We Love These Loose-Fitting Clothes That Look So Feminine & Chic — & Are All Under $35 On Amazon

You know those sweltering summer days when the last thing you want to do is put on clothes that are going to make you even hotter? Relaxed, breezy clothes are the true wardrobe MVPs, but they aren’t always the most stylish. That’s why we love these loose-fitting clothes that look so feminine & chic — and are all under $35 on Amazon. Comfort and luxury go hand in hand with these, and every item on this list looks and feels so much more expensive than it is.

Trends like wide-leg trousers, ankle-skimming shirt dresses, and lightweight linen shorts are easy to lean into from a comfort perspective, but with so many options out there, it can be hard to find something high-quality and chic that also falls within your budget. This edit ticks all those boxes — and includes all of those items, too. Not to mention flowy maxi skirts, billowy blouses, and elegant, special-occasion-worthy dresses that are skyrocketing in popularity because they look great on everyone.

If basics are more your cup of tea, you’ll find a bunch of cozy jumpsuits and and staple tees on this list, too. Planning an upcoming vacation? You can basically pack an entire suitcase with these comfy-chic pieces that’ll take you from the airport to the beach in style. No matter what you have coming up, you’re going to find an excuse to add these items to your cart.

2 The Perfect Tiered Midi Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Summer Dress $19 See On Amazon This tiered midi dress is bound to become a repeat item in your closet. Lucky for you, it costs less than $20 — so you can totally buy multiple colors. The delicate tiers and relaxed fit make this so much more than just a classic midi. Perfect for a morning at the farmer’s market or an afternoon of errands, you can wear this dress on its own for nearly any occasion, or even with a T-shirt layered underneath. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

3 These Airy, Wide-Leg Pants With Side Slits To Keep You Cool Amazon Simplee Apparel Flowy Wide Leg Pants $30 See On Amazon What really sets these wide-leg pants apart is the side-split on each leg, a design that is fresh and fun and gives the same airy quality of your favorite maxi skirt. The pleated leg and tie-belt add a few extra fashion-forward details, and these bottoms can be easily dressed up or down with a simple change of footwear. Choose between 15 solid colors and bold prints, from leopard to stripes to florals. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

4 A V-Neck Sweater Tank That Doesn’t Cling To Your Body Amazon The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon Some sweater tanks are heavy and clingy, but this one is anything but. The chunky knit material looks luxe and expensive, but feels incredibly lightweight when it’s on. A wardrobe hero, you can wear this sweater tank all summer long and then use it as a layering piece in the cooler months. Choose from five gorgeous colors like sandstone (pictured), dusty purple, or fog blue. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small—5X

5 A Beautiful Cover-Up That Adds The Perfect Touch To Any Summer Outfit Amazon Moss Rose Beach Cover Up $28 See On Amazon Is this flowy cover-up breaking the internet? With over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, it very well might be. It comes in 40 fun prints, each of which will add a stylish touch to any otherwise basic outfit, like the denim cutoffs and white tee the model is wearing in the picture. And though it may be called a beach cover-up, you can wear this just about anywhere; it makes an especially nice layering piece for travel, since it’s so lightweight and resistant to wrinkling. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: One Size

6 This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That’s Equal Parts Elegant & Simple Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, the simplest things are also the most luxurious, and that’s definitely the case with this less-than-$30 surplice maxi dress. The relaxed fit is incredibly comfortable thanks to its luxe, buttery-soft material, and everything about the design is equally feminine and chic. An outfit in itself, you can throw this maxi dress on with sneakers and walk out the door looking polished, with zero effort involved. For more elevated occasions, dress it up with wedges or heels, a delicate necklace, and simple gold hoops. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small—6X

7 This Versatile, Semi-Sheer Blouse With Delicate Lace Detailing Amazon Diukia Crochet Blouse $29 See On Amazon Featuring flowy, semi-sheer sleeves and lots of delicate, feminine details, this loose-fitting blouse is the definition of casual elegance. It’s loose but not baggy, and each color is as beautiful as the next. Style this with jeans for a chic daytime outfit, or wear it tucked in to trousers or a skirt for your next work event. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

