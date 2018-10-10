The Winter Wedding Guest Looks To Buy Right Now So You Don’t Panic Shop

Spring and summer weddings are easy. Throw on a floral dress with some sandals and you’re done. A reception in December or February, though? Not so simple, if you live somewhere cold. On top of deciphering the cryptogram that is the event dress code, you now have to factor in snowy weather so trying to navigate what to wear to a winter wedding digs up some deep questions: Will I freeze in this dress? Will this look OK with closed-toe shoes? Do I wear tights? A coat? Ugh, coats.

Finding the balance between looking chic and staying warm may seem like mission impossible, especially if the nuptial happens to fall on the same day as a major storm. But nowadays there are virtually no rules when it comes to wedding guest attire (except for don't wear white, that one still holds), so you can feel free to get creative in your sartorial defense against hypothermia.

As you plan your outfits for the upcoming months, embrace the fashion trademarks of the season: long sleeves, luxe velvet, jewel tones, cozy fur (faux, of course), and maybe even throw in a bit of festive sparkle. The options are endless, and, you can argue, even more fun to style than their warm-weather counterparts. Here, discover fail-proof wedding guest looks that are stylish and won’t leave you shivering through to the bouquet toss.

Velvet

You have to actively resist wearing velvet in the summer months — flocked fabrics and 100% humidity just don’t mix well. But now as temperatures start to drop, it’s the perfect time to go all-in with velvet everything.

Winter Florals

The moody cousin to those floaty, garden-print dresses you lived in all spring and summer, winter florals ground their roots in darker colors and heavier fabrics (like velvet) to better face a frosty climate.

Dress + Furry Coat

A dress may not sound like the best option to beat the chill, but add in a cozy outerwear piece and suddenly your entire outfit becomes seasonally appropriate.

Long Sleeves

When you’re looking for a little extra coverage, long sleeves are the obvious choice. Use it as an opportunity to play with proportions and opt for a mini dress with voluminous arms. Or, double down with a long-sleeved floor-length silhouette.

The New Black

If your wardrobe consists of black, ebony, onyx, and ink, you’re in luck: winter soirées were made for the LBD. With so many updated versions and modern takes on the time-tested look, wearing all black is anything but boring.

Jewel Tones

Replace summer’s splashy palette with shades of emerald, ruby, sapphire, royal purple, and goldenrod. Bold, gem-inspired hues have a natural richness and warmth.

Jumpsuits

A fancy jumpsuit is every lazy dresser’s dream. It combines the elegance of a dress with the ease and comfort of your favorite pajama pants. Honestly, what could be better than that?

Suiting

For an elegant, unfussy ensemble, turn to tailored separates. You can add intrigue with elements of feather, lace, velvet or jacquard, but just be sure to focus on fit first and foremost. An ill-fitting suit can take you from sophisticated to uncomfortable, which is no way to spend such a joyous event.

Sparkle & Shine

Winter wedding season is also holiday party season. That means it’s time to get festive. Don’t be afraid to embrace a little glitz and glamour. Tip: If you’re nervous about going overboard, stick to shimmery metallic fabrics and beaded embellishments instead of fully sequined dresses.