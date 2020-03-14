In 2018, slime green inundated the fashion world. High-end designers incorporated it into their collections, publications examined the history of the color, celebrities even dyed their hair the eccentric hue — it was a full-on moment. But the industry has since moved on to something a bit more subtle. Enter the saccharine palette of today's pastel fashion trend. Instagram influencers have slowly adopted an array of powdery colors that when styled together resembles a swirled serving of cotton candy. Mixing and matching these joyful hues together makes an outfit pop, which these days can be hard to pull off with a feed so saturated.

Most of these colors — blues, pinks, greens, yellows — are subtle, but it's quite alright to also incorporate a more saturated pop into the mix for an extra bit of contrast. When it comes to this trend, the more creative and funky you make it, the better. But, if color head-to-toe isn't your thing, consider a neutral ensemble that you can finish with a single bright accessory. Ahead, scroll through some of the most inspiring ways Instagram is experimenting with the cotton candy color trend and shop the picks to add a cheerful aesthetic to your wardrobe and your grid.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Wear With Denim

One of the more effortless ways to approach the cotton candy color trend is to simply style with your go-to jeans. If the weather is still cool out, try a pastel sweater and accessorize with a pair of ankle boots in another pastel hue.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Go For Statement Outerwear

Sometimes a statement outerwear moment is all you need to make an outfit. Pick a jacket or coat in a swirl of cotton candy-hued colors that you can mix and match with all of your other wardrobe separates.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Double Down On Milky Hues

Don't stop at a really great colorful sweater — add a pair of fun trousers or denim that complement your cotton candy moment up top. To finish, baroque pearl jewelry and a pair of sneakers.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Try Pastel Ombré

Aimee Song's ombré pastel pieces are an easy way to incorporate tons of color into your look. Style with a denim skirt, your favorite white slacks, or a slip skirt in a coordinated hue.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: The New Night-Out Look

Ditch your black slip dress for the time being and slip into an ultra-fun dress complete with puff sleeves and lots of volume. As illustrated above, it makes for a standout look.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Try For Texture

When shopping the trend, don't be afraid to experiment with material, layering a sheer dress over separates, or leaving a silky wrap dress open with another dress underneath.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Lots of Layers

If you love to layer, test drive the cotton candy color trend by piling on different pieces in powdery hues for a fun, interesting look that translates from work to weekend with ease.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Green's Here to Stay

If you're nostalgic for slime green, rest assured that a more subtle iteration works as part of the current trend.

The Pastel Fashion Trend: Bring in the Beauty

If you're feeling especially fond of this new trend, incorporate the look into not only your wardrobe but your beauty routine, too with hair color and eye shadow to match your accessories of choice.