8 The Voluminous, Bell-Sleve Shift Dress That Sparked Over 20,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $35 See On Amazon The quality of this bell-sleeve shift dress is unbelievable, especially when you catch a glimpse of the price. Everything about the design — from the ruffled balloon sleeves and mini length to the breathable fabric and loose, relaxed fit — is absolutely perfect. From the office to happy hour to your next formal event, you won’t want to take this dress off. And you won’t have to, because all 45 prints and colors are just *that* versatile. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

9 Breezy Wide-Leg Trousers For When You Want To Look Polished With Minimal Effort Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon Chill, laid-back vibes meet polished and feminine with these wide-leg trousers. A great pair of trousers like this never goes out of style, and once you feel how light and breezy they are, you’ll hold onto them forever. The flowy fabric is durable but lightweight, and the elastic high waist makes them even more comfortable. You won’t believe how polished and put together you look, for minimal effort (and minimal cost). Plus, they come in dozens of great colors. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small Short—2X

10 A Comfy Half-Sleeve Midi Dress That’s Simple, Sweet, & Looks Great On Everyone Amazon Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress $19 See On Amazon This half-sleeve midi dress is versatile, cute, and looks great on literally everyone. The blouse-y fit makes it comfortable enough for lounging around, but its simplicity allows you to dress it up for all different types of occasions. There are eight colors to choose from, with classics like black and navy, fun prints like animal or confetti, or brighter options like the bright pink pictured. At this price, you don’t have to pick just one. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

11 This Light & Loose Wrap Blouse You’ll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Romwe Belt Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing for work, picking out an outfit for date night, or packing for a weekend trip with friends, you’re going to want this peplum wrap blouse in your arsenal. It looks great with crisp, dark denim, fitted trousers, or your favorite mini or midi skirt. The peplum cut adds a feminine touch that compliments the deep V-neckline, and the loose, light material is perfect for spring and summer. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Large Plus—4X

12 A Super-Soft Cropped Hoodie To Take You From The Gym To Brunch In Style Amazon Core 10 Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt $24 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers simply cannot get over how soft this cropped hoodie is. The bell sleeves are a welcome addition, elevating what might have been a typical sweatshirt to a way more fun and feminine piece. The quality is supreme, and it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. Add it to your cart in any of the seven solid colors, or the fun black and white speckled print. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small—4X

13 This Simple, Loose-Fitting Maxi Dress You Can Style Endless Ways Amazon HUSKARY Casual Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon Maxi dresses are the MVP of any warm-weather wardrobe, and this dress is so versatile, you can style it for nearly any occasion. The stretchy, soft material hangs perfectly on your body, and the side slit and V-neckline bring a sultry element to an otherwise basic staple. It’s comfortable enough to lounge around in at home, but you’ll definitely want to be seen in this one. Available colors:44

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

14 A Luxe Chiffon Blouse With Beautiful, Billowy Balloon Sleeves Amazon Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse $22 See On Amazon Dressy enough for the office and stylish enough for your next night out, this chiffon blouse drapes perfectly and will go with so many bottoms you already have in your closet. It’s no wonder this blouse is skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon right now. It looks great on everyone and will make you feel as confident as you do comfortable. Plus, it costs less than $30 and comes in 28 incredibly cute colors and prints. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

15 The Cozy-Chic Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For WFH Days Amazon Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $38 See On Amazon This wide-leg jumpsuit is made from an unbelievably soft, rayon-blend material that feels exactly like your favorite pair of pajamas. And though it was definitely made for lounging around and running casual errands, it can look a bit more dressy with the right accessories (also, it’s basically the ideal work-from-home outfit). The V-neckline and tie waist keep the overall look feeling polished, and Amazon shoppers say they are “pleasantly surprised” by how well this jumpsuit fits and how comfy it is. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

16 This Ruffle-Sleeve Romper For A Fun Alternative To Dresses Amazon Teurkia Ruffle Romper $35 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just don’t want to bother with a dress — or you’ve got a slightly more active day planned — and that’s where rompers come in. This adorable romper has just the right amount of ruffles to feel feminine, but not in an over-the-top way. The low scoop backline and loose fit make it perfect for a hot summer day. But throw on a denim jacket and some sneakers, and it could easily work in the early fall, too. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

