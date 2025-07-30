It’s a big week for Victoria’s Secret. A collaboration between PINK and LoveShackFancy was announced on Wednesday, hot on the heels of the news that the brand’s fashion show spectacle will return later this year. The upcoming partnership is brimming with pieces for Gen Z shoppers, landing just in time for back to school season.

The range will drop on August 6, following an immersive pop-up event the day before that’s set to paint the town pink in LoveShackFancy’s home base of New York City. The first-ever collab between the two brands will see PINK’s comfortable, cheeky, and fun everyday spirit infused with the romantic and dreamy aesthetic that Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s label is famous for. Think: feminine frills, bows, ruffles, and florals. And naturally — a focus on all things pink.

The collection brings together the loungewear and activewear pieces that Victoria’s Secret’s younger line is always a port of call for, such as rhinestone-studded lounge sets, crewneck sweaters and hoodies, pajamas, leggings, bralettes, and panties. There’ll also be a whole host of garments for dressing up in too, including varsity jackets, minis and maxis, ruffle trim skirts, and plenty of accessories.

(+) Carin Backoff (+) Carin Backoff INFO 1/2

In a press release announcing the capsule, founder and creative director Hessel Cohen said she had the carefree early aughts on the brain when co-designing the offering. “This collaboration with PINK feels like such a full-circle moment for me,” the former fashion editor said. “It celebrates our shared love of frills, florals, and everything pink — and captures that fun, carefree energy of the early 2000s. It’s playful, it’s feminine, and it brings our two worlds together in the most magical way.”

Carin Backoff

Pre-launch, the pieces, which will range in price from $20 to $200, have been brought to life in a campaign starring Gen Z favorites Coco Samone, Darianka Sanchez, Jordyn Miller, Samira Ahmed, Scarlett Rose Leithold, and Shannon Zhao.

Shoppers will be able to get a sneak peek ahead of the nationwide online launch if they find themselves in Manhattan on August 5. A pop-up will be located at 45 Grand Street, between West Broadway and Thompson Street in Soho, from 12 p.m to 7 p.m. filled with freebies, early access shopping, and more.

If that’s too long to wait, LoveShackFancy is also readying to release a sunglasses collaboration with popular New Orleans-based Krewe eyewear, set to debut this Friday, August 1.

As for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, a date has not yet been revealed for the reimagined format, which will be the first event unveiled under new creative director Adam Selman — formerly chief design officer for Savage X Fenty, the founder of Adam Selman Sport, and the stylist responsible for Rihanna’s era-defining ‘naked dress’ at the 2014 CFDAs.

With Selman at the reins, it’s sure to be one for the books.