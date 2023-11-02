Despite single-digit temps (and, you know, the fact that it gets dark before you log off of work) it’s only fitting the holidays are dubbed the most wonderful time of the year. After all, when else is it acceptable to stream Elf as you sip on some sugary hot chocolate? And from a style perspective, getting dressed during the season is also a delightful experience. It’s hard not to feel a bit of joy when you’re frolicking around town in glitzy sparkles, romantic lace — and, of course, soft velvet pieces. But when it comes to the plush fabric specifically, it’s easy to take the safe route with something like a black blazer or red dress. This winter, however, I suggest stepping outside the box by experimenting with fresh velvet outfit ideas.

When speaking to editorial stylist Rebecca Dennett, whose resume boasts gigs with Elle, Net-a-Porter, and Allure, over the phone, velvet already happened to be on her mind from an encounter earlier in the day. “I was actually in Mango today, and there was a lot of velvet,” she tells me. As she was strolling around the retailer’s uptown Manhattan location, one piece immediately caught her eye. “They had a hot pink velvet shrug, which would be cute with a silver metallic dress [for a holiday party].” Another night-out styling recommendation from Dennett? Go for a ‘90s moment by pairing a slinky dress rendered in the soft material with a strappy heel (sounds really Sarah Michelle Gellar circa ‘99, no?).

On the other hand, if you’re down to incorporate the cozy fabric into your work wardrobe, she suggests starting with a maxi skirt alongside flats and a white button-down. And speaking of shoes, velvet Mary Janes, which labels like ViBi VENEZiA, Dôen (a Kaia Gerber favorite), and Madewell have reimagined as of late, is also a simple yet elevated way to wear the wintery texture, especially at the office.

For more unexpected ways to wear the tufted material this season, consider the five outfit ideas ahead.

Mini Dress

There’s a good chance you have a wedding to attend this year or next. Should you still be looking for a number to wear to said occasion, consider a velvet mini dress in an unexpected hue, like pastel blue or hot pink. As influencer April Lockhart demonstrates above, the style works not just for the colder months but also during the spring and summer.

Knee-High Boots

In lieu of black leather boots, a colorful velvet look is surprisingly just as simple to style. To avoid covering up the statement shoes, opt for a miniskirt and fishnet tights. Or, if you aren’t shy about showing some skin, skip the pants and rock a bodysuit solo.

Jacket & Coordinating Trousers

A black or navy velvet suit is a classic once winter rolls arounds, but this year, try experimenting with a seasonal deep orange or bright red style. Here, influencer Amy Julliette Lefévre gave a burnt sienna jacket adorned with velvet and matching trousers a whirl. Elevate the look with high-shine accents — a gold metallic bag and coordinating platforms will do the trick.

Maxi Skirt

For a date night at a buzzy dinner spot, breath new life into your sumptuous maxi with a luxe silk top, like the Khaite silhouette here. And if you’re meeting your partner straight from work? As Dennett mentions, the piece is an excellent 9-to-5 option — perhaps just swap out your flats for kitten heels when it’s time for dinner.

Matching Set

Fact: A velvet co-ord is the closest thing to wearing your PJs out and about. But in royal blue, the effect is quite regal. When it comes to your accessorizes, keep the cozy vibes going by toting around a velvet bag in a bright shade, such as turquoise.