If you close your eyes and picture yourself wearing a dainty white lace outfit, your mind may first wander to a swanky event (perhaps mingling with a dry martini in hand). Yes, the material is inherently romantic and sumptuous — because, after all, it was first popularized in the 15th century as a status symbol, mostly seen on garments’ collars and cuffs. As of late, however, the sweet look has also become apt for various daytime activities, and we have the influencer set to thank for this recent development. Take a quick scroll through your Instagram feed and you’re bound to be left with outfit ideas galore.

It seems many tastemakers are flocking to a few cool-girl indie labels for their lace fix. First up is Shanghai-based brand SHUSHU/TONG, which has a celebrity fan club that includes stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sydney Sweeney, among many more. Its Spring/Summer 2024 collection is replete with dresses (long and short) and matching sets rendered in the delicate material. Then there’s Scandi label Baum und Pferdgarten, which, too, doubled down on lace during its SS24 show. Models took to the runway in high-waisted leggings (worn atop black underwear) and long-sleeve midis.

(+) SHUSHU/TONG (+) Baum und Pferdgarten Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Ahead, find five different ways to wear lace (along with products to shop) this summer — no party invite required.

Oh So Sweet

Sure, a voluminous lace mini dress, like this SHUSHU/TONG Spring/Summer 2024 number, may seem too fancy to wear during the day, but here’s the thing: Really anything can be dressed down with the help of a calf-length sock. Give it a sporty touch by adding in a sneaker, or keep the look elevated (like influencer Reese Blutstein did here) with a slingback kitten heel.

Corporate Chic

Because the fabric is airy and breathable, it’s suitable for a summer office look (dreaded commute sweat, begone!). Work a neutral blazer and coordinating ballet flats into the 9-to-5 ensemble, and you’re ready for whatever the day has in store — probably plenty of meetings and deskside chats.

A Little Sultry

Since some lace outfits are see-through, there’s also the option to take your outfit in a more sultry direction. Here, tastemaker Courtnee Crews layered her white pants atop stringy black briefs. If that’s slightly too revealing for your taste, opt for matching boy shorts underneath.

Glamorous Getaway

What does one wear on a dreamy vacation in Sicily, Italy? Well, those who tuned into The White Lotus Season 2 may say something along the lines of a breezy floral dress à la fashion-forward character Daphne Sullivan (aka, actor Meghann Fahy). But according to Los Angeles-based influencer Marta Cygan, a midriff-baring lace set is another outfit to consider. Simply style it with cream heels and square-shaped sunglasses for a mouth-watering lunch (hopefully with a scenic view).

A Playful Touch

On May 9, Hailey Bieber broke the internet with her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, where she looked like a vision in a form-fitting lace Saint Laurent creation. If the ladylike number has been living rent-free in your head ever since, there’s no time like the present to give it a whirl. However, instead of styling it with a matching veil like Bieber, go for playful jewelry, such as a heart-shaped necklace and unique gold hoops.