17 A Boxy, Crew Neck T-Shirt That’s Basic In The Best Way Amazon The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt $20 See On Amazon You’ll wonder what you were wearing before you snagged this crew neck T-shirt. The boxy, cropped fit is so much cuter than your typical basic tee, but just as versatile. Plus, it only costs $20 and looks great with everything, and on everyone. You might want to buy multiples now, because you’ll definitely be wanting them later. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small—5X

18 The Best-Selling Dress That’s Suitable For Almost Any Occasion & Season Amazon FOWSMON V Neck Swing Dress $29 See On Amazon You can wear this V-neck, long-sleeve dress all year long thanks to its lightweight material, loose fit, and incredible versatility. It comes in 22 cute prints and colors that you can rock on their own through spring and summer, without sweating up a storm. In the cooler months, add booties, tights, and a leather jacket and you’ll be ready for any occasion. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

19 Drawstring Pants That Will Keep You Cool Without Sacraficing Style Or Comfort Amazon LNX Drawstring Linen Pants $28 See On Amazon If you want to stay cool this summer without sacraficing style, you’ll need to add some linen to your wardrobe. These drawstring linen pants are cool, comfortable, and right on trend. Choose from neutral colors like black, dark grey, coffee, or striped beige, or brighten your wardrobe with flourescent green or red. Any color or print would look great paired with a boxy tee (hint: a few items up) and a pair of sleek white sneakers. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small—5X-Large

20 This Woven Shirt Dress For A More Stylish Approach To Your Standard Workwear Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon There are few things better than one piece of clothing that serves as an entire outfit, and this woven shirt dress is just that. Wear it when you feel like you have nothing to wear and you’ll instantly feel polished, put together, and ready for whatever your work calendar throws at you that day. The tie-waist belt and button closure are casual and fun, while the collar and flowy skirt make it perfect for the office — plus, the no-cling fit will keep you cool on the hottest days. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

21 This Voluminous Tiered Babydoll Top You’ll Wear Again & Again Amazon Defal Babydoll Top $19 See On Amazon Volume is trending, and this babydoll top is too cute not to own. The roomy silhouette offers a relaxed femininity that looks great on literally everyone, and it pairs well with fitted trousers and loafers for the office, or jeans and booties for a more laid-back vibe. For less than $20, this top is a no-brainer. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

22 An Off-The-Shoulder, Scallop-Hem Dress You’ll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress $23 See On Amazon When you find a special-occasion-worthy dress for less than $35 with thousands of perfect five-star reviews, you add it to your cart immediately. This scallop-hem dress is loose-fitting with a defined waist and the prettiest cut-out detailing. The material looks (and feels) way more expensive than it is, and it can be dressed up for weddings, parties, or special occasions, or dressed down for everyday wear. With 24 colors and prints to choose from, there’s truly something for everyone. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Large—4X

23 This Super-Cute (& Super-Comfy) Set That Serves An Entire *Look* Amazon Eurivicy Crop Tank Top and High Waist Shorts Set (2 Pieces) $34 See On Amazon Matching sets are truly one of the best things to happen to fashion. Sets like this one, which comprises a loose-fit tank and elastic-waist shorts, take all the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning. This set in particular is made from the most breathable, comfortable fabric that feels so soft against your skin, you’ll want to wear it daily. The elastic hem and cropped fit of the top give it a casual-chic style that will make you feel just as confident as you are comfortable. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

24 A Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt With A Cool, Open Back Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Open-Back T Shirt $14 See On Amazon This relaxed-fit T-shirt will be your new go-to for days when you just want a basic top that doesn’t cling to your body. The breathable fabric and open-back design will keep you cool no matter the temperature or activity. Throw it on over a sports bra for your next workout, or wear it with leggings or jeans for a casual daytime look. For less than $15, you’ll want this one in multiples. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

25 This Stunning, Shimmery Maxi Skirt For Less Than $30 — Compliments Included Amazon CHARTOU Pleated Shimmer Maxi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Heads will be turning when you wear this shimmery maxi skirt — and jaws will drop at the less-than-$30 price tag. Amazon reviewers say you’ll (literally and figuratively) feel as cool as you look, thanks to the high-quality, “amazingly beautiful” material and breezy fit. Wear it with a basic top and dress it up with your favorite jewelry, or down with a pair of simple leather sneakers. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

