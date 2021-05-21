It's been an interesting past year if you've been engaged over the course of COVID-19. Rescheduled dates, venue cancellations, guest list edits, and all-around confusion are all just part of planning a wedding during a global pandemic. But now, in the U.S., with infection rates down and vaccination rates up, the prospect of saying 'I do' sans Zoom is realistic, which can only mean one thing: the wedding invites are about to flood in. If your first priority for you is figuring out where to find a last-minute wedding guest dress, good news — designers are ready to deliver on-trend options.

If you've been invited to a small summer 2021 ceremony, an effortless floral dress in a lightweight fabric is a great choice (lots of those below) since it’s easy to make use of post-ceremony too. Bright colors and sweeping maxi silhouettes are also smart choices if you’re trying to stick to purchases you’ll reuse — though you’ll want to consult the wedding’s dress code first.

By shopping directly from the brand, there’s a better chance that the exact style you want will be in stock. But, the more time you can give yourself the better — ordering online means that you won’t know the fit until it’s already home. But, the good news: whether summer ceremonies have quickly crept up on you, or you're doing some reconnaissance ahead of a purchase, there are plenty of brands and retailers that can typically get a package out within a week or so, meaning you can nail things down before summer even officially arrives. Ahead, discover and shop wedding guest dresses that will remind you how good it feels to get dressed up from time to time, particularly after a year like last.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rebecca Taylor

Now with new Creative Director Steven Cateron at the helm, Rebecca Taylor is a safe bet for the wedding guest who leans toward an effortless, ethereal aesthetic. Expect powdery pastels and cheery florals displayed on feminine silhouettes.

Míe

This Lagos-based brand has swiftly cemented itself as a go-to destination for easy-breezy dresses crafted in playful colors and alluring cuts. The pre-order choice can take around three weeks to deliver, but be sure to check out the label’s assortment of in-stock pieces for a quicker arrival.

Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull the Brand consistently delivers on budget-friendly whimsical dresses you can wear everywhere — including a wedding. Its latest season launch — titled Vacances — is especially romantic.

Hill House Home

If you wore a Nap dress during the pandemic, Hill House Home was — in part — to thank for that. Its super-popular style not only works for lounging around your apartment, but it also translates to a summer wedding quite nicely (as do its other silhouettes, like The Sabrina shown below).

Vince

You can always count on Vince for a classic, sleek piece and its latest arrivals for the season are well-suited for a stylish ceremony. The brand’s silk pieces are particularly suited to an evening wedding, and should you need you can rush order styles for the next day.

Coco Shop

This Antiguan brand is ideal for a warm-weather ceremony thanks to its hand-drawn prints and breathable fabrics. Just add a straw bag and your favorite sandals and you’re set for a beach celebration.

Christy Dawn

Christy Dawn is the epitome of California cool and one of its Cottagecore frocks is a great choice for an upcoming wedding. It’s also a solid choice for the sustainably minded shopper.

RIXO

You’re no doubt well acquainted with this London-based brand by now; the dresses are the definition of wedding guest goals (and they recently collaborated with Target). If you love a bold moment, make it happen with RIXO.

Maurie + Eve

Organic cotton and sleek Australian design sensibilities come together beautifully in the designs of this airy label. Though many of the pieces are white, options also come in a sun-stained palette that’s equal parts dreamy and versatile (and won’t upset the bride).

LoveShackFancy

Everyone’s favorite floral print brand is a no-brainer when it comes to finding a wedding guest dress. There are slinkier options ideal for an evening ceremony, or light cotton styles for daytime, all in a bevy of playful colors.

SIR.

For a dress with unique details like cutouts or an open back, go with Aussie label SIR. Its alluring assortment of skin-baring pieces feels just right for garden nuptials.

Markarian

This NYC-based label is ideal for an upscale aesthetic for both brides and wedding guests. Be sure to shop its ‘in-stock’ items if you require a quick turnaround, and keep an eye out for delicate details like beading and embroidery.

Reformation

Reformation needs little introduction at this point — if you need a cute dress in a pinch, this LA-based brand is a strong contender, always. The brand’s rotation of simple silhouettes in playful prints makes them a go-to year after year.

Ganni

If your personal style skews toward a ‘maximalist’ vibe, a Ganni dress will do just fine for any wedding (plus whatever other formal events you might have coming up). The Scandinavian brand’s range of styles are easy to dress down, so you’ll get lots of wear out of your pick.

Lisa Says Gah

This San Francisco-based multi-brand retailer is a fashion girl favorite thanks to its unique brand selection and accessible price range. Plus, its in-house label is adorable, too — full of floaty picks ideal for an outdoor celebration.

Golden Edit

With a focus on all things worn in the sun, Golden Edit offers a stylish edit of dresses you can pair with sunglasses and sandals and wear to warm-weather weddings with ease. Plus, in addition to its own in-house label, the brand stock additional floaty favorites like Lem Lem and MIRTH.