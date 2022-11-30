1stDibs Says This Controversial ‘80s Trend Is Set To Make A Big Comeback

It may feel like mid-century modern design will never go away — and honestly, that could be correct. According to data from 1stDibs’ sixth annual Interior Designer Trends Survey, which was taken by 880 interior designers globally, the 1950s were one of the past seven decades voted most likely to make a comeback in 2023, with 23 percent of the vote. If you’re starting to get sick of this look, though, don’t lose hope. Because according to the results, there was another period that actually came out on top with the experts this year. In fact, it was the 1980s (i.e. its pastels and chintz) with 28 percent, coming in as the top era to look out for in 2023.

Of course, this may come as no surprise to you if you’ve been paying attention to the design world the last few years. Grandmillennial style has become a increasingly popular aesthetic, which Nicole Salvesen of Salvesen Graham previously told TZR is “defined by layered rooms full of character and, of course, an ever-present chintz, tassel, or frill.” And it seems like every Cool Person on Instagram has a space full of pastels these days, which 1stDibs’ survey results support. In terms of colors, its report said the biggest spikes in favorability year-over-year were lavender and mauve.

While both chintz and ‘80s pastels could be considered controversial — frumpy, outdated rooms often come to mind when you picture them in their original forms — the way they’re styled have received serious updates as of late. So though your first instinct may be to ignore these results and wait for the next forecast to roll around, don’t knock them just yet. A few pieces featuring the up-and-coming 1980s trends are ahead to convince you to give them a try.