26 A Classic Surplice Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon No one will ever believe you when you tell them you got this dress for less than $25 on Amazon. The style, quality, and fit are so on point and comfortable, you’ll definitely be coming back for additional colors. Luckily, you have your choice from 17 to choose from, as well as a few bolder prints (like floral and leopard). Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small—6X

27 A Pretty, Open-Front Blouse To Elevate Any Basic Outfit Amazon Chicgal Blouse $15 See On Amazon Take any outfit to the next level with this floral, open-front top that’s so lightweight and silky-smooth, it almost feels like wearing nothing. It will look great over a basic tank, camisole, or T-shirt, or even over your bathing suit for a day at the beach. No matter where or how you wear this, you’ll be fielding compliments the whole time. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

28 Wide-Leg Lounge Pants That Are Chic Enough To Leave The House In Amazon TARSE Wide Leg Lounge Pants $20 See On Amazon Whether you plan on lounging all day at home, or you have a massive to-do list full of errands, these wide-leg lounge pants are comfortable and stylish enough to get you through it. Despite their name, you can wear them for more than just lounging. Pair them with a simple fitted tank or your favorite blouse, and no one will think twice about whether you’re wearing loungewear out of the house. Their loose fit and soft material also make them great travel pants. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

29 A Classic Button-Down Shirt With The Perfect Feminine Fit Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon Find the right button-down and open the door to *endless* outfit opportunities. This button-down poplin shirt has a relaxed, yet slightly feminine fit that looks great on everyone. Wear it fully buttoned and tucked to add polish to your outfit, or go for a laid-back and trendy look with a half-tucked style. You can even layer it over a slip dress, or wear it unbuttoned over a bralette for your next date night. Amazon shoppers are coming back for multiples, so you’re going to want to add this one to your cart before it sells out. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

30 A Pair Of Trendy Linen Shorts That Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long Amazon The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short $35 See On Amazon Loose-fitting shorts that are lightweight, stylish, and feminine? Don’t worry, this isn’t too good to be true. These pull-on linen shorts are incredibly chic, just as comfortable, and currently trending. The material is 100% linen, and the length hits just right. They’re available in black, beige, or a stunning fiery red (pictured), and are even a part of a matching set. You can buy the coordinating top here, but these shorts would also look great with all your other basic tees and tanks. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small—5X

31 A Flowy, Ruffled Mini Dress With The Prettiest Features Amazon Happy Sailed Drawstring Ruffle Mini Dress $34 See On Amazon The frilly features on this tiered, ruffled mini dress make it look way more expensive than it is. The material is well-made and comfortable, and the dress makes a statement with virtually zero effort required on your part. Simple jewelry will do the trick thanks to the drawstring neckline and ruffle sleeves, and it will look great paired with heels for the office or sandals or slides for a cute daytime outfit. Available colors: 8 (29 total)

Available sizes: Small—X-Large

32 An A-Line Maxi Skirt That’s Perfectly Flowy & Breathable Amazon VTSGN A-Line Ruffle Maxi Skirt $22 See On Amazon Style this A-line maxi skirt with a basic T-shirt or plain tank and a pair of strappy sandals for a laid-back summertime vibe, or a crop top or bodysuit for a night out. The vintage-inspired style goes with just about anything and is suitable for almost any occasion imaginable. And at less than $25, it’s a veritable steal, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small—X-Large

33 A Travel-Ready Maxi Dress That Offers Effortless Style & Comfort Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress ticks all the most important boxes — comfort, quality, style, and affordability. The material is durable but not too heavy for the summer heat, and it hangs comfortably on your body. Pack this in your suitcase for your next trip and you can wear it with sneakers or slides for a day of exploring, and simply change into some sandals or heels to transition it from day to night. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small—6X

34 The Airy, Sleeveless V-Neck That’s Worth Stocking Up On Amazon AWULIFFAN Sleeveless V-Neck Top $23 See On Amazon For the hottest of hot days, this sleeveless V-neck top is a must-have. You will find yourself reaching for it more days than not, and it looks great with any fitted bottom. Then, layer on a denim jacket in the fall for a laid-back, stylish look. Since it costs less than $25, be sure to grab a few colors to rotate through. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small—4X-Large

