TZR-Approved: Plush, regal vibes abound with this double-sided, faux-fur throw.

This Ultra-Unique Jewelry Display

With its elegant crystalline cloche and tree-like design, this jewelry box from Nude Class is a genuine statement piece. Crafted from oak, the sculptural branches serve as a nature-inspired home for necklaces, rings, and bracelets, all of which will be protected beneath the dust-free and lead-free crystal dome.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This refreshing jewelry display combines beauty and function with striking results.

A Swanky Marble Wine Cooler

Who doesn’t love a home decor gift that can pull double-duty? Whenever they’re hosting happy hour, your friend or fam can keep their bottle of wine chilled in this sophisticated marble wine cooler. Then, after the last glass has been poured, they can turn it into a vase or art object to display on a coffee or entry table. It's available in both rich black marble and crisp white marble hues.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: This versatile wine cooler can convert into a chic vase after the party’s over.

A Cool Modern Art Print

A modern, aesthetic print makes a great gift for the person in your life who’s obsessed with curating the perfect gallery wall. Wilde House Paper's Sol Art Print is printed on 100 percent recycled speckled stock, which creates a sense of warmth and dimension. You can purchase it with or without matting and a frame, and it comes in both 8x10 and 11x14 sizes.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The abstract design and natural elements give this print a fresh feel.

Quirky Zig-Zag Candlesticks

If your friend hasn’t jumped on the curvy candle trend yet, the holidays are just the opportunity to bring them in on the craze. Each of these zig-zag candles are thoughtfully hand-poured, and each set of four comes complete with a minty green, baby blue, soft yellow, and pretty peach stick.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: After getting its start on TikTok (where else?), the wavy candle obsession offers a great way to put a twist on the traditional candle gift.

A Pretty Palm Planter

For those plant parents who can never have enough greenery in their home, consider this bohemian-style basket planter. Handwoven from a combination of seagrass and raffia by artisan communities in the Philippines, this planter is beautifully embroidered with a palm leaf pattern.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The handmade craftsmanship and boho design make this planter incredibly easy to fall for.

A Deliciously Charming Cake Stand

You know that friend who is always whipping up the yummiest cakes and pies? Whose home never fails to smell vaguely of vanilla or cinnamon whenever you stop by? This opulent baroque cake stand was practically made for them. With its soft pink Italian glass and delicate gold trim, it’s a kitchen statement piece.

Why It’s TZR-Approved: The pretty-in-pink glass construction makes this gorgeous cake stand look almost good enough to eat.

This Refined Wine Rack

You could just buy any old wine rack — or you could help your friend level up their happy hour game with this golden honeycomb and stone design. It's made from metal and stoneware, making it ultra-durable, and it holds up to six standard-size bottles.

Why it’s TZR Approved: This honeycomb-shaped wine rack will give the recipient such a polished way to display their favorite wines.

F.A.Q.

What are some unique home decor gifts?

For a unique home decor gift, consider options that allow for personalization to make it instantly one-of-a-kind. “I always love...anything monogrammed,” says Cindy Rinfret, Principal Designer of interior design firm Rinfret, Ltd. “[From] monogrammed cocktail napkins to even monogrammed towels for the beach.”

If the recipient isn’t into that classic monogrammed look, consider options like the L'objet Cuban Link Frame above. Add in a sweet photo of a special occasion or the two of you and — voilà! — instantly unique.

What are good gifts for people who work from home?

With so many of us working from home these days, consider gifting a personalized item that adds warmth and character to their working space. This could be a picture frame, a piece of art, or a potted plant. You could also try for something practical, like the vintage-inspired Brightech Elizabeth Office Desk Lamp above or sleek organizer.