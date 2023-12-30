Despite being an October baby, winter has become my favorite season. Don’t get me wrong, I still like fall. The vampy makeup, knee boots, and earthy colors are always welcomed come September. But with prolonged summer seasons becoming more the norm, I’m beginning to appreciate the coldest months of the year. The main reason? The fashion, of course. While I enjoy changing up my outerwear looks, it’s the cozy accessories that I’ve come to love most. And at the top of my list are comfy winter hats. No matter what coat I decide on, I’ve found that having a couple of head covers to play with keeps things interesting.

To be fair, I love a good hat regardless of the time of year. But the options for winter just hit differently. Beanies, for example, are one of my go-to cold-weather staples. Yes, they keep my head and ears toasty, but they also come in a rainbow of colors that instantly brighten any look. Caps of all sorts are another of my seasonal go-to’s. A sporty, wool five-panel never fails me, whether I’m pairing it with a car coat or cropped puffer. Sailer, cabbie, and newsboy styles are also well-beloved and have become a favorite for denim outfits with sweaters and nubby scarves.

Over the years, I’ve grown my collection winter hats and look forward to digging through them all when the weather finally permits. Still, I’m always keeping an eye out for something new. Below are a few of the hat options that are currently on my radar.