35 This Cute Wrap Dress In A Classic Polka-Dot Print Amazon Nemidor Wrap Dress $34 See On Amazon The stretchy, elastic-fit waist and flowy swing skirt make this wrap dress so comfortable, you’ll find yourself wearing it again and again. There are eight playful floral and polka dot prints to choose from, and Amazon reviewers are obsessed with how great the material looks and feels. Most importantly, it has pockets. Enough said? Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 14 Plus—26 Plus

36 The Comfy Scoopneck Tee That Fits Just Right Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Scoopneck Swing Tee $17 See On Amazon The swingy fit of this scoopneck tee is perfectly playful, and the material is so soft, you’ll never want to take it off. It won’t wrinkle, so it’s perfect for packing in your suitcase, and you know you’ll get a ton of wear out of it no matter where you’re headed. You know the drill: Stock up on a few colors, because this one is currently less than $20. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

37 This Swoon-Worthy, Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress For Special Occasions Amazon Nemidor Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon From the side slit to the frilly ruffle to the off-shoulder style, this maxi dress gives a whole new meaning to chic — and for less than $35. It comes in 10 different colors and prints, including a beautiful blue and pink floral that would make the perfect spring, summer, or fall wedding guest dress. You’ll be looking for excuses to wear this dress once you feel how comfortable it is. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 14 Plus—26 Plus

38 These Flouncy Shorts For Days When You Don’t Want To Sacrifice Comfort For Style Amazon Dokotoo Ruffle Hem Shorts $26 See On Amazon Some days, you just can’t even think about structured shorts or pants. On those days, you’ll wonder what you did before you owned these ruffle hem shorts. They look great with just about anything, from a loose-fitting blouse or cardigan to a plain ribbed tank top or tee. The ruffled hem is playful and fun, and the elastic waist and lightweight, loose material make these beyond comfortable. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

39 A Flowy Cover Up That Doubles As A Dress Amazon BB&KK Kaftan Flowy Cover Up Dress $30 See On Amazon This flowy cover-up works double-time as a dress any time you want to make a statement. It comes in a lot of cute colors and prints, and the semi-sheer material is so light and airy, you’ll never have to worry about it clinging to you throughout the day (or night). This dress needs to be in your suitcase for your next vacation. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: One Size

40 An Easy, Breezy Sleeveless Tunic That Pairs Well With Jeans Or Leggings Amazon LARACE Flowy Tank Top Tunic $19 See On Amazon The flowy silhouette of this sleeveless tunic adds a feminine touch to any outfit—and it will keep you cool on warmer days, too. One Amazon reviewer commented that “it's so soft and light, it makes Texas summers a little more bearable!” Pair it with your favorite jeans or leggings, or you can even wear it as a beach cover up. In the cooler months, just add a leather or denim jacket. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small—6X

41 This Comfy & Versatile Sundress With A Beautiful, Billowy Fit Amazon LILBETTER V Neck Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon How chic is this V-neck maxi dress? You can wear it anywhere, any time, with anything — sneakers or slides for errands, sandals for an afternoon at brunch, or wedges for a special occasion or night out — though it works just as well for lounging around your house barefoot, too. It’s no surprise it has over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. As one reviewer advised, “don’t think twice, buy it.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small—X-Large

42 A Fleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt That Feels Like Wrapping Yourself In A Cloud Amazon Core 10 Yoga Fleece Mock Dolman Sweatshirt $37 See On Amazon This fleece mock-neck sweatshirt, with its trendy dolman sleeves, perfectly combines comfort and style. Wear it with your favorite athleisure attire or lounge pants, and you’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in the softest cloud. That said, it’d look great with fitted jeans and booties, too. It’s one of those rare sweatshirts that could also pass as a sweater for the office. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small—2X

43 The Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Are Soft, Stretchy, & Look Great On Everyone Amazon Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $21 See On Amazon Flared pants are back in all their ‘90s glory, and these palazzo pants are currently skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. They boast over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and come in over 50 colors for you to choose from. FYI, they’re less than $25, so you don’t need to stop at just one pair. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: Small—3X-Large

44 This Breezy Romper That’s As Comfortable As Pajamas — But Way More Fun Amazon Exlura Flowy Romper $35 See On Amazon There’s something so irresistible about this fun, frilly romper. The elastic waist and loose fit make it easy (and comfy) to wear, and the pleated design and ruffled hem give it a decidedly dress-like look. Heads will be turning each time you wear this — and no one will guess it cost you less than $40